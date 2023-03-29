Housing rebuild should be a chance to do better, not a rush to patch up

There were 664 red-stickered buildings in the Auckland region by early March.

Thousands of homes were left uninhabitable in the wake of the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle, but the rebuild is a chance to build back better, experts say.

The catastrophic weather events wreaked havoc on housing in areas across Auckland, Northland, Gisborne, Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay, Waikato and Tararua, and left hundreds of people displaced.

There was already a shortage of housing in many of the affected areas, and the sudden increase in demand has added to the pressure.

Six weeks after the floods, and a month on from the cyclone, many people remain uncertain about what will happen with their homes as assessments continue, and rebuild decisions are pending.

No-one wants to rush decisions which will have far-reaching consequences, but there is now heightened public consciousness around where is, and will be, safe to build and live.

So here’s a look at some of the key questions that will determine the rebuild.

How many houses have been ruled uninhabitable?

By March 6, nearly 9500 rapid building assessments and reassessments had been completed in the affected areas, according to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

MBIE’s figures show that 846 buildings have received red stickers due to flood or cyclone damage to date, while 3612 have received yellow stickers.

A red sticker means access to the building is prohibited, while a yellow sticker means access is restricted.

There are also 4697 buildings with white stickers, which mean a building can be occupied, although there may be damage.

Most of the red and yellow-stickered buildings are in Auckland. The region has 664 red stickers, of which 357 are due to the floods and 307 to the cyclone, and 2288 yellow stickers.

In Hawke's Bay, which includes Napier, Hastings, Wairoa, and central Hawke’s Bay, the cyclone has left 102 buildings with red stickers and 912 with yellow stickers.

Gisborne Tairāwhiti has 11 red stickers and 170 yellow, while Whangārei and the Far North have 33 red and 49 yellow, and Thames has 13 red and 21 yellow.

An MBIE spokesperson says the accuracy of data used to inform these numbers is limited by operational constraints on the ground in regions affected by Cyclone Gabrielle events.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF A Cyclone Gabrielle damaged house in the Eskdale Valley in the Hawkes’ Bay.

“But as reassessments and detailed engineering assessments are undertaken, placard numbers are expected to reduce as the correct remediation work is being undertaken.”

While many of the badly damaged homes are in private ownership, the social housing sector has been affected too.

A Kāinga Ora spokesperson says about 600 Auckland properties were damaged in the floods, but it is not aware of any of its Auckland or Northland homes being seriously damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Rapid building assessments in Tairāwhiti and Hawkes Bay indicate very few Kāinga Ora homes have been significantly affected. Nine homes have been white stickered and one in Wairoa has a yellow sticker.”

Assessments are ongoing, but as at March 8, 329 of the organisation’s homes in the region have been assessed as having some cyclone-damage, she says.

The current total of uninhabitable homes is high, but more homes were destroyed in the Christchurch earthquakes. Those events left 7860 homes uninhabitable or red zoned, and a further 9100 needing to be rebuilt or with major damage, according to a 2013 MBIE report.

David White/Stuff Roads in Karekare in West Auckland were smashed by Cyclone Gabrielle.

What will the rebuild programme look like?

Establishing the scale of the damage is just the start of the rebuild process, and it is a stage which is not yet complete.

Some areas, such as Karekare and Muriwai in Auckland, remain largely inaccessible, and this has led to misinformation. For example, there have been rumours about permanent road closures at Karekare which would mean people have to leave their homes.

An Auckland Transport spokesperson says he can confirm the rumour about permanent road closures in Karekare is not correct, and the roads will be reopened once the necessary repair work has been completed.

But the road repair works programme will take many months for all roads to be returned to what they were prior to the cyclone, he says.

There is less clarity about what might happen in other areas, such as Muriwai or the Esk Valley in Hawke’s Bay, and managed retreat from some places looks to be on the cards. In West Auckland, one group of homeowners is campaigning for it.

The Government’s recently established Cyclone Gabrielle Recovery Taskforce will co-ordinate locally led economic and infrastructure recovery efforts with the work of government agencies and the private sector.

Part of its work will cover issues to do with managed retreat, but Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has said more evidence, including from geotechnical studies, needs to be gathered before any decisions can be made.

Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson has said managed retreat needs to be a “thoughtful process”, and that the retreat from Matatā in the Bay of Plenty has taught it is important to listen to the local community.

But the lesson learned from the Christchurch earthquakes is that the decisions involved cannot be allowed to drag out, he said.

Government agencies, such as the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Kāinga Ora, alongside councils, iwi, and the private sector, will play a part in the rebuild once these decisions have been made.

A HUD spokesperson says it is looking at ways to assist with building back better, in a way that supports increasing housing supply and affordability, while also increasing long-term resilience through building the right type of dwellings, in the right place.

Supplied AUT construction professor John Tookey says there are ways to future-proof housing.

Is it possible to build back better?

The rebuild will take years, and the goal of building back better will be complicated by a “whole bunch of fiendish issues”, AUT construction professor John Tookey says.

“Before we even start building, we need to ask whether we are putting in the appropriate infrastructure to support the houses that we want to build, and that is something that is not often done.”

“We don’t tend to consider the increased demands of the future, but we need to think about it in the rebuild, rather than just going with the usual tendency to simply patch up what is there.”

Horizontal infrastructure is highly expensive, and particularly problematic in rural and regional areas with thinly-spread populations, he says.

“In denser populations it is more financially sustainable, but density comes with other issues, such as more impermeable cover which leads to a higher amount of stormwater pulse going through the system.”

But there are ways to mitigate these issues, and future-proof housing, Tookey says.

Alex Lim/Stuff Economist Shamubeel Eaqub says well-designed medium density developments are not the problem.

Managing stormwater run-off from housing developments reduces the amount of water systems need to deal with, so installing grey water holding tanks can reduce the effects of storm water surges, for example.

“Instead of building one-storey homes, we could build two- or three-storey homes where the bottom is a garage with blowout doors, as is the standard in other cyclone or hurricane prone jurisdictions.”

Sense Partners economist Shamubeel Eaqub says it is possible to build back better, but the question is whether that will happen.

There will be a big injection of capital from the government and insurers, which is an opportunity, but the temptation is to rush to rebuild what we had, and a lot of it was simply not fit for purpose, he says.

“But there are lessons from the Christchurch rebuild. One is not to incentivise speed, over doing the right thing. Another is the need to work constructively with insurers, and to have effective local partnerships in place.”

There needs to be clarity about what places are safe to build on, because rebuilding infrastructure and housing in areas likely to suffer from similar events again is not realistic, and social licence to fund future rebuilds will run out, he says.

“With capacity constraints around where, and what, we can build safely and effectively, well-done densification becomes more important.

“But, in Auckland, we already have the usual NIMBY opponents seeking to use the weather events to derail efforts at greater densification.”

Is medium-density housing a problem?

Auckland Council has voted to seek a delay to the new medium-density rules because of the floods, and concerns stormwater infrastructure may be swamped. But many medium-density developments, such as Hobsonville Point which is built on a swamp, coped well, Eaqub says.

“It is not medium-density itself which is a problem, it is badly designed and constructed developments of any type which are.”

Singapore is a good international example of a densified city, which has a far higher rainfall than Auckland, but does not have flooding issues, Auckland property developer David Whitburn says.

“It is a ‘spongy’ city, and has rain gardens, with vegetative swale and coconut matting to absorb stormwater. It also has massive underwater detention tanks and crates to hold and release excess water.”

His latest medium-density development in Ranui in West Auckland has two 200,000 litre underground stormwater catchment tanks, and there are water in-slab tanks in the houses, and green areas to break up the concrete.

It performed well in the floods, and there are many other medium density developments around the city, such as the Addison development in Takanini and Stonefields, that stood up well too, he says.

“If you increase the concrete which leads to more stormwater run-off, you need to provide an offset, and you need to think about how you collect rainfall, and mitigate its effects.

“There are developers who are sensible and committed to good design, and do this well, but there are others who stick to the bare minimum of roles, and don’t think more broadly.”

In Auckland the council needs to do better with its modelling around flood plains and overland flow paths, and with its inspection and maintenance of stormwater infrastructure, Whitburn says.

“But homeowners can also future-proof their properties by installing wider guttering, more downpipes, and even tanks to better deal with larger amounts of rain.”