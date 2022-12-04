Where are NZ's big tourism markets going to be post Covid?

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash says there is strong demand from overseas visitors wanting to come to New Zealand this summer.

When Manea Footprints of Kupe opened in December 2020 after 25 years of planning, it hoped to attract international tourists keen to get off State Highway 1 for a rich cultural experience in a stunning location.

Overlooking the white-sand Ōpononi beach in Hokianga, the Manea Footprints of Kupe Experience celebrates the arrival there of master explorer Kupe, his life and legacy.

But instead of sharing the story of Kupe with overseas tourists, it has had to do some navigation of its own, turning to Kiwis and education by adapting the tour to the new history curriculum.

The return of international visitors is vital. For Manea, they are expected to come from the United States, the United Kingdom, parts of Europe and Australia.

“That's where we've focused a lot of our marketing and our resources,” said head of sales Max Lloydd​ (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kaahu, Whangaroa​).

“Those are the type of types of markets that we're looking into, and historically those have been the strongest markets, especially for Northland.”

SUPPLIED The Manea Footprints of Kupe Experience in Hokianga celebrates the arrival of master explorer Kupe, his life and legacy.

Over 25 years ago a group of local kaumatua saw a need to tell the story of Kupe, credited in many Māori narratives as the discoverer of Aotearoa and a tupuna.

Manea also plays its part in helping revitalise the Māori language, and its proceeds are returned to four local marae, which helps boost the local economy and community, Lloydd said.

Manea featured in Tourism New Zealand’s “If You Seek” international campaign launched in August, in line with the Government’s push for “high quality” travellers who will engage with the country’s culture and society, and environment.

A non-profit, it targets visitors who want to leave things in a better state than when they arrived, Lloydd said.

“We need to find that balance where we're not overrun with people. We've got a really amazing place to come, where people can enjoy themselves, but still have this space as well.”

SUPPLIED For Manea, overseas tourists are expected to come from the US, the UK, parts of Europe and Australia.

A tourism reset

Covid has offered a reset for an industry that was responsible for 20% of New Zealand’s foreign exchange earnings.

In the year ended March 2019, international tourists spent $48 million a day, or $17.5b for the year. The following year, their annual spend plunged 91% to just $1.5b.

It is beginning to recover, but there will be no swift return to the nearly 4 million annual international arrivals pre-pandemic.

Before Covid hit, New Zealand’s big three tourism markets were Australia, the United States and China, followed by the established markets of the UK, Japan, South Korea, Germany and Singapore. Key growth markets were India and Indonesia.

Now, tourism hopes are pinned on Australia and North America, including Canada.

Non-stop flights and more North American ports of entry than before Covid made it easy to get to New Zealand despite the distance, said Tourism New Zealand chief executive Rene de Monchy​.

American Airlines returned in October, with its non-stop service from Dallas to Auckland; Air New Zealand has launched its non-stop service to New York and reopened its other ports; Qantas will fly Auckland to New York next year; and Air Canada relaunches its Auckland-Vancouver route in November.

“If you're sitting in New York, it's a long way. But if you just have to get on the plane once and off once that is less of a barrier for people to make the decision to commit to travelling again,” de Monchy said.

Steven Senne/AP American Airlines was among airlines to return to New Zealand recently, with its non-stop service from Dallas to Auckland.

The big unknown was how and when the major pre-Covid market of China would recover.

“That's probably the biggest shift from a market access perspective,” he said.

“We're certainly getting good interest out of our traditional markets, UK, Germany and Europe, as well as other European countries. But we've we've focused on UK and Germany in particular.”

There would be more Japanese visitors back for the summer as well after Japan recently announced it was opening up more, and with the Fifa Women’s World Cup next year expected to fire up more interest.

Further down the track, Australia and North America would continue to be important, as would China to an as-yet unknown degree.

India still had great growth potential, de Monchy said. It was a market New Zealand had been cultivating for a decade, and the Indian diaspora meant there was already good travel in both directions.

Current airline capacity at 50% of pre-Covid levels was a drag on visitor numbers. Demand was higher and supply more constrained than expected, but the situation could improve over the next 12 to 18 months as workers returned to tourism and travel became more normalised.

SUPPLIED Tourism New Zealand was focusing on getting tourists to stay longer and engage more with the country, said chief executive Rene de Monchy.

Tourism New Zealand’s short-term focus has been on helping accelerate tourism’s recovery for the first open summer in three years, but it is starting to turn to next summer and beyond, he said.

The forecasts of 5 million tourists a year have been shelved, but it was too early to predict how many people would eventually visit.

“Certainly, we're really focused more on the economic return of the visitors and when they come here, getting them to stay longer, visit more regions, engage with more cultural and other tourism products,” de Monchy said.

Tourists will still do the trip of a lifetime

The lack of airline seats and high prices, as well as global instability and the rising cost of living, would deter some travellers, Regional Tourism New Zealand chairperson David Perks said.

But particularly for people in far off destinations, New Zealand was still the trip of a lifetime.

“So you're not necessarily going to not come to New Zealand, it might be that you choose to stay in different accommodation, or you choose to do different things to match your budget whilst you're whilst you're here,” he said.

Most regions traditionally saw more New Zealand tourists than overseas visitors, except for places such as Queenstown Lakes, the Mackenzie District and the West Coast.

But every region would be hoping for strong growth out of North America.

“New Zealand and Australia are seen as very safe destinations in a volatile world. And with North America we've probably seen the strongest bounce back in air connectivity.

“So there's every reason to believe that the North American return will be what we see first and strongest of our long haul markets.”

Australians would continue to be welcomed with open arms because they were the closest market, and tickets to cross the Tasman continued to be snapped up.

Perks said the carbon footprint of visiting New Zealand was increasingly front of mind for tourists.

“I think there's now a realisation that travel will in many ways return to what it was pre-pandemic, but that the consideration of carbon imposition is greater in the minds of consumers from many places in the world.

“And so for the tourism trade in New Zealand, ensuring that with everything that can happen within New Zealand is done to reduce the carbon footprint of visitors will be appreciated by both New Zealanders and by our visitors.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre will be joined by two other convention centres, in Wellington next year and Auckland in 2025.

Lisa Hopkins, chief executive of Business Events Industry Aotearoa, said key business visitor markets for New Zealand were Southeast Asia and North America, as well as Australia.

“One of the great things about the Southeast Asian and the North American customers is they will be more likely to extend their stay in New Zealand having come the distance,” she said. Partners and family often also came along.

Not many countries could boast three new state-of-the-art convention centres, but New Zealand will be able to once Auckland’s new convention centre opens in 2025, she said.

Christchurch’s Te Pae centre opened in December 2021, and Wellington’s Tākina convention centre is due to open next June.

“Certainly we're able to stand very strong and very proud on a global stage and say we have some amazing infrastructure,” Hopkins said.