The Monitor economy Q&A: Leaderbrand chief executive Richard Burke

Richard Burke is chief executive of Leaderbrand, a fresh producer grower and supplier.

Leaderbrand is a family-owned farming business based in Gisborne, and also has farms in Pukekohe, Matamata and Canterbury.

The company grows, packs, and markets its broccoli, sweet corn, lettuce, squash, and other vegetables throughout New Zealand, supplying food processors, restaurant chains and grocery retailers.

It employs about 500 permanent staff and produces about half of the country’s broccoli and bagged salads.

Burke is concerned about the impact the spread of the Covid-19 variant Omicron will have on the food industry, which is already under pressure from labour shortages and supply chain disruption.

Even if Leaderbrand is not impacted on its farms, other industries it relies on may not fare as well, he says.

How do you feel the NZ economy is tracking currently?

I have quite a few concerns. I think that our current economy feels falsely positive but looking at the rest of the world, this isn’t sustainable. We have mounting issues, a health system already stretched and about to be put under more pressure.

An over inflated housing market, we’ve borrowed a lot of money when it was cheap, now interest rates are climbing and inflation is at a 30-year high and still increasing.

We already have a massive labour shortage and while we still have a closed border, this is unlikely to ease. There are also supply chain issues which are impacting local production. We’re in new territory and no previous experience like this to compare it to.

Supplied Leaderbrand chief executive Richard Burke is concerned about labour shortages and the impact the spread of the Covid-19 variant Omicron will have on supply chains.

What are you most concerned about right now?

Omicron is here and moving quickly. We’re in an industry that is heavily reliant on labour. We have robust plans in place to mitigate the risk as much as possible, but with long isolation periods if you have Covid and close contact restrictions, the risk for holes in the supply chain are high.

Even if we aren’t impacted at our farms, other industries we rely on may not fare as well. We can grow and harvest plenty of food to feed New Zealand, however, we’re also reliant on other industry’s like transportation services and supermarkets to stack and sell our produce.

The farming sector is also dealing with rapidly changing policies such as three waters, environmental farm plans, multiple sustainability policies. The sheer volume of change and speed to implement, with a lack of consultation with the sector, is hard to navigate, I just hope that businesses and especially farmers, are as resilient as they need to be!

What has the last year taught us about the NZ economy?

That it’s completely unpredictable! Who’d have thought in a global pandemic that property prices would rise by nearly 40 per cent in some parts of the country. The economy feels like it is being held up by a few things going well like retail spending and the construction sector. But we’ve had to borrow a lot of money to stimulate and keep the New Zealand economy robust but we do have to pay it back. Borrowing is easy, spending is even easier but now we have to pay for the “fun” we’ve had.

Are you optimistic or pessimistic about the economy this year?

I think there are way too many issues in front of us to be optimistic. We’ve stimulated the economy and we’ve made things look rosier than the reality. The metrics we use to measure the economy are hiding real productivity inefficiencies. Things are going to compound more in the coming months particularly with a short labour market. It will correct in time, but Kiwis need to understand that the price of living is increasing and a hard correction is coming.

Supplied Leaderbrand grows, packs, and distributes its broccoli, sweet corn, lettuce, squash, and other vegetables throughout New Zealand.

What is the biggest challenge facing New Zealand?

Staying competitive on the world stage, with inflation increasing everywhere means we can’t be the lowest cost producer as well as the best citizen in the world. It’s unrealistic so we need to make a choice.

The reality is that inflation is here for the next few years, so either the cost of our domestic goods is going to increase or we pay more for our imported products. Which market would you rather support? As local producers we are choosing to invest more in technology and innovation so we can make more efficiencies in our products. That’s why we’ve invested in our 11-hectare greenhouse which will mean that we can accelerate crop growth all year around in a more sustainable manner.

