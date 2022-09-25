Sky TV chief executive Sophie Moloney 'making space for women'

Half the population is female, and women's sport provides "awesome content that people want to watch", says Sky TV chief executive Sophie Moloney.

Sky TV chief executive Sophie Moloney is making space for women in two worlds dominated by men - business, and sport.

It’s lucky, then, that she loves a challenge.

In the year 2022, Moloney is one of just 11 female chief executives at NZX companies, a small improvement on a few years ago when chief executives named Mark outnumbered women, but still underwhelming.

Sky TV is also “not the most loved company out there by investors”, according to the shareholders’ association, and the industry is dealing with massive disruption. Customers are a source of instant and very public feedback if something goes wrong in the middle of an All Blacks game.

It seems a bit like building the plane as you’re flying, while also having to film the whole enterprise live in glorious technicolour.

Moloney became chief executive at the end of 2020. Last month, after less than two years in the job, she could tell shareholders that Sky TV plans to give $70 million back to them, net profit is up 41%, and revenues grew for the first time in six years.

“I've always been really determined, and I'm not sure if it's because we're still in a pretty male dominated world. And maybe it's the determination to upset the status quo and prove others wrong but yeah, I suppose it’s served me well,” she says.

“I suppose I've always been really open and very keen for a challenge and not fearful of change at all.”

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Fairness and simplicity are core business values for Sky TV chief executive Sophie Moloney.

Moloney’s was a childhood of two halves. She was “incredibly fortunate” to grow up in the Wairarapa in the 1970s, riding ponies, playing in rivers, heading off in the morning with parents saying see you at the end of the day.

Her father was the headmaster at boys’ boarding school Rathkeale College, with its phenomenal grounds, and she threw herself into sports through winter and summer. And there were the arts – she would pretend she was performing plays in ancient Greece, “to my own applause”.

She was a bit of a tomboy, with a belief that girls can do anything.

“I'm told I was quite a precocious six-year-old. I used to have a T-shirt and I had my name on it, which you wouldn't do now. People would say, ‘Oh, we can see what your name is’, and I'd be like ‘yeah, but you don't know my phone number’. So that was my level of kind of outgoingness.”

When she was 13 her family moved to Tāmaki Makaurau, which she describes as a massively disrupting moment.

“I was still really academic, and I achieved on the sporting field, but I kind of lost myself, and ended up in quite a dark place and didn't like the feel of my own skin.

“When I look back, I recognise what it's like not to be able to be yourself. And one of our core Sky values now is, be yourself, with skill.

“It really resonates with me, because every one of us is different and that's what's awesome. And no one's perfect, and we all have different struggles that we deal with.

“To be in a work environment where you can genuinely be yourself, not a different person from home to work, is really important for me, because I think that's when you're able to do your best work.”

She has worked “really, really hard, unashamedly”, but also credits her struggles with helping her achieve what she has.

She became a lawyer, choosing commercial law over litigation. It ended up providing a good career platform. She “grew up" as a commercial lawyer at Sky UK, starting out in procurement. “My husband calls it my ‘paperclip’ contract. I was doing lots of stuff I didn't think anyone really cared about, but a lot of learning.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Women in sport is something Moloney wants to see a lot more of on TV.

In 2010 she was chosen for a year-long leadership course, then an opportunity came up to help launch Sky News Arabia, so she and her husband and young boys moved to Abu Dhabi.

“We went off there and just launched this news channel doing stuff that no-one had ever done because it was a new environment, new regulations, crazily different culture and language. So that was awesome. And I loved the fact that we were doing stuff that hadn't been done before.”

She worked in other companies there, navigating “some interesting” relationships and political dimensions. It was a time of finding a way forward even when it looked like there wasn't one.

By 2018 it was time to bring her boys back home.

She became general counsel at Sky TV, then chief commercial officer driving Sky’s $6m purchase of Spark’s streaming service Lightbox, which she describes as a big deal for the company and “quite a moment” for her as a leader. She was also part of the company’s $157m capital raising in 2020.

Then Covid sparked the decision by chief executive Martin Stewart​ to return home to the UK.

“I had the opportunity to step up, having been at the board table and been through a capital raise and been through the rugby renewal, but it was still a call for the board.”

She notes the tendency for women to wait until they’ve got 95% of the skills before putting themselves forward, and says the capital raising, fronting up to investors and really understanding that part of the business, was the last piece of the puzzle for her.

She was happy to inform, which was part of her legal role, but realised she actually wanted to be at the table making the decisions.

“And that's not without risk. But it was probably in 2020 I started to think actually, I've got the skills and wouldn't that be awesome. And actually, I've been in pay TV for almost 20 years, so I've got some good experience. And I love being in Aotearoa New Zealand, and I love Sky.

“When the moment came, I put my hand up.”

Providing a bit of escape, joy and drama, and showcasing moments such as the Silver Ferns winning the World Cup, or the Commonwealth Games, “where people have worked their butts off to be there”, is a privilege, she said.

Fairness and simplicity are among her core business values, she says.

“We happily partnered with Spark, well I certainly did, even when they had the Rugby World Cup to deliver it into pubs and clubs across New Zealand. Because it was the right thing to do.

“And if you're focused on that customer outcome, it does help really drive good decision-making, as opposed to being caught up in things that might turn into a bit more of an ego play otherwise.”

Women in sport is something Moloney wants to see a lot more of. The broadcaster has made a commitment called See the Possible to showcase women's sport, supporting the women on both sides of the camera.

Part of the solution is for tamariki, both boys and girls, to see women and girls achieving and become household names, she says. For Sky, it means investing commercially and supporting good social outcomes.

Chris Symes/Photosport Argentinean guard Florencia Chagas (right) was outstanding for the Tokomanawa Queens in the Tauihi final.

Women’s sport still takes a back seat to men’s sport, but viewership is breaking records around the world and there’s a momentum building. Tickets to London’s Wembley Stadium sold out in less than a day for a women’s game in October between the United States and England.

As well as the more traditional women’s cricket and rugby, Sky TV is a key backer of Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa. Sky’s investment in and broadcast of every game has been called “both the glue and the rocket booster” for the country’s first professional women’s basketball league.

“In the final in Nelson, my hometown, to see the most valuable player Florencia Chagas – who's from Argentina, just turned 21, she's a phenomenal player – showing a little girl of about seven how to do the skills on the court at the end of the game, that's the ‘See the Possible’, but also really engaging women’s sport.”

Top women’s sport this year included the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand in March, the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki and netball’s ANZ Premiership which celebrated its 25th year.

Next month New Zealand hosts the women’s Rugby World Cup, and next year FIFA Women’s World Cup will be co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia. It is a massive event – in 2019, the Women's World Cup had an audience of more than 1 billion people, reportedly more than the Rugby World Cup that year.

Moloney says there has been a big shift in attitudes towards women’s sport, particularly since the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

“The competition was so good, we had male colleagues who weren't cricket watchers who became fans of cricket off the back of that tournament.

“This is not just about doing it because it's the right thing to do, it's because actually, it's really valuable.”

Sky does not have broadcast rights to the Women’s Rugby World Cup, but it will still be a cheerleader, she says.

“We're definitely going to be there doing everything we can to promote, because it's a phenomenal opportunity.”