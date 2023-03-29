12 critical substations are at risk from floods - Transpower

Transpower says the flood protections it was considering putting in place in Napier wouldn’t have been enough.

Transpower has released the list of 12 critical electricity substations that it has identified as being at risk from floods.

The substations identified as at risk in a 2020 report include two in Hawke’s Bay that were flooded during Cyclone Gabrielle, contributing to widespread black-outs.

The other substations are scattered across the country from Albany in north Auckland, where the local substation is at risk from surface ponding during a “one in 100-year” flood event, to one in south Dunedin where there is a risk of the substation sinking along with the surrounding land.

Information provided by Transpower suggests it will take many years to make the substations less prone to floods and even then there is no guarantee that the planned improvements will be sufficient.

READ MORE:

* Transpower knew Napier substation was 'critical' risk in worst case flood

* Call for $257m Government investment to strengthen rivers, stop flooding

* Cracking the code of catastrophic floods in New Zealand



Transpower grid development manager John Clarke said Kiwis faced a range of natural hazards from floods to volcanos that could impact electricity supplies and other infrastructure, “so it’s important that New Zealanders know that there is always a risk”.

“We advise people to familiarise themselves with Civil Defence advice and always be prepared just in case there is a loss of electricity for a period of time following a natural disaster.

“Medically dependent customers should also make sure they have talked to their electricity retailer about their situation and have a plan for what to do if the power goes out for any reason,” he said.

STUFF Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones – how climate change is making floods more extreme.

Transpower owns 170 substations across the country where power is stepped up or down to higher or lower voltages as it is carried across the network from power stations to customers.

The risk of prolonged power cuts from extreme weather events was brought home during Cyclone Gabrielle when tens of thousands of homes lost power for days, in part due to the near total inundation of the Redclyffe substation in Napier.

Transpower’s Whirinaki substation in Hawke’s Bay that supplies power solely to pulp and timber mill Pan Pac Forest was also on the list of 12 flood-endangered substations and was impacted by the cyclone but sustained less damage than Redclyffe.

Reports produced by the state-owned enterprise show that it had been attempting to identify and address the dangers posed by floods and climate change, including to its Redclyffe substation, before the cyclone.

Clarke said it had been planning to start detailed investigations at the 12 sites in July, but that work would now be accelerated.

It had also been preparing to ask the Commerce Commission for permission to spend money making “two or three” of the 12 substations more resilient to flooding between 2025 and 2030.

Clarke said it would now look at how it could bring that work forward, too.

But there is no guarantee the improvements it will be enough to fully protect the sites.

Illustrating that, Clarke said a previous study suggested Redclyffe could experience 20cm of flooding during a one-in-100-year event, 50cm during a one-in-200-year event, and “significant inundation” in a one-in-500-year event if the Tūtaekurī River stopbanks were overrun.

But the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on the substation “exceeded what had been modelled in even the one-in-500-year event scenario”, he said.

“This means that had we implemented any planned resilience work, it would not have been sufficient to withstand the extent of the flooding experienced as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle,” he said.

It was too early to say whether Transpower might consider physically relocating any of the at-risk substations, he said.

“There is still work to be done to better understand the risks at these sites and the remediation options. This is not a straightforward process and involves working closely with local lines companies, major industrial customers that are connected directly to our grid and local councils.”

The Energy Networks Association, which represents lines companies, estimates that they will need to separately spend more than $100 million repairing their local networks from the damage caused by the cyclone.

John Cowpland/Alphapix The Electricity Networks Association has put the repair bill for lines companies from Cyclone Gabrielle at more than $100m, but the cost of improving resilience would come on top.

Angela Ogier, energy transition director at consultant EY, that advises some lines companies, said any money they spent improving the resilience of its networks would come on top of that.

But she foresaw a problem in that existing regulations meant customers who benefited from such improvements could be required to foot the bill for them.

That could literally mean the communities affected by the floods, she said.

“The concern is that you end up with a bit of a ‘spiral of unaffordability’ because you've just had these people's homes destroyed, they've lost businesses and livelihoods”, and now those people might need to pick up the bill for improved resilience,” she said.

“It will depend on how that infrastructure is viewed by the Commerce Commission.”

Ogier suggested the Government could instead fund lines-company improvements using money it received through the Emissions Trading Scheme from the sale of carbon credits.

That would involve diverting more money that could be used to reduce emissions to dealing with the consequences of climate change, she acknowledged.

But she believed that could be justified.

“Providing good, robust, resilient electricity networks is very important to climate change adaptation and energy transition, because so much of our fossil fuel usage is going to be electrified.”

Substations: the “critical” list