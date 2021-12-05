Crypto-advice from an AI adviser: What is the future for financial services?

The world of wealth is changing fast.

In the past five years digital share trading services opened the stock market to all, the financial markets' authority approved robots to give advice, and cryptocurrency went from sci-fi nonsense to a serious asset class.

But the biggest change of all is perhaps yet to come.

The transfer of wealth from the baby boomers, the richest generation in world history, to younger generations will come with massive changes to how money is invested, saved and used.

Traditional financial service providers are scrambling to make sure they can keep a piece of the wealth management pie when the dust settles.

Darcy Ungaro​ is a financial adviser who is gearing himself to advising the next generation.

“We are at the intersection right now of a huge transfer of wealth from one generation to another. Now in financial services we can either just wait for these people to come to us, or you can learn how the new generation are already thinking and behaving and come alongside them,” Ungaro​ says.

Ungaro says the baby boomers are starting to pass on significant parts of their wealth to their children and grandchildren both through inheritance and gifts.

Supplied Darcy Ungaro is a financial adviser preparing to advise a new generation of investors in an economy where a line of code could be worth more than your car.

He says this is leading to a new generation of financial thinkers, who have wildly different perceptions of wealth that traditional advisers need to wrap their heads around.

One of the biggest developments is the adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, Ungaro​ says.

“Within five years any traditional financial advice model or fund management business will have either adopted blockchain technology, or they will be replaced by it,” Ungaro​ says.

According to Ungaro​, the greatest opportunity presented by blockchain technology is the way it upends traditional meanings of value.

Because of blockchain, people can decide a digital token of a popular meme is worth $105,000, and a particular type of computer code, called a bitcoin, is worth $86,000.

“The future of money is anything of value and the meaning of value is starting to change. Is it really about what a government says a piece of paper is worth? Or is it a digital photo that would be worth $33 million? It could be anything as long as everyone agrees,” Ungaro​ says.

This kind of thinking is not solely for crypto-enthusiasts. The Reserve Bank has also signalled they are also looking into the possibilities of cryptocurrencies.

In a discussion document in September, the Reserve Bank said that as large parts of the economy already use digital currencies, it would not be too difficult to imagine a cryptocurrency linked to the New Zealand dollar through the Reserve Bank.

This digital coin would be called a central bank digital currency, and would operate much like general cryptocurrency, except its worth would be tied to the New Zealand dollar, rather than to a decentralised idea of value such as bitcoin.

Publicist A meme titled, 'Disaster Girl', sold as an NFT for nearly $500,000. Some experts believe changing ideas of value is a trend that could be on the rise.

The Reserve Bank acknowledged in the report it still needed to work through operational risks such as cybersecurity, data outages and privacy risks that were inherent in digital format.

But while the changing face of money could be years away, what is already here is a swathe of young investors accessing the market through easy to use online investment services.

A report by the Financial Services Council at the start of this year revealed, 1.5 million New Zealanders were using micro-investing services such as Sharesies, Stake or Hatch.

Richard Klipin​, chief executive of the Financial Services Council says that number is likely to have increased since then.

“The way that New Zealanders think about creating wealth has fundamentally changed. For the Gen X, and baby boomer generations, if you had money then you had to find yourself an adviser or a stockbroker to be able to invest. But for the under-40s and certainly the under-30s that is not the case at all,” Klipin​ says.

Klipin​ points to the success of Sharesies, which recently broke $1 billion of funds under management to show just how much the landscape of financial services is changing.

“All markets benefit from disruption if the consumer benefits. In this case you can clearly see the benefit of investing small amounts of money in a cheap way that democratises access.

“But does this keep the larger players on their toes, you bet it does,” Klipin​ says.

Supplied Richard Klipin, chief executive of the Financial Services Council says the arrival of online investment services are keeping the larger players on their toes.

Kristen Lunman​, managing director of Hatch, says the traditional financial services knew the revolution of access to the share market was coming, but they did not know realise how big the change was going to be.

“For far to long the financially elite have had access to stuff that most people don’t, such as the high buy-in cost of world-class investments. The new investing platforms are just giving access to wealth building opportunities to all that the financial elite have had for a long time,” Lunman​ says.

But access is only phase one. In the future Lunman​ plans to target investors with large chunks of money who were traditionally the safe bets for customers of the old guard in financial services.

“If you had $1m, would you wake up in the morning and put it all on Hatch. While absolutely people do that, not all people would. For those big sums of money many would still need to talk to a human,” Lunman​ says.

But in the next stage for online investment services, Lunman​ is looking at how to use artificial intelligence (AI) technology to help people make big financial decisions.

Supplied Hatch managing director Kristen Lunman says digital investment services are only just getting started, and their next steps could shake up traditional financial advice models even morer.

She predicts that this could become a reality within the next 5 to 10 years.

While for now, humans may have to remain in the loop, Lunman​ can see a hybrid of financial advice, heavily influenced by AI, paid for by users.

Grant Williamson​, director at Christchurch investment advice service Hamilton Hindin Greene​ says while the new online investment apps have changed the game, they have not changed basic principles of financial advice.

“There is more to financial advice than just picking stocks. Our advisers are often meeting face to face with clients, spending time working out their specific goals and risk tolerance. It is more than a computer can do at this stage,” Williamson​ says.

Williamson​ agrees new investor apps will increase competition, but traditional human advice will not disappear, he says.

SUPPLIED Grant Williamson, director at Canterbury investment broking firm Hamilton Hindin Greene, says while the new retail investment apps have increased competition, they will not destroy the need for traditional human advice.

“There is room for development in traditional asset management. There are many ways investors are able to access the market and manage portfolios. Some investors in the younger generation may not want the face to face relationship and would rather deal strictly online.

“But when you start talking about large amounts of money that people can come into later in life, investors do want to talk to another person and have trust in the human being that is advising them,” Williamson​ says.

Brad Olsen​, principle economist for Infometrics says that investing platforms have probably forever changed the way the average investor approaches financial services.

The democratisation of information and trading will mean there will be less weight put on expert views, and more weight put on the individual views of the investor, Olsen​ said.

“It does raise those risks about how much people have understood their investments. We do know that financial regulators are concerned about this. But the more information available in the public domain the more we will see people making large decisions explicitly without referring to expert advice,” Olsen​ said.

Olsen’s​ concern is that the younger generation operating on their own have already been shown to make some big blunders when markets correct.

He points to Financial Markets Authority research that shows millennials are the largest demographic to panic-switch their Kiwi Saver funds during the market downturn at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

Supplied Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen says the high cost of housing has resulted in more younger people turn to investment to put their savings to work.

“With the cost of housing so high, for many in this generation their Kiwi Saver or their investment fund is their only hope of buying a house. Which, I think, explains why we saw so many young people switching into conservative funds when markets went down last year.

“It highlights that a lot of New Zealanders have a more defensive mindset than they may think,” Olsen​ says.

But Olsen says it will be difficult to tell what particular services the younger generation of investors will want, until they have spent some more time in the market.

“People certainly enjoy the excitement when the time is good. But when the times aren’t so good, that is when you need to have your wits about you, especially regarding risk.

“For our younger investors that is a key element that needs to be understood as quickly as possible,” Olsen​ says.