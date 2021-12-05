Economy should bounce out of recession in 2022, but it may be a sickly recovery

Stuff Business Editor Susan Edmunds joins Minister for Small Business Stuart Nash to talk about how the small business sector is coping.

OPINION: Nasty surprises aside, 2022 is shaping up as a year of queasy recovery from the economic impact of Covid restrictions.

But economists aren’t forecasting plain sailing, and warn much may depend on whether migrants choose and are again able to move to New Zealand in significant numbers.

A bad-case scenario is a lacklustre recovery weighed down by rising interest rates, that peters out and prompts Kiwis and recent migrants to leave in search of better job opportunities and cheaper housing elsewhere.

Due to the timing of the Delta outbreak that began in Auckland half-way through the third quarter in mid-August, the country is almost certainly experiencing its second technical recession in two years.

Stats NZ is likely confirm in February that most of the impact of Covid restrictions on GDP were felt slightly more strongly in the three months to the end of December rather than in the prior quarter.

That means the economy will have experienced a decline in GDP for two consecutive quarters, and the economy will have spent the first half of 2020 and the second half 2021 in recession.

Given the economy will be coming off that base, Infometrics economist Brad Olsen say a return to growth is almost certain next year in the absence of new lockdowns.

“The feeling is, in 2022, things will be better. But the question becomes what the speed of growth looks like,” he says.

“I think anyone thinking 2022 will be the year when we ‘get back to normal’, will be sorely surprised.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Covid restrictions may come off in 2022, but that doesn’t mean people will return to their pre-pandemic behaviours.

On the one hand, low unemployment should give a fillip to the economy, but on the other, higher interest rates and living costs will be eating into homeowners’ disposable income.

“People have saved up a lot of money during lockdowns, but we also know that consumer confidence has turned.”

Immigration is just one of the factors that will shape the economy next year, but Olsen says it is a key one.

Net migration reached a record high of 91,900 in the year to March 2020 before the shutters came down, and it fell to a paltry 800 in the year to the end of September.

A lot has changed for migrants who might have been considering New Zealand as an option during the past two years.

For another thing, average house prices were 33 per cent cheaper in the month before Covid hit than they are today, with an average price then of $748,111.

Now it’s over $1 million.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff When migrants could last enter New Zealand pre-Covid, house prices were two-thirds their current level.

Infometrics is tipping net immigration to pick up to a respectable net 25,000 in 2022, but Olsen says there may be a lot of variables at play.

“New Zealand looks like it's going to open up later than other parts of the world, so we could expect a slightly less enthusiastic rush to New Zealand because people have been looking elsewhere.

More people could also start to look towards other parts of the world “given the living cost challenges in New Zealand, in particular in housing,” Olsen says.

But he says the big development has been the Government’s decision in September to offer 165,000 temporary workers who are already in the country a fast track to residency.

That means 100,000 to 165,000 temporary residents who might otherwise have left the country over the next two or three years may now stay, and migration should hold up more strongly than Infometrics had earlier forecast.

“Our feeling is the pandemic combined with Government intentions will see net migration coming back to between 30,000 and 35,000 a year in 2024 to 2026,” Olsen says.

“We are not going back to 60,000 a year quickly, if ever.”

Jarden economist John Carran agrees there are a lot of knowns but also forecasts some sort of bounce back as Auckland opens.

He doubts that will be as strong or sustained as after the first series of lockdowns in 2020, and he is concerned activity could wane as the year goes on.

“The environment has changed, in that we will have endemic Covid,” Carran says.

Google mobility data suggests that even in states in the US that have opened up considerably in the wake of Covid, excursions to workplaces and shops remain significantly below pre-pandemic levels, he says.

“Part of that is reticence from people to go out, and part of it is Covid has ingrained a preference for online shopping.

“People may be reticent to go out to restaurants, bars, that sort of thing. In addition to that, there will be social distancing requirements that will limit capacity in most places.”

Greg Harford, chief executive of Retail NZ, is forecasting business casualties and job losses in the retail industry as mortgage rates rise, with at least the first half of next year looking “extremely gloomy”.

The costs of doing business are going up, supply chain problems remain and businesses in Auckland have been stung by lockdowns, Harford says.

“There are businesses that are going to close and I don’t think we have seen the impact of that flow through into the economy yet”, he says.

“We are expecting consumers to be significantly less confident once we are into the new year and that will obviously flow through into business performance.”

Carran says that countries overseas are opening up and returning, if not quite to normal, then “closer to normal”, whereas for a period at least, New Zealand will “be going the other way”.

That could be reflected in immigration trends, he believes.

“If New Zealand does have a rougher time next year and the following year, economically, that could potentially tilt the balance towards more people leaving than coming.”

The high price of housing could dissuade migrants from upping sticks to New Zealand and persuade some Kiwis to look to Australia or the UK to get more “bang for their buck”.

While that might sound downbeat, Carran also says it is unlikely the economy is going to fall off a cliff.

“There is a very strong pipeline of construction work happening at the moment and we should still see our exporters do well, as long as the global economy keeps opening up.

“The labour market has been tight, wages tend to react with a bit of a lag, so there are some positive factors there.”