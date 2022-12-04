India is the elephant of the global economy, but is New Zealand investing enough in the relationship?

Stuff journalist Anuja Nadkarni and visual journalist Abigail Dougherty travelled to India in 2019 to investigate the opportunities for New Zealand businesses in the massive market.

ANALYSIS: India’s economy is an elephant, but only recently have people started to see that as a good thing.

As far as animal metaphors go, Southeast Asian countries are the tigers driving dynamic growth, China is the dragon dominating it and India is the elephant: a large lumbering economy held back by red tape, politics, size and complexity.

India and China started the 1990s with a small per capita GDP gap between them, but according to the World Bank, the gap had become significantly bigger by 2021. India’s per capita GDP sat around US$2200 while China’s was more than five times that: US$12,556.

New Zealand’s relationship with China blossomed during this growth period, a free-trade agreement spurred further investment in the relationship from the private sector and more diplomatic resources for the relationship, too.

Then came the Covid-19 pandemic. On a human level it hit India hard, but also exposed the vulnerability of countries and companies that bet heavily on China.

China managed to minimise casualties from Covid-19, with just over double the number of deaths New Zealand has had but with a population of more than 1.4 billion people.

However, long lockdowns led to inflation-inducing supply chain disruptions, not to mention the human tragedy of people locked in their apartments or workplaces.

There were other problems too, President Xi Jinping started tightening his grip on power, and the country deliberately embraced slower growth. Restrictions on China’s private sector have wiped billions of dollars worth of value off market valuations for tech companies and the construction boom that once fuelled the economy has become a financial vulnerability.

Unsplash India is being seen as a major source of global growth over the next few decades.

In contrast, India has an official Covid-19 death toll of more than 530,000 but management consultancy McKinsey says Indian consumers have some of the highest levels of consumer optimism in Asia.

And here’s why: India’s entrepreneurs created more than 40 $1 billion companies in 2021, they grew exports and the country’s inward flow of foreign direct investment expanded at a time when these flows were moving in the opposite direction in other countries.

India has the second-largest number of software developers in the world, and the advent of remote work led to more companies purchasing digital services from Indian companies during the pandemic.

Qualms about China are leading more manufacturers to diversify their production to India too: Apple announced it would be manufacturing its iPhone 14 in India and a Deloitte survey of 1200 global business leaders in 2021 found 44% of them were leading companies that were planning to make new investments in India.

The success has led to other projections: India is predicted to be the world’s largest target location of foreign direct investment, the third-largest economy by 2030 and have a working population that tops 1 billion by 2030 just as other countries are experiencing a decline.

Then there is the trend of “deglobalisation”, which is rapidly morphing into a trend of “reglobalisation” as companies and countries realise sourcing everything locally doesn’t make you more resilient - it just means you’re putting all of your eggs in a different basket. The United States experienced a major shortage of baby formula during the pandemic, unseen elsewhere around the world, largely because 98% of its baby formula supply was produced domestically.

The Indian elephant suddenly seems unstoppable in a way China once was, but it is less clear if New Zealand has the front row seat it had when China took off.

Victoria University of Wellington-based geopolitical analyst Geoffrey Miller is one of those who thinks New Zealand’s relationship with India is in trouble.

In an article for the Democracy Project, which he published after Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s visit to New Zealand, Miller highlighted several key areas where he thought the relationship between India and New Zealand had gone backwards.

The article included the observation that as countries like Australia have signed trade agreements with India, and increased their exports into the country, New Zealand’s exports to India went into decline. India was New Zealand's 10th-largest trading partner in 2016 but only 16th-largest by the end of 2021 – largely thanks to a decline in log exports.

But there are other issues too. Diplomatic relations with India have suffered from a lack of energy and enthusiasm. Like much of South Asia, India is a market built on social capital and people-to-people relationships, but New Zealand hasn’t been very good, or lucky, at creating these.

New Zealand’s attempts at forming relationships at a political level have been punctured by stop-start initiatives. John Key visited India in 2016, but resigned from office a little over a month later. New Zealand’s Chief of Defence Timothy Keating made a major trip to India in February 2018, but he too resigned two months later. Then Winston Peters went to India in March 2020, but follow-up visits weren’t possible thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic and Peters himself had left office before the year was out.

Jo Moir/Stuff Prime Minister John Key met Narendra Modi in 2016, but resigned a little over a month later.

New Zealand also has a much smaller diplomatic footprint in India compared to what it has in China. New Zealand has one embassy and four consulates in China, but only one embassy and one consulate in India.

And while Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s scheduled trips to Asia this year includes Japan, Singapore, Vietnam and Cambodia - with a stated intention to visit Beijing in the near-future - India is not on the list.

In contrast, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to visit India the same month he was elected, and Albanese is no stranger to India either, having led a parliamentary delegation to the country in 2018.

Even a historic visit by India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar – the first to New Zealand by an Indian foreign minister since 1991 – left a lot up to interpretation.

At the Indian Weekender’s Kiwi Indian Hall of Fame event Jaishankar seemed genuine when he said he had made a personal effort to come to New Zealand, but his speech at the event created some doubt about whether his efforts were an attempt to build relationships with the New Zealand Government or make a political pitch to the Indian diaspora.

