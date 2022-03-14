The Monitor economy Q&A: Sue Moroney, CEO of Community Law Centres

Each week Stuff asks New Zealand’s business and community leaders how they think the economy is going, and what they believe are the biggest challenges.

Former Labour MP Sue Moroney​ has been Community Law Centres o Aotearoa chief executive since 2018.

Moroney is concerned about the level of unequal resource distribution in a wealthy country such as Aotearoa New Zealand.

“We live in country with a temperate climate that is perfect for food production, but we have huge growth in the need for food parcels. Something is wrong with that picture,” she said.

READ MORE:

* The Monitor economy Q&A: Todd Dawson, CEO of Napier Port

* The Monitor economy Q&A: Hospitality NZ CEO Julie White

* Monitor economy Q&A: Dion Tuuta, chair of Parininihi ki Waitotara Incorporation



How do you feel the New Zealand economy is tracking currently?

The economy is lumpy in Aotearoa/New Zealand. While it compares well internationally because we did better than expected during the first few waves of Covid-19, and some significant sectors like primary production have done well, prosperity is uneven and dark clouds are gathering.

We have little control over the formation of those clouds, and it is the most vulnerable who will suffer the most when the storm breaks. These are the very people Community Law centres serve, who struggle every day.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF The economy is only as strong as the health and participation of the people it serves, says Community Law Centres chief executive Sue Moroney.

What are you most concerned about right now?

Income and resource inequality. We live in country with a temperate climate that is perfect for food production, but we have huge growth in the need for food parcels. Something is wrong with that picture.

It’s a symptom of unequal resource distribution in a wealthy country. This inequality has been decades in the making, but it concerns me right now because it has affected our pandemic response and will affect our ability to weather the gathering storm of high inflation, unaffordable housing, mental health challenges, international events like the Russian invasion and increased severe weather caused by pollution.

What has the last year taught us about the New Zealand economy?

It has taught us that the economy is only as strong as the health and participation of the people it serves. Our government’s focus on the wellbeing of people proved to also be the best way to support the economy, which continued to grow throughout the pandemic. It was tough, but it was better than the “economy-first” approach taken by many other countries.

I’m always concerned when I hear talk about “the economy” as if it is something superior and separate from the needs of people. It has been constructed by us to serve our needs, not the other way around.

It was great to see the majority of businesses understand this. When the rowdy minority put pressure on to reduce restrictions like border closures, things went pear-shaped. Opening up the trans-Tasman travel bubble too early closed down our largest city and economy for months.

The people of Auckland and Waikato suffered significantly, but Queenstown also suffered the economic consequences of losing their largest domestic market and losing access to Australian tourists.

Our economy does best when we play the long game, rather than responding to short-term thinking. Regions with diversified economies fared best.

Are you optimistic or pessimistic about the economy this year? Why?

We have a tough year ahead. Inflation has taken off, largely driven by factors we cannot control such as war and supply-chain problems. The exception is housing and rental inflation, which could be controlled by more state housing, better regulation and a capital gains tax.

The impact of high inflation will be substantial here particularly for those already living in poverty, including those on low wages.

The most-effective solution to rampant inflation will be increased interest rates, but that measure also causes harm. This will affect anyone who has borrowed heavily in recent years to buy a house or to invest in their business.

So there are no palatable options. Either everyone suffers high inflation hitting those on low-to-middle incomes the hardest, or interest rates go up hitting middle income-earners hardest while high-income earners benefit from investment returns. Meanwhile, the petrol companies will continue to make obscene profits amid huge price hikes. Tax cuts that favour the wealthy would make this situation worse. Part of the solution must be improving low pay and benefits.

What is the biggest challenge facing New Zealand?

Addressing inequality. Covid-19 has shown us that we all suffer when people have been disenfranchised from society.

The inability to reach significant parts of our population with a public health response to the pandemic risked our collective health and kept us restricted for longer than necessary. The “team of 5 million” response was successful, but it can only work where there is strong social cohesion. Inequality undermines social cohesion.

We should all feel ashamed that Māori factor so heavily in all of our worst statistics. As tangata whenua, Māori should be sharing equally in the wealth of resources available in Aotearoa New Zealand, but the opposite is true.

The Monitor is Stuff’s unique set of insights to help the business community better understand the economic landscape, and maximise their success. Alongside the quarterly snapshot is an economic index showing the speed of growth across different parts of the economy.