The Monitor economy Q&A: Ulu Aiono, founder of Cogita

Each week Stuff asks New Zealand’s business and community leaders how they think the economy is going, and what they believe are the biggest challenges.

Born in Samoa, Uluomatootua (Ulu) Saulaulu Aiono​ was New Zealand’s first Pacific Islander with a Bachelor of Computer Science, and was also the first to complete an MBA.

Aiono founded enterprise resource planning software company Cogita, growing it into the largest business in its niche in the world, and was recently inducted into the New Zealand Business Hall of Fame.

In 2012 Cogita was sold to Silicon Valley company Epicor. He supports many charitable causes, serves on educational bodies, and invests, advises, and coaches start-ups.

How do you feel the New Zealand economy is tracking currently?

New Zealand's economy is great for the few organisations and individuals with relatively high immunity caused by disruption-tolerant cash-flows and diversified balance sheets girded by strong net assets.

It’s difficult but bearable for a lot of others. A waking nightmare for everyone else. Except for growth rate dips around 2011 and 2018, Kiwis have lived with an overheated housing and property sector, hooked to consumer spending that's soared since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, supported by what's been rock solid low interest rates.

Anticipating recession, the Reserve Bank’s quantitative easing pump has printed $74.1 billion of Covid-19 money since March 2020 to fund the Government's Covid-19 response and recovery fund.

Supplied Uluomatootua (Ulu) Saulaulu Aiono Safe, is most concerned about the lack of affordable, enduring, effective, housing.

To the surprise of doomsters and pessimists, 2021 GDP growth was 5.6 per cent, driven mainly by manufacturing and construction. In the fourth quarter of 2021 unemployment was a record low at 3.2 per cent. Before the pandemic? 4 per cent.

Property boom? Stopped by Christmas 2021. In the meantime tourism, thousands of retail, hospitality, accommodation and fruit harvesting operations have closed along with associated employment and families' incomes.

What are you most concerned about right now?

Safe, affordable, enduring, effective, housing. It is a primary cause of social formation and cohesion.

Effective? Yes, it’s connected to the other primary causes: schools, work, shops. Hospitals, churches. In 1960, 15 years after WWII, my parents walked off a banana boat from Samoa with me and two siblings onto Auckland's Princess Wharf. Keith Holyoake became prime minister again. Walter Nash? Defeated.

New Zealand's 2.4 million people grew to 4.7 million in 2018, the year of the last census. By then only 65 per cent of households owned homes, the lowest since 1951. The peak? 74 per cent in the 1990s.

My family was lucky. With help from the Methodist Church, my parents assembled a deposit, bought a new house in Ōtara and moved us on November 22, 1963, the day of US President Kennedy's assassination. I will never forget that death's contrast with the safe harbour of our Ōtara home from which my family participated in, or at times withdrew from, New Zealand society. A safe harbour is now a reality for far too few Kiwis.

The enduring negative consequences include accelerated growth in crime, homeless individuals and families, gangs, illegal firearms, drugs, social media propensity. Are you one of the few? Or one of the lot? Roll up your sleeves! Cause the politicians to help heal/reconstruct our society. Do less, and we'll be more certain of the negative consequences landing in our streets and homes. By then it's late to wonder what we should be doing.

What is the biggest challenge facing New Zealand?

Effective political leadership, nationally, and locally, which elicits society's constructive scrutiny, smart participation, voluntary social capital investment and ongoing drive for social cohesion. Leadership moves people by calling them to a dream with purpose. People are voters. Voters move mountains. So political party leaders and local body politicians, please put us voters first?

Are you optimistic or pessimistic about the economy this year? Why?

Optimistic. Our growing Kiwi tech sector is firmly headed towards global note and participation. In this sector, value is existential. No value, no business.

Customers aren't interested in rockets, accounting software, air quality sensors, machine parts catalogues etc unless they do things customers can't do without. Our primary produce/industry sectors must do the same!

What has the last year taught us about the New Zealand economy?

It's not a just economy. Why? Because political conflict between one rule for all and exceptions that are legitimate has caused and perpetuates damaging, at times cruel, economic/social policy. So hundreds of thousands of Kiwis were locked overseas during the pandemic. Yet technology and science can enable us to specify one rule for all while making nearly costless legitimate exceptions.

Our economy's resilience is different from effectiveness. Resilience? Yes; what Covid-19 recession! Effectiveness? Nah; too many businesses, individuals and families are now hurt by untrimmed and largely belittled negative consequences of our Covid-19 approach.

The Monitor is Stuff’s unique set of insights to help the business community better understand the economic landscape, and maximise their success. Alongside the quarterly snapshot is an economic index showing the speed of growth across different parts of the economy.