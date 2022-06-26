The Monitor: Brad Olsen and Gareth Kiernan from Infometrics discuss NZ's economy

New Zealand is opening up and starting to put pandemic disruptions behind it – but what’s coming up for the economy?

There’s a lot going on with New Zealand’s economy at the moment – rising interest rates, high inflation, falling GDP, and talk of a possible recession.

Stuff’s latest quarterly publication The Monitor takes a deep dive into what’s going on – are we headed for a hard landing? Where is our next driver of growth? And what’s in store for tourism?

To mark the publication, Infometrics economists Brad Olsen and Gareth Kiernan joined Stuff’s Business Editor Susan Edmunds on Monday morning to discuss the state of the economy and answer readers’ questions.

You can catch up on the discussion below.