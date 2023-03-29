Road workers have a job for life after cyclone; recruiters prepare overseas campaign for 'mammoth' task ahead

Road workers have a job for life after the destructive cyclone and flooding.

Road maintenance workers have a job for life following the North Island’s destructive cyclone and flooding this year, as do geotechnical and structural engineers, quips ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner.

“Trouble is, infrastructure damage from weather events is a global phenomenon,” Zollner says. “It won’t necessarily be easy to get the people we need.”

The shortage of workers has also been playing on the mind of Alan Pollard, chief executive of Civil Contractors NZ, which represents 700 organisations who build and maintain infrastructure networks like roads, water and wastewater, and telecommunications.

Even before the natural disasters, the industry was short around 10,000 to 20,000 workers and that figure may now have doubled to 30,000 to 40,000, Pollard says.

“We were well short before this happened,” he says. “It’s going to be much higher.”

Pollard lives in Hawke’s Bay and experienced first hand the catastrophic damage caused by the cyclone.

On a recent drive with contractors to Eskdale, he saw mountains of silt, vehicles standing on their ends and houses pushed off their foundations.

“What you see on television is nothing near as bad as the reality,” he says. “It is a complete war zone disaster area.”

Pollard says the havoc and devastation will require a huge response from the civil construction industry, although the focus hasn’t yet turned to the rebuild.

“We are still right in recovery, and recovery is going to take quite some time,” he says.

The industry needs an extra 150 workers to manage traffic flow with roadside “stop go” or electronic signs.

“There’s a massive shortage of people for traffic management and if you look at the scale of the damage to the roads, there’s a lot of work to be done there so controlling traffic during that recovery work is very important,” he says.

Brett Lawson Brett Lawson was on the Napier-Taupō road in the days after Cyclone Gabrielle, making health checks and medical deliveries to those in need on State Highway 5.

There is also demand for skilled operators for heavy machinery like diggers to help clear the huge amount of silt, debris, trees and slash.

Pollard says it is a massive task to get enough people trained up to do the work.

“The obvious best source of labour is going to be domestic in terms of immediacy but there’s a lot of work to do to get people upskilled to the point where they can be taken on and be productive and operate in a safe way.

“It could take anything up to four years for someone to be fully productive and fully trained in our sector so there’s a long way to go. It’s a bit daunting.”

The Ministry of Social Development is helping develop programmes to get people up to speed so they can help. And some displaced forestry workers already have heavy machinery experience that could be transferred to the civil construction sector.

Supplied Civil Contractors NZ chief executive Alan Pollard says the industry was already short of workers before the cyclone.

Civil Contractors are working with other industries like Master Builders, engineers and architects to launch a global recruitment campaign with NZ Story to bring in overseas workers.

Pollard says they will be targeting North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, South Africa and Asia, particularly the Philippines.

The Recruitment Storyteller campaign is still in development and will be launched in May.

Pollard says the plan was under way before the storms hit and has become even more critical now.

“Our shortage is across practically every role in the industry from the lower skilled roles right through to the high-skilled roles,” he says. “We will take as many as we can get.

“If you replicate the vacancies we have across those other sectors, the numbers are very, very large.”

He welcomed the special recovery visa for migrant workers announced on February 24 to support the response and recovery effort, but thinks the six-month timeframe is too short and should be extended to at least a year.

Applications for the recovery visa are being prioritised and handled by Immigration NZ staff in Christchurch. The average processing time is three days, ahead of the seven-day target.

As of mid-March, 395 recovery visa applications had been received, 166 approved, two declined and 227 still being processed.

The top three occupations were builder’s labourer, commercial cleaner and domestic cleaner.

An extra 66 applications for a special purpose work visa, similar to the recovery visa, were received before February 24, all of which were approved.

Immigration NZ acting general manager of border and visa operations Michael Carley says there is no specific forecast of the number of people expected to apply for the recovery visa.

“We are pleased with the level of interest as every single extra worker is contributing to the response to the recent extreme weather events,” Carley says.

“As the number of applications for the recovery visa is relatively small to date and the process is streamlined, there is not expected to be a significant impact on processing other visas, but we continue to monitor this.”

