Tom Pullar-Strecker: Is the economy headed for a hard landing?

There have been warnings of a recession on the horizon.

Anyone could be forgiven for wondering whether the economic recovery from Covid was coming or going.

This was the year when we were supposed to be putting the pandemic behind us and re-opening the border.

Yet, all of a sudden, business confidence is through the floor and the talk is not just of high inflation but of the risk of recession.

The big question on economists’ minds is whether we are going to have a “hard” or a “soft”landing.

So, why the gloom?

The case for a ’hard landing’

The economy is in the early throes of being beaten with a big stick.

The Reserve Bank has doubled the official cash rate to 2% since the start of April and has forecast it will double it again to 4% by the middle of next year as it seeks to regain control over inflation.

Mortgage rates won’t set any historic records, but the problem is recent buyers are sitting on a mountain of debt.

Mortgage debt stood at $331 billion at the end of March, having risen by $52b over just two years.

Rising mortgage rates and other effects of the Reserve Bank’s monetary squeeze will crush domestic demand in the economy, with no let-up likely for a couple of years.

The Reserve Bank says it will be “resolute in its commitment” to ensure inflation returns to within its 1% to 3% target range, but is not expecting to be able to start bringing down interest rates until late in 2024.

Neither export markets, nor a sugar hit from immigration will bail us out – or at least not in time.

Kiwibank has forecast a net 20,000 people will leave New Zealand this year.

Migrants have been frightened off New Zealand by housing horror stories, if they even know we are belatedly reopening to the world after Covid.

It will take time to crank up immigration and by then we’ll be in recession.

There is no end in sight to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The war is resulting in sanctions and supply-chain disruptions that are cumulative in their effect and are tipping our major trading partners towards recession while threatening to destabilise developing countries.

Heidi levine/For The Washington Post Russia’s war on Ukraine has set “the world’s bread basket” on fire.

A stream of economic data is coming in worse than expected.

Last month the Institute of International Finance halved its forecast for global GDP growth this year from 4.6% to 2.3%.

The chief executive of the US’ largest bank, JPMorgan Chase boss Jamie Dimon, says he is preparing it for “an economic hurricane” and has advised investors to do the same.

But declining investment markets are closing off another coping mechanism, resulting in a further drop in domestic and international demand.

To cap it all, New Zealand government spending is set to come off the boil as Finance Minister Grant Robertson targets a return to surplus in 2024-25.

Businesses and consumers have seen the writing on the wall.

A net 56% of firms expect economic conditions to deteriorate, which ASB warns puts the economy on thin ice.

Young, growth businesses have started implementing hiring freezes and conserving their cash.

That pessimism will help ensure a “hard landing” becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.

The case for a soft landing

Unemployment is at a “record” low of 3.2%, and while the jobless number remains anywhere near that level, there is simply a limit to how bad any downturn can be.

Hiring intentions have held up well so far despite some businesses being under stress.

The Treasury may have trimmed its growth forecasts at Budget time, but it is still expecting New Zealand’s GDP will be 9.3% higher in the year ending June 2026 than in the year to the end of this month, and for unemployment to remain below 5% throughout that period.

Only a small proportion of homeowners have borrowed up to their eyeballs and the banks have been ensuring most are prepared for this moment for some time by “stress testing” loan applications at higher mortgage rates.

Loan-to-value lending restrictions that have been a feature of the housing market since 2013 should also prevent too many homeowners falling into negative equity.

MARK TAYLOR / STUFF National leader Christopher Luxon says economy will be key election battleground.

Governments don’t usually stick to their spending plans and there is some headroom for the Government to take on more debt, so expect Robertson to cut more slack if the outlook worsens.

The same goes for the Reserve Bank, which is forecasting perfectly healthy GDP growth of 3.2% in the year to March next year.

Despite its very recent tough talk, monetary policy remains accommodative.

And if the economy does take a sudden turn for the worse, the Reserve Bank will rethink its stance on interest rates quick sharp.

Figures released by Stats NZ in mid-October, if not earlier on July 18, will show inflation trending down, and at that point the Reserve Bank will be able to ease up on its rhetoric.

The current outflow of workers from New Zealand will be short-lived as our borders reopen to inbound migration.

If all else fails, immigration is a tap that can be turned on when required, especially in a world racked by war and perhaps famine.

What the experts say

Capital Economics chief economist Neil Shearing says it has spent a long time arguing that the global economy faces a more difficult outlook than most expect.

“The consensus is now moving towards our view as evidence of weakness mounts,” he said in a research note at the end of May.

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner is not ruling out the possibility of a recession here.

“We have had the biggest housing boom in our history and in the world, and now house prices are falling and the Reserve Bank is raising interest rates at double speed.

“That is enough to tell you this is a very high stakes game,” she says.

But Zollner is still forecasting a soft landing, essentially because of low unemployment.

“I think most people if they were asked ‘what was the difference between a hard landing and a soft one?’ would say it is what happens to unemployment.

“And there is just so much excess demand for labour at the moment that you could cut a lot of labour demand without seeing unemployment rise that much.”

FINANCE AND EXPEDITURE COMMITTEE Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr discusses the risk of a recession in May.

The employment and housing markets are closely linked, as while people still have jobs, they can hold off dumping houses on to a falling market, Zollner points out.

“If you have got a lot of people in a ‘must-sell situation’ then that opens up a lot more downside.”

Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen leans towards a harder landing being more likely, noting the Reserve Bank may need to go even harder than its current forecasts imply to be sure of getting inflation under control.

Because of the time lag between monetary policy action and impact, the bank will be “flying blind” to some extent, he says.

“A soft landing is a laudable goal but seldom do we achieve it.”

Olsen also questions whether a shorter, sharper shock would necessarily be ‘worse’ than a more protracted period of very low growth that left tracks of the economy in a “holding pattern”.

A “reset” may be order, for example to encourage the large number of people who have joined the real estate industry in recent years to look for other opportunities, he says.

“The worry I see with too soft a landing is, yes, there is not a lot of disruption, but there is not a lot of upside either.”

The Monitor’s verdict

It is extremely helpful we are entering a challenging time with very low unemployment, but the international outlook has been worsening by the week.

The potential significance of the war on Ukraine has been consistently underestimated far away from that battle, in New Zealand.

Hiring can turn on a dime and, if wages don’t rise in real terms, the direct and indirect and effects of higher interest rates will require a lot of people rein back spending regardless.

The Reserve Bank might be ideologically inclined to buckle somewhat on inflation if unemployment did rise sharply, but history suggests that would probably only happen in retrospect once it had seen that its push had resulted in a shove.

Immigration remains the big wild card, but it looks like a bumpy landing at best.

With a workforce and a business leadership fatigued by two years of Covid-related disruptions and snagged by supply chains woes, our ability to then bounce ourselves out of the doldrums will be tested.