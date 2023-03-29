Managing the retreat: Is there political will for buying out flood victims, and how might it work?

Morgan Allen stands in front of his home in West Auckland. The home flooded in late January, when the nearby Momutu Stream overflowed its banks.

It’s not a matter of “if”, but “when”, the Government unveils a managed retreat compensation scheme for flood-prone land and homeowners, says Victoria University professor Jonathan Boston.

Some homes damaged or destroyed during devastating flooding after torrential rain in Auckland in late January and others inundated just two weeks later by Cyclone Gabrielle may never be rebuilt, Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson said in late February.

“There will have to be some package that will come to the rescue of those with properties that rebuilding would not be prudent,” Boston says.

“I can’t see a government in an election year not coming up with some funding,” he says.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle highlights landslide at Shelly Bay

* Where to now for house insurance after floods and a cyclone?

* A law could allow flood-hit homeowners to seek safer ground, if the Government would fund it



A fair offer to buy and demolish their homes would be welcomed by some of the homeowners in the west Auckland suburb of Massey around the Momutu Stream, says Morgan Allen, whose home was flooded on January 27.

The stream that night became a raging torrent as vast quantities of run-off water from other parts of the densely-populated area made its way to sea through the clogged waterway.

“People in the most desperate situations want a fair deal, but nobody’s here to make a profit,” he says.

Phil Twyford/Facebook Description: West Auckland MP Phil Twyford and deputy prime minister Carmel Sepuloni visit victims of flooding.

Allen is one of the founders of the WAIF (West Auckland Is Flooding) pressure group dedicated to bringing about a “fair” managed retreat offer.

He wants out of his place, which is one of three on the lowest point of Don Buck Rd, just across a narrow reserve owned by Auckland Council.

It’s just conceivable his home could be saved, he says, if his house is raised, extensive work is done to increase flow through the Momutu Stream, and new flood control infrastructure including catchment ponds, is build on tributaries to it.

But, Allen says: “If you’re going to raise my house, I’d also want a boat, so I can escape next time.”

supplied Morgan Allen's home on the evening of January 27. The Momutu Stream burst its banks, flooding the Auckland Council reserve and Allen's home.

Allen is not exaggerating when he says “next time”.

Some homes in Auckland are recorded as having a one-in-100-year risk of flood. There’s now been two in Don Buck Road in two years.

In August 2021, a flood hit the three homes. The sickness beneficiary in the home nearest the stream had only got back into her home late last year, after her insurer paid to repair it.

“She doesn’t want to come back,” he says.

Allen doesn’t want to start a family in his home either. He can’t sleep when it rains, and the speed at which the water rose was frightening.

WAIF was founded after flooded West Auckland homeowners met with their local MP Phil Twyford, who encouraged them to get together to lobby for a funded managed retreat for homes in places like Don Buck Rd and Camphora Place where homes should never have been built.

supplied/Stuff MP Phil Twyford on the side of Chilcott Rd in Henderson with about 25 residents talking about the floods. Around 20 homes were flooded on 27 January when the Waikumete Stream broke its banks.

Twyford is optimistic the Government will listen. On March 17 he held a street corner meeting with residents of Chilcott Rd in Henderson, where about 20 homes were flooded.

“I told them the Government is working on a response for people like them who were flooded. We understand the agony of waiting, and know there needs to be urgency,” he says.

Nationally, the country has been facing up to having to gradually abandon some areas as climate change lifts sea levels, and makes extreme weather events more common.

The Ministry of the Environment Manatū Mō Te Taiao says around 750,000 New Zealanders, and 500,000 buildings worth more than $145 billion are near rivers and in coastal areas already exposed to extreme flooding.

A system for managed retreat is being developed, it says, following a consultation last year, and will be enabled through a Climate Adaptation Act, which has yet to be tabled in Parliament.

But flood victims and cyclone can’t wait for that, says Morgan.

And, he says: “It’s never cheaper to retreat than immediately after a disaster.”

Robertson spoke late last month about sitting down with insurers and banks to work out what happens next. Twyford has been telling homeowners to hold off on repairs.

Insurance money could be an important way of part-funding a buy out scheme.

The model the West Auckland homeowners like is the one used to clear the Red Zone in Christchurch, with homeowners’ insurance payouts used to help foot the bill, with the taxpayer, and possibly ratepayer coming in with funding.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Managed retreat could become a nationwide ecological project, restoring nature and wetlands. Aerial view of the residential red zone at Avonside Drive and the Avon River in Burwood in Christchurch.

The risk-based delineation of red-zones affected close to 8000 properties, and involved the relocation of more than 20,000 people, says Boston.

Banks will want paying out, if homes like Allen’s which are security for mortgages, are bought under a managed retreat programme.

Closer to Allen’s home was the Twin Streams project in West Auckland, where homes were bought by the now defunct Waitakere City Council in an environmental project to clean up the waterways.

A survey by insurer IAG last year indicated three-quarters of people agreed some people would need to move from their homes as a result of climate change and rising sea levels.

But only 52% felt taxpayer money should be used to buy the homes of people most affected by climate change, which was a slight increase on the previous two years of surveying.

IAG reported 53% of people felt it could no longer be a “right” for people to live in unsafe areas.

Boston says it’s estimated climate adaption and managed retreat could cost around 1% of gross domestic product per year for decades.

The penny has also dropped for many in the public that the costs will be high. IAG found 38% of people had a “high” expectation of higher taxes and council rates and 40% expected to pay higher insurance premiums.

But many felt homeowners should share the costs of a managed retreat, a feeling that perhaps mirrors the leaky home remediation scheme created by the National Government in 2010, with the homeowner required to pay half the cost of their repairs, with local councils and the national government chipping in 25% each.

“Yes, there is an element of personal responsibility,” Allen says, but it can’t all be put on the homeowners.

Twyford feels the same, and says he’s seen LIMs with misleading, or confusing information on them.

”The risk as been escalating for years,” Twyford says.

But ultimately, building so many homes in flood-prone areas, and on clifftops and slopes prone to landslips, has been the story of decades of warnings unheeded by Parliament, councils, developers, insurers, banks and homebuyers.

Climate Commissioner Judy Lawrence has on her desk a copy of the 1986 prophetic book Creating Flood Disasters by Neil Ericksen for the National Water and Soil Conservation Authority.

“Unless a unified flood-loss reduction policy is boldly adopted now, the long-term prospects for urban flood disasters are for a worsening of the experiences of the recent past,” Ericksen wrote, the 1981 Paeroa flood in mind.

Stuff 'Unless a unified flood-loss reduction policy is boldly adopted now, the long-term prospects for urban flood disasters are for a worsening of the experiences of the recent past,' wrote academic Neil Ericksen in 1986.

The risk of urban flooding and its severity were on a worsening track, Ericksen argued.

Concreting vast swatches of urban landscapes was exacerbating run-offs. This would make one-in-100-years storms even more damaging.

Eirksen noted how insurers were failing to send signals not to build on flood-prone land by loading flood risk into their premiums.

It wasn’t until 2021, that Tower announced it would fully price flood risk into premiums for individual homes.

Allen feels his home was flooded to a large extent as a result of failed planning policies, and a failure to invest in flood management and prevention.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Residents evacuated Camphora Place in Henderson following a huge downpour that caused mayhem across Auckland on January 27.

Boston does not think it’s a good idea for retreat to be left to market forces.

It would lead to a messy, unmanaged retreat, which would be likely brought about by insurers refusing to insure the most flood-prone homes, and banks refusing to lend money to people to buy them.

Boston also believes an unmanaged retreat would lead to unfair social outcomes, with poorer people trapped into higher-risk areas the wealthy have abandoned.

But designing a scheme that is socially acceptable is also not easy.

Decisions have to be made about what is “fair” to homeowners and non-homeowners alike, to farmers and business owners, and to taxpayers.

“My personal view is that it wouldn’t be fair in general terms for society to be giving full compensation for the loss of baches in the context of there being lots of people who don’t own houses, and never will, and in a context where the people who own baches typically have significant resources,” Boston says.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Warrick Marshall and his wife Trish are amongst about 130 people living in the Esk Valley. His home, and most of his neighbours, have been destroyed by the floodwaters caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

As the IAG figures indicate, not everyone is keen on buyouts.

ACT deputy leader Brooke van Velden says there is an air of defeatism about the way the Green Party is speaking about managed retreat, and New Zealand is just too small a country to consider buying tens of thousands of homeowners out of their homes.

”There are over 50,000 homes in Auckland on existing floodplains. It would be impossible to buy out all those houses just out of sheer cost,” she says.

Government, local and national, should be spending money on infrastructure to manage and control flood risk, and empower communities to build in sensible ways in sensible places, she says.

She is also wary of sending a signal to house-buyers that they can buy anywhere they like without considering the risk, and expect to be bailed out.

If New Zealand wants to look for exemplars of how to run a managed retreat there are schemes around the world to help.

Boston and fellow researchers Raewyn Peart, Sasha Maher and Terese Konlecher wrote in a paper for the Environmental Defence Society outlining 12 different models for calculating compensation in a managed retreat home buying scheme.

These include some controversial ideas, such as putting caps on the amount of compensation individuals could get. Such limits would be likely to spark lengthy legal fights, Boston thinks.

Schemes around the world vary, Boston says.

Some fully compensate property owners, and some only provide partial payouts.

Tertius Pickard/AP Floodwaters flow into an apartment building on the river in Brisbane, Australia in March, 2022. Tens of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate their homes.

Often schemes offer voluntary buyouts, instead of governments insisting people surrender their homes to the government, and move somewhere else.

These voluntary offers tend not to be taken up enthusiastically until after disaster strikes, he says.

Some schemes are in countries where there is little money to compensate people forced to retreat from rivers, or coastal areas.

Often schemes don’t fairly treat renters, or indigenous people. Sometimes payouts to individuals are capped.

Australia: Close to home, major flooding in Brisbane in 2022, prompted the Federal and Queensland State governments to buy out 500 homeowners, at an average cost of A$750,000.

maria kraynova/123rf Some parts of Staten Island in New York saw homes demolished as part of a managed retreat from flood-prone areas.

Austria: Managed retreat is not a new idea. Since the 1970s, there has been managed retreat along some parts of the Danube river. It’s a voluntary scheme, with owners receiving market price, however, in some cases landowners had to contribute to the cost of demolishing the buildings they were leaving.

Canada: Schemes vary between provinces. In Quebec owners of flood-prone properties are offered buyouts. Property buyouts where homes have repeatedly flooded or are highly vulnerable. The amount people can get is capped.

United States: The Federal Emergency Management Agency and other federal agencies have done over 40,000 residential buyouts since the 1980s to relocate people hit by repeated flooding and coastal inundation. Property owners receive payments based on the pre-disaster value of their properties and assistance with removal expenses.

China: The researchers said around 1.3 million people living near the Yangtze River were relocated in the 1990s to build the Three Gorges hydro dam. Compensation of about US$4600 per person was announced, but many were never paid.

Fiji: At risk-coastal villages have been relocated, but with only “modest” financial help from the government.

Netherlands: About one-third of the country lies below sea level. Property owners in about 30 locations have been compensated in the “Make Room for the River” programme.