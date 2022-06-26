International travel recovery 'on the right trajectory', Auckland Airport CEO says

Auckland International Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui on what the recovery of international travel will look like.

Carrie Hurihanganui has been making the most of international travel since New Zealand’s border reopened this year.

In October, Hurihanganui was named Auckland International Airport’s first female chief executive in its 55-year history, taking over from Adrian Littlewood who spent nine years in the role.

Since starting in February the former Air New Zealand executive has travelled to Singapore, Japan and the United States as part of New Zealand trade delegations led by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

She found travel processes in Singapore and Japan “very slick”, and in the United States she discovered pre-Covid queues are “alive and well”.

The main difference to pre-Covid times is that travellers need to be better prepared before their journey, by ensuring they have completed any necessary documentation, and meet a destination’s travel and entry requirements, she says.

“Once you’ve done that, the rest of the travel largely follows similar to what it was pre-Covid,” Hurihanganui says.

“It’s like riding a bike really.”

She says the need for travellers to provide proof of vaccination will be around for some time.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Auckland International Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui says international travel is gradually recovering, and airline capacity is “on the right trajectory”.

Like most aviation businesses Auckland Airport was hit hard by Covid-19, with passenger numbers falling by up to 95%.

It took a number of measures to make it through the pandemic including raising $1.2 billion in capital and suspending projects worth more than $2b combined.

Hurihanganui says in 2019 it had 29 airlines serving 43 destinations. During the pandemic that fell to about a dozen airlines and 20 destinations.

But airline capacity is gradually returning, and by the end of this year it should have 22 airlines serving 36 destinations, she says.

At the moment traffic is at about 35% of pre-Covid levels, and by December it should be at nearly 70%, she says.

“It’s on the right trajectory.

“I joke that my timing has been impeccable with borders opening within a month of me starting.”

Despite difficult economic conditions, international travel is rebounding globally and domestically, she says.

“Even with all those pressures that we’re seeing globally, and in New Zealand, there is this pent-up demand.”

In some overseas markets international travel is up to 85% of pre-Covid levels, she says.

“That last 15% or so is taking longer.”

The question now is whether the growth will be sustained, but bookings patterns into next year suggest it is more than just a short term trend, she says.

“Certainly the bookings we’re seeing are continuing to grow week by week.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Passenger numbers at Auckland International Airport is sitting at about 35% of pre-Covid levels but is gradually increasing.

Born in the United States, Hurihanganui moved to New Zealand 32 years ago when she visited for a holiday.

The mother of two began her career at Air New Zealand as a flight attendant in 1999 and worked there for the next 21 years, most recently in the role of chief operating officer where she managed a workforce of more than 6000 staff.

“Clearly I must be an aviation junkie.”

Understanding how airlines think and operate will be valuable in her new role, as well as her knowledge of traveller, supplier and government expectations, she says.

This is her first chief executive role, and she says her ambition is to build a better airport which meets the needs of New Zealanders and keeps the country connected to the world.

Before Covid-19 hit the airport was focused on delivering a 30-year vision to create an airport of the future, which featured eight “anchor projects” including a merged international and domestic terminal, and a second runway.

Hurihanganui says the master plan still largely holds true, but the timing of some projects will differ and elements will be refined, she says.

Some anchor projects are completed or under construction, but things like the second runway will be “a product of demand”, dependent on how the aviation sector recovers, she says.

“It’s working with airlines to say what are their forecasts for growth over the next 10 years.”

Sustainability will be an important part of the airport’s future, as airlines, in particular Air New Zealand, look to migrate towards zero emissions aircraft and sustainable aviation fuel, she says.

“They can’t do that alone, so it’s really critical that we understand that pathway, and that the infrastructure that we’re planning can take that into account.”

Near-term growth for the airport will come from reestablishing a core network it had before the pandemic, she says.

Beyond that she expects demand for point to point travel to grow as travellers increasingly look to avoid stopovers.

Airlines are reassessing their networks and how they’re utilising aircraft but capacity constraints are posing a challenge, after airlines either retired aircraft early or put them into storage when the pandemic struck, she says.

Some manufactures also stopped production during the pandemic which has resulted in delays to new aircraft deliveries, she says.

“Demand is outstripping supply, but that will even out over time.”

New Zealand’s remote location means airlines flying long-haul routes here need to ensure their aircraft are being well utilised, she says.

This becomes even more pronounced when fuel cost are high, and as a result airlines will need to ensure they can attract enough passengers to justify a route, she says.

“That does mean the economics of routes change and look different when fuel is such a core cost.”

However, she believes airlines are looking beyond the immediate impact of high fuel costs.

“Because after two years of not flying there is a need to reestablish their network. They’ve kind of got this balancing act they will be working through.”

Covid-19 has brought the aviation industry closer together and taught businesses how to respond and adapt quickly, she says.

“Covid has meant everyone has had to come together and collaborate and work together really constructively.”

Maintaining that will be important, she says.

Aeronautical fees have long been an area of tension between airports and airlines. In January, Auckland Airport said it would freeze aeronautical charges for a year in response to the uncertainty created by Covid-19.

Hurihanganui in the past has come at aeronautical pricing from an airline perspective, but now the shoe is on the other foot, and she will find herself having to negotiate with former colleagues at Air New Zealand about what the airport should be charging airlines.

Hurihanganui is pragmatic, saying they are not going to agree on everything all of the time.

“But you can disagree without being disagreeable.”

Hurihanganui says her favourite airport is Changi in Singapore, and she’s not afraid to “steal ideas with pride”.

“They’ve got the customer experience, the digital and technology and innovation. They do a great job.”

She wants to make Auckland Airport an experience that passengers enjoy rather than simply being a means to get to their destination.

“That comes from making it simple, easy, seamless.”