Bevan Read/Stuff BusinessNZ manager for education, skills and immigration Rachel Simpson says New Zealand needs to revise its immigration settings to ensure it’s internationally competitive and welcoming to international skills that want to come here.

BusinessNZ manager for education, skills and immigration Rachel Simpson says it’s important that the immigration service is adequately resourced to hit its service delivery targets.

“Given the level of skill shortages we have, not just in terms of supporting the Hawke's Bay recovery but nationwide, we really do need flexibility in the labour market to be able to respond to these kinds of challenges. I would anticipate we're going to need those skills that might come in through that visa for a lot longer than six months.

“Flexibility is really a big thing, because I know firms will be sending people up to Hawke's Bay to help the immediate recovery efforts and we don't want to see projects being delayed in other parts of the country because people are helping out in the hotspot area.

“The challenge we've got here is that we've got quite severe skill shortages across every region and every industry in New Zealand right now,” she says. “Across the country, we're short across just about every industry you look at.”

Beyond the immediate cleanup, more engineers will need to be brought in to replace damaged plant and equipment at a time when there is a global war for talent, she says.

“We need flexibility to be able to address those needs as they arise.

“Our immigration settings at the moment are not looking as favourable as some of the competitors overseas that we are competing against for those skills.”

She believes the country needs to revise its immigration settings to ensure it’s internationally competitive and welcoming to international skills that want to come here.

SUPPLIED The roading network has been extensively damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Pollard is concerned New Zealand will struggle to attract enough workers given the international competition from rivals like Australia which has announced an ambitious infrastructure development plan.

“They will be looking to hire the same types of people that we’re looking to do,” he notes.

New Zealand faces some headwinds with a perception in the global recruitment market that it is not as open as many countries, that the Government could close the borders at any time, and negative perceptions on crime and a high cost of living, he says.

“We’re battling a number of these perceptions and candidates will compare that to other countries and make an assessment accordingly,” he says.

Pollard feels the Government had no plan in place to attract people back to New Zealand after the borders re-opened following the pandemic.

“We’re having to bridge that gap ourselves and hopefully that should be successful.”

Waka Kotahi The Coromandel highway has been badly damaged, with a slip more than 100m wide.

Still, not everyone sees the need for a big overseas recruitment drive.

Westpac acting chief economist Michael Gordon says he doesn’t think it will require an offshore recruitment drive in the way that the Canterbury earthquakes did. Though inevitably there will be some specialised roles, like engineers, that will be in short supply locally.

He notes the housing rebuild will come at time when the wider industry is softening.

While there is still a lot of work in the pipeline for now, by next year he expects to see a hole in demand that rebuild work will only go partway towards filling in.

“We may find that there are more people willing to work on the rebuild than we’re able to house in the affected areas,” he says.

He notes a sizeable share of the rebuild is going to be on infrastructure like roads and bridges, with the Government yet to decide when and how that will happen.

“Given the pressures on both funding and the capacity to deliver, we’re likely to see a lot of reprioritising of projects, so the rebuild will mostly be ‘instead of’ rather than ‘as well as’,” he says.

Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr also thinks the home building market is slowing down at the right time to divert resources to the rebuild.

Kerr says people are already heading into Hawke’s Bay from other regions to help.

“That’s been quite promising,” he says. “We are seeing that mobility happening now, which is good.”

But he doubts that local labour will be enough to fill the need.

“We are seeing some movement but it’s probably not going to be enough to undertake the massive quantity of stuff that needs to be done,” Kerr says.

While there are skill shortages globally, he is optimistic that New Zealand remains an attractive destination for key migrant source countries like China, India, the Philippines and South Africa.

He notes New Zealand often compares itself to Australia, the US and the UK, but that’s not where the country’s migrants tend to come from.

“I definitely think we can fill some gaps with migrant workers. We have done it before and we can do it again.”

However the focus for now is still on the cleanup.

“We’re hearing that the cleanup in some parts is just massive,” Kerr says. “The cleanup is going to take a long time. It’s a mammoth task that’s being undertaken.”