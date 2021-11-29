The Monitor economy Q&A: Chris Roberts, Tourism Industry Aotearoa CEO

Each week Stuff asks New Zealand’s business and community leaders how they think the economy is going, and what they believe are the biggest challenges.

After more than seven years as chief executive of Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA), Chris Roberts​ will be stepping down at the end of January 2022.

Roberts said tourism was ready to be the economic powerhouse it was before Covid-19 hit, but tourism operators’ reserves and resolve were running out.

”New Zealand is at the back of the field. In fact, the race is off, and we are still getting into our running gear – we’re not even sure where the starting line is.”

How do you feel the New Zealand economy is tracking currently?

Overall, the economy seems remarkably resilient. But we haven’t yet felt the full impact of closed borders. Inflation and a shortage of suitable workers means wage rates are likely to climb.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Tourism is ready to again be the economic powerhouse it has been in the past, says TIA chief executive Chris Roberts.

We haven’t seen the level of business failure that might have been expected, but it could still be coming, very much depending on how the next six to 12 months plays out.

What are you most concerned about right now?

The survival of thousands of small, often owner-operated tourism businesses across New Zealand. They are desperate to know when they will get access to their customers again. It’s now 21 months since the first border restrictions were put in place.

The resilience of tourism operators has been phenomenal. Some have been forced to close, but the majority are hanging on. However, reserves and resolve are running out. Every tourism operator is hoping for a good domestic tourism summer. Some operators will not make it to Christmas and others may not earn enough over the summer season to carry on.

What has the last year taught us about the New Zealand economy?

That it is a consumption-based economy and our reliance on being an export nation is possibly overstated.

Before the pandemic, tourism was New Zealand’s biggest export earner – more than 20 per cent of total exports. International visitor spend was previously worth $48 million a day, and the cumulative loss in visitor export earnings since we closed our borders now exceeds $25 billion. That’s a massive amount to cut from the economy, but strong consumer spending and the construction boom has disguised this loss.

123rf Before the pandemic, tourism was New Zealand’s biggest export earner.

Are you optimistic or pessimistic about the economy this year? Why?

Cautiously optimistic. Tourism is ready to again be the economic powerhouse it has been in the past.

We know that the New Zealand brand remains strong and the desire to visit New Zealand is holding up in most markets. Internationally, travel comes with new health requirements, but it is starting to return quite quickly.

However, New Zealand is at the back of the field. In fact, the race is off and we are still getting into our running gear – we’re not even sure where the starting line is. We know that reconnecting with the world is essential, but we are getting left behind.

There’s a huge risk that airlines will relocate their aircraft to other parts of the world. We have to commit to a plan to reconnect with the world, to maintain business links, bring in much-needed workers, protect crucial freight links for imports and exports, and welcome back those high value visitors who contribute so much to regions right around Aotearoa.

What is the biggest challenge facing New Zealand?

Our success in suppressing and for some time eliminating Covid-19 means New Zealanders have a different pandemic experience to most of the world. One in seven Americans has had Covid; in the United Kingdom it’s one in eight.

In many countries, most people know someone who has died from the virus. We, fortunately, rarely have had that experience. But that is making it far harder for New Zealanders to accept a future with Covid endemic in our society – something to be managed, not eliminated.

Closing down and protecting our people earned us respect around the world. But now re-opening strategies are the new measure of success.