Jaishankar launched into a near-20 minute political speech praising Modi and also using the occasion to launch a book celebrating 20 years since Modi entered politics by becoming Chief Minister of Gujarat.

“From the time that Prime Minister Modi entered electoral politics he has never lost, so we were asked to reflect not just on his political success but the change he embodies for India,” Jaishankar said.

Modi has been a controversial figure in the West, despite the great popularity he enjoys in India. His brand of politics has been likened to a type of Hindu nationalism, and the ideology has also been associated with attacks on minority groups in India.

THOMAS MANCH/Stuff Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar visited New Zealand in October.

Jaishankar’s speech was doubly embarrassing for New Zealand because Ardern was seated in the audience.

At a business-to-business level there have been problems too.

New Zealand’s largest companies are agricultural exporters and operate in areas of the economy walled-off from foreign competition by the Indian government.

India New Zealand Business Council chairperson Earl Rattray says many of New Zealand’s largest companies are primary sector exporters, and while China has a shortage of the kinds of goods New Zealand exports, India does not.

“India is not a food deficit country; in fact, it is one of the world’s agricultural producers.”

This means smaller New Zealand companies are largely the ones trying things out in the Indian market, and they have fewer resources to play with.

BusinessNZ advocacy director Catherine Beard says smaller businesses often don’t have the resources available to take risks and truly invest in entering a market like India’s.

Beard points to the setbacks Zespri and Fonterra encountered in China, events that would have wiped smaller businesses off the map. She says larger businesses are just better able to bear the risks of trying things out in large markets like India and China.

She says in New Zealand’s case, diplomacy has often followed trade, and with fewer obvious economic benefits there has been less interest from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) in expanding its diplomatic footprint in India.

To illustrate the problem she talks about a conversation she had with some MFAT officials when they considered closing down their Mumbai office.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Big corporates like Fonterra are better able to handle investments in big markets like India and China.

“I asked them at the time, why are you closing that office? And their response to me was: look we follow the exporters and there weren't many exporters coming through.

“I can kind of see why New Zealand Trade and Enterprise would take that approach, but actually maybe the investment needs to be more on the embassy side, the MFAT side, until you have a landing pad for businesses where it's not so hard.”

Rattray says the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and Australia has left New Zealand exporters at a competitive disadvantage to their Australian counterparts.

Beard says the agreement has made many businesspeople question New Zealand’s strategy in India too, and private sector leaders are now putting pressure on MFAT to change tactics.

“Exporters on this side of the Tasman are looking across at what Australia’s done with India and thinking actually we’re a bit behind the eight-ball, and maybe we need to think about this differently.

“This agreement they reached recently didn’t happen overnight, they’ve actually been investing in the relationship with India in quite a deep and meaningful way for a number of years.”

So what did Australia do differently? Some of the biggest differences can be seen by comparing two key strategy documents produced by the foreign services of both countries within a few years of each other.

Two years ago New Zealand’s MFAT produced “India to New Zealand 2025”, a document charting how New Zealand would grow its relationship with India by 2025, a time when the country was predicted to be the most populous country in the world.

Four years ago an independent report commissioned by the Australian Government was published by Peter Varghese setting out a suggested strategy for Australia to do the same, stretching out to the year 2035.

New Zealand’s report ran to 10 pages and did not delineate different strategies for different industries or Indian states. The major differences between the states were barely acknowledged - even though India’s 28 states speak 22 different languages.

AP Anthony Albanese was invited to India within a month of being elected.

Australia’s report ran to nearly 500 pages and included an appendix featuring economic snapshots of India’s 29 regional economies, highlighting opportunities for specific Australian industries.

New Zealand’s report also included a set of five broad goals, along with strategies to achieve these goals, many of which didn’t happen: a free-trade agreement (Rattray says an FTA is “a bridge too far” at this time), more diplomatic contact (we had less, thanks to the pandemic) and attracting more “high value” visitors from India to grow the services trade (the immigration system has ground to a halt).

The Varghese report from Australia carried a much bolder set of goals: making India one of Australia’s top three export markets by 2035, making India the third-largest destination in Asia for Australian outward investment, and bringing India into an inner circle of Australia's strategic partnerships.

But the key difference is Australia pursued diplomatic relationships and built trust with India before chasing an FTA, while New Zealand pursued an FTA-first strategy with the hope diplomatic relations would grow later – as happened in China.

So when Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and India’s Jaishankar took an FTA off the table earlier this year there was actually a sigh of relief from India-watchers, because it represented a chance that there might be a change of strategy.

And there are signs things could be shifting, Trade Minister Damien O’Connor visited India in September and Mahuta attended a recent INZBC Summit in person to make the point that India was a priority-relationship for New Zealand.

As for whether India will live up to its promise, Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra group – one of India’s largest companies – summed up the optimism about India in a tweet when he posted a video of a large elephant struggling, but succeeding, in its attempt to climb a fence.

“The Indian economy is often referred to as an elephant. More recently it was termed a tiger as its growth sped up,” Mahindra tweeted.

“Well, even if it’s an elephant, this shows that you should never count us out; we always find a way - no matter [the] awkward-to-get-over hurdles in our way."