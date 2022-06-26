Five parts of the economy affected by a weaker housing market

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall outlines the looming factors that could sink house prices, and how important the next election will be.

Uncertainty stemming from New Zealand’s weaker housing market is having a negative impact on other parts of the economy, and it could go on for some time, experts say.

House prices continue to fall, with CoreLogic’s latest figures showing the national average price dropped 0.9% in the three months ending May. That’s the biggest quarterly decline since the end of 2010, when the country was recovering from the global financial crisis (GFC).

In some areas, the falls have been bigger. Prices in Auckland and Wellington are down from their respective market peaks by 10.2% and 10.4%, according to the Real Estate Institute.

And most commentators say there is more easing to come. ASB and Westpac have predicted prices could drop 20% from their peaks, when adjusted for inflation.

On an annual basis, the latest figures from the institute show sales were down 35.2% in April, while Realestate.co.nz has the number of homes for sale in May up by 76.7%. This means the market now favours buyers, but rising mortgage rates and a tighter lending environment are holding many back.

While the market is not expected to collapse, it is weaker, and that has a ripple effect on other parts of the economy. So where is it impacting and how?

1) Have falling prices rattled consumer confidence?

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner says the housing market is a central component of the country’s economy, and any uncertainty around it has a clear impact on consumer confidence.

There is evidence of this in the bank’s latest Roy Morgan consumer confidence report, she says. It has consumer confidence down two points to 82.3 in May.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner says household confidence is dire.

“This was above its record low of 77.9 in March, but shows household confidence is still dire. At the same time, the proportion of people who have plans to buy a household item, which is a good indicator of confidence, are at lower levels than they were through the GFC recession.”

While the balance sheet of the “average” household will be much tighter, the low unemployment rate means most consumers, particularly homeowners who did not buy recently, should get through the tougher economic times, Zollner says.

“But there is a risk in downplaying the ‘freak out’ factor. The questions are whether people will spend less because their house has dropped in value from last years’ peak, and how they will respond to higher mortgage rates and cash flow pressures.”

The weaker market affects consumer confidence because financial uncertainty means people are not prepared to make big decisions, Squirrel chief executive John Bolton says.

Uncertainty has not been as high as this for a long time, he says. “It’s because of rising construction costs and falling house prices, as well as rising interest rates, the cost of living going up, low business confidence, and talk of recession. It’s all pretty bleak, so it’s not surprising.”

Consumer confidence jumps around like a yo-yo because how people feel can change in a heartbeat, he says. “When some good news, such as a stabilisation of interest rates, emerges it will change. But, right now, consumers are nervous and that leads them to defer decisions on purchasing big ticket items.”

2) Are people still out there spending?

To date, data suggests retail card spending is holding up, although some Omicron bounce-back is considered to be contributing to that. And economists do expect such spending to soften.

ASB senior economist Mike Jones says a weaker housing market does impact on retail spending, which is the type of spending that helped the country get through the last two years of Covid.

Laurent Delhourme/Stuff Falling house prices make people feel less wealthy and that can impact on their retail spending.

It is because of the wealth effect, which is particularly strong in New Zealand, he says. “Essentially, falling house prices create a feeling of being a bit less wealthy, and that disrupts extra discretionary spending.”

The sharp rise in mortgage rates does not help as it has a cash impact and means people need to spend more of their income on servicing their mortgage. “That cuts into what they can spend elsewhere, and it’s a real effect, rather than a psychological one.”

There is only one way discretionary spending is going at the moment, and that is down, Jones says.

Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan is more sceptical about the veracity of the wealth effect, and says the strongest connection between the housing market and spending is market turnover.

Supplied Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan says higher housing market turnover leads to more spending on household items.

“The more houses that are being bought and sold the more spending you get on household items, such as fridges or washing machines or carpets, and on home renovation work and products. When turnover is down, it’s the opposite.”

With prices going down and rates going up, there will be a proportion of people who may be less frivolous with their spending on items or activities outside their mortgages, he says. Cost of living increases, which many are feeling, will be contributing to that too.

3) Is the construction sector slowing with the market?

Construction has been one of the strongest performing sectors in recent years. It is the country’s fourth-largest employer, accounting for about 10.6% of the workforce, and a significant contributor to GDP.

Huge demand, and record consent levels, have been driving the sector. But Zollner says the latest ANZ business outlook survey shows residential construction intentions have dropped off the cliff, falling to -50 in May from -37 in April.

A four-month plummet in intentions is a good indicator for where consents could go, and suggests a sharp slowdown in building activity is coming, she says.

“It’s hard to tell whether it is because house prices are falling, sales are down, and construction costs have gone through the roof, or because projects are getting jammed up because of a shortage of products, such as Gib.”

If it was the first reason, it would take longer to resolve, although the situation would become more clear in a couple of months.

Jones agrees the incentives for development are changing rapidly, and the decline in intentions in ANZ’s survey is a flashing warning light.

Sinead Gill/Stuff Residential construction intentions have declined, but there is still a strong pipeline of work coming through.

Sector headwinds look concerning, but the consent figures indicate there is a strong pipeline of work coming through, and the level house prices are at means there is incentive to build, he says.

“There is also still high demand. It is a question of the sector’s capacity to meet that demand given increasing costs and ongoing supply chain issues.”

4) Are other sectors affected?

Another sector affected by the weaker housing market is the real estate industry. Jones says houses are taking longer to sell and there are fewer sales occurring, and that is an economic activity in itself.

“As that activity drops off it has a direct effect on GDP, and less funds go into new house activity, such as renovation work, and purchases, such as appliances and furniture.”

Valentina bellomo/Stuff A weaker housing market can affect the real estate industry’s workforce.

Reduced activity can also impact on the sector’s workforce, which includes real estate agents and salespeople, as well as related professionals such as valuers and mortgage brokers.

For example, the number of real estate agents, salespeople and branch managers hit an all-time high of 15,848 at the end of last year. But there were just 4860 sales nationwide in April, according to the Real Estate Institute’s latest figures.

Jones adds that small business is another area to keep an eye on. That’s because houses are often used as collateral for small businesses, so risks from the housing market make it tougher to access credit.

5) Will investing and financial planning behaviours change?

A weaker housing market might deter people looking for safe investment options. But there are not many alternatives, both Kiernan and Bolton say.

Supplied Enable Me founder Hannah McQueen says people often make hasty investment decisions in a downturn.

They point out the share market and cryptocurrency are also down, and while bank deposit rates are improving they are still poor. Even conservative KiwiSaver funds have dipped.

But it is all part of the economic cycle, and things will improve, Bolton says. For example, KiwiSaver might be taking a short-term hit, but it will go back up - just as house prices will in the long-term.

Financial strategist Hannah McQueen, from Enable Me, says the impact of a housing market downturn depends on individual circumstances, and can make people act hastily when it comes to investment decisions and financial planning.

That is often due to a lack of economic understanding, she says. “Many people don’t have a plan in place to prepare for retirement. They are like reeds blowing in the wind, and have knee-jerk reactions to things they read or hear.’

It means they defer decisions, or buy the wrong thing. But if they have a plan that allows for things to go wrong and keeps them supported, it will help them to get through a recession, and come out the other side primed for growth, she says.

“It may be harder to stick to it, but now is not the time to waiver from what needs to be done in a carefully made financial plan.”