Brain drain? Don't panic, it's more of a brain loan

Experienced Christchurch hospo worker Ellsie Coles says moving cities won’t deliver her the pay rise that leaving the country could.

Restaurant manager Ellsie​ Coles​ is debating whether to join the steady flow of friends and colleagues seeking higher pay overseas now the borders are opening.

Coles has worked in hospitality for six years, landing her first job in the industry while still at school. But the last two years have been tough, and she understands the lure of a fresh start.

“I have stuck through with these workplaces the entire pandemic to just be exactly where I was pre-pandemic except in the past two years I’ve been treated like shit - I’ve been screamed at and yelled at by customers, I have got Covid, I’ve been around a whole pile of Covid-positive people who just don’t care, I have had to work really really weird hours due to understaffing.”

In the last three or four months, at least four or five people she’s worked with have moved to Australia for better pay.

A friend went to Melbourne where she makes $33 an hour as a newbie bartender, unheard of in New Zealand where many hospo workers get barely above the minimum wage of $21.20 an hour, she said.

She lives in Christchurch, and says moving city won’t deliver her the pay rise that leaving the country could.

“I could move to Auckland and maybe get 50c, $1 more, but the cost of living’s higher up there, so it’s not really gaining anything.

“I’ve got family in Sydney, I’ve got friends in Melbourne, start over there and be in an upbeat environment where there’s enough going on, and I’m still getting paid better.”

Chloe Ann-King​, founder of hospo union Raise the Bar, says many members look at Australia and see higher wages and more respect.

The average Sydney bartender salary is at least A$58,000, with experienced workers able to make well over A$100,000 a year, if Talent.com’s data is correct.

“Rent prices are soaring, and food prices are absolutely off the chain, so a lot of people are like, I’m out, I’m done, I’m leaving,” Ann-King said.

Members aren’t rushing for the door yet, but Ann-King thinks the trickle of hospo workers will turn into more of a stream later this year once people save the money to leave.

David White/Stuff “Rent prices are soaring, and food prices are absolutely off the chain, so a lot of people are like, ‘I’m out, I’m done, I’m leaving’, says Chloe Ann-King of Raise The Bar.

And once the floodgates open, she thinks employers who expect overseas workers will replace Kiwis who leave are “pretty delusional”.

“I feel like it’s really short-term thinking, they’re trapped in this idea that we can all go back to normality - we’re never going to return to that, we’ve been through a mass trauma, millions of people have died and disproportionately that was low-wage workers living in poverty. No, I don’t think that’s going to happen at all.”

Expensive to live in New Zealand

Just 12,000 citizens moved overseas during the pandemic, compared with 38,000 in 2019. Next year that is forecast to rise to between 50,000 and 125,000, according to officials from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Jarden economist John Carran​ said the country was seeing a brain drain “to a degree” after several years of severe border restrictions, with people who had not been able to travel now basically free to go.

House prices rose steeply after Covid, adding to the push for younger people wanting to get out.

“It has become quite expensive to live in New Zealand, and I'm thinking in terms of housing, both to rent and to purchase a house,” Carran said.

“New Zealand house prices are around over 11 times average income, compare that to Australia, and they’re about eight times average income, and UK, it’s about five times income.

“That’s something that’s happening overseas, but I think the extent, the rapidity of the price rises in New Zealand has been greater than many other places.”

The construction industry is likely to feel the pain as Kiwis head for the door, because labour market pressure is already intense and activity is booming.

Hospitality is another area Carran says could suffer, as other countries open up faster than New Zealand.

“There’ll be a demand for foreign workers and obviously that’s a good opportunity for younger New Zealanders going to places like the UK or Australia or even the US.”

And healthcare, already understaffed, is also likely to come under the pump as workers head overseas for better pay and conditions.

Andy Jackson/Stuff House prices rose steeply after Covid, adding to the push for younger people wanting to get out.

In the short-term, we probably won’t get in enough people to replace those who leave, he says.

“It’s not a spur of the moment decision for people to come to the other side of the world, potentially take a pay cut and pay higher housing costs. They’d have to come here for other reasons - lifestyle reasons or reconnecting with families who live here or other reasons.”

It will also depend, as always, on how well the Australian economy performs.

“I think what we’ll see is potentially a few more New Zealanders heading over the ditch. I think we’re coming off the peak of our [economic] cycle, and they’re probably yet to reach the peak of theirs, so that’s going to put a bit of extra pressure on as well.”

Things like a high cost of living and lower wages can’t be fixed overnight, and long-term immigration policies also have a big part to play in the movements of people, he said.

The New Zealander in the room

Having a lot of Kiwis offshore is of huge benefit to the country, as long we also bring in other people in from overseas, said Matt Roskruge​, (Te Atiawa, Ngāti Tama), associate professor in economics at Massey University.

We’re sending our young people to the world’s best universities, law firms, and other businesses, to grab opportunities that New Zealand just can't offer, he said.

“There’s a bit of pearl clutching, there’s a real focus on some sense of loss and I just don’t see it.

“There’s this attitude, ‘oh we can’t possibly lose these people’. Well, we’re not often losing them, we’re just loaning them and getting them upskilled for free.”

And at some point, many return. They want children, or have ageing parents. They bring back a wealth of experience and contribute it to businesses, the public sector, and communities here.

Even if they never come back, they still contribute to New Zealand - setting up business networks, acting as unpaid ambassadors for tourism, and being the New Zealander in the room when overseas companies or governments make decisions.

“The networks are really important, that’s why we also want to bring over migrants,” he said.

“And if we can have New Zealanders in these positions overseas then it increases the chance through those networks we’ll end up being involved.”

Dominico Zapata/Stuff We don’t tend to lose Kiwis overseas, “we’re just loaning them and getting them upskilled for free”, says economist Matt Roskruge.

But it would be nice to see more of a brain exchange, he said, with New Zealand enticing more of the best and brightest globally to study or work here. The country can do that by focusing on what it has that’s unique and is already a strength.

“If you think science, it’s access to the Antarctic, access to a whole raft of fascinating biological specimens and enzymes and bugs and all sorts of cutting edge science that can happen here.

“Maybe we’re going to struggle to get investment bankers to see a lot of high frequency trading here, but there are certainly some big brains that we can bring over.”

And it’s not just the professionals going overseas who matter, it’s the people who drive trucks and pull pints and work on farms then return with a bigger world view, and maybe money to buy a house.

From the Māori perspective, there is a huge diaspora particularly in Australia but also elsewhere, notably London. Which is also positive, he said.

“The Māori economy is increasingly an export economy, and trying to move up the value chain, and having Māori people in China, the US, London, Australia, who are helping to bridge those markets and help bring Māori product to market overseas is invaluable for the Māori economy.”

The big challenge was keeping Māori connected to their whenua, to their marae, while still getting that experience overseas. There were interesting possibilities, for example creating digital versions of marae, so someone could put on a VR helmet to ‘visit’.

“We would get better outcomes if we were able to help our New Zealanders offshore to connect more to home even while they’re on their OE or away,” he said.

“If anything I’m worried that it hasn’t been happening for two years, so for two years we haven’t been sending our people over as ambassadors and students and building those connections.”

The Buller diaspora

One of the country’s smallest districts may have found some ways to keep its people, and is also giving reasons for people to return.

Buller has long seen its young people leave for tertiary education or to live elsewhere because of the lack of local opportunities.

The population, currently about 9700, tends to be very flat. It topped 10,000 people at the peak of the last mining boom.

“I guess there’s always that lure of the big city for young folk,” said Buller District mayor Jamie Cleine​.

“So there’s always that focus to try and encourage them to head off into the big wide world, but make it good for them to come back to.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF “Buller generally feels really busy,” says Buller District mayor Jamie Cleine.

Previously the district targeted ‘active retirees’ who could live mortgage-free in a cheaper house in Westport after selling up elsewhere.

The current council is now trying to increase numbers of working people in the district, and focusing on developing locals as well as importing skilled workers.

The council had long had difficulty attracting engineers, planners, accountants and other professionals because it struggled to compete with wages paid elsewhere. Average annual household income was just $77,000 versus a national average of about $115,000, Cleine said.

The council was offering apprenticeships and cadetships as part of a pathway for local people to skilled jobs.

“By doing that you have grown your own, and you’ve got a cohort of people who want to be here for other reasons besides just looking for a job,” he said.

Officially the district's population fell 0.8% over the year to June 2021, Stats NZ’s latest data shows.

However, going by one indicator, annual health enrolments compiled by Infometrics, the district grew 3.5% by March this year. That was well ahead of national growth of 0.7%, and “almost certainly” reflected people who had moved to the district, Cleine said.

“Officially our population was scheduled to decline, and I think we’re getting quite a good response.

“Buller generally feels really busy.”

Part of the strategy was diversifying the economy, building up more small and medium-sized businesses around the dominant mining and agricultural sectors, and launching projects in areas such as biodiversity. Repairing recent flood damage would also create work.

Thanks in part to the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs and MSD programmes, job numbers were growing, and young people were jumping into apprenticeship roles, finding work for example at house manufacturer South Peak Homes, or award-winning bakery West Coast Pie Company.

“I don’t see the district having 20,000 people in 10 years’ time, it’s highly unlikely but if we can hold our own and grow our own a little bit and increase the wealth of the general population on average then I think that’s a win.”

And the people that do leave are still useful for the district.

“I think it’s amazing how many connections that have originated from here, even into government,” he said. “We certainly use our networks.”

Cloak of connectivity

New Zealanders have always looked overseas to see what’s out there, and roughly 20% of the population lives offshore at any one time, said Kellie Addison​, global communications director at expat organisation Kea.

“To have a million Kiwis scattered around the globe, in different countries, talking up New Zealand, that’s invaluable. No amount of tourism dollars or PR marketing is going to be able to buy that exposure,” she said.

More than 50% of them wanted to give back in some way, and every month Kea connected around 40 export businesses with Kiwis living overseas.

The connection paid off when expat Zion Armstrong, president of Adidas in North America, told Kea he was keen to help fellow Kiwis. That led to a meeting with Tim Brown, co-founder of Allbirds, and a collaboration with the footwear giant.

“We find that two degrees of separation really resonates around the world, and Kiwi are incredibly passionate about helping Kiwi,” she said.

It was important to not only support New Zealanders overseas, but also welcome them back and look at what they bring with them.

“I’m not saying they should replace Kiwis who stayed, because those people are equally important, but they really complement what New Zealand has to offer and really bring a global perspective and skill set that’s hugely valuable to our business.”

Kea is currently surveying people leaving New Zealand, and Addison said more research was needed into how offshore Kiwis were contributing to New Zealand, she said.

The country could learn from others such as South Korea and Ireland which closely measured the bang from their expats’ bucks.