What has the cyclone cost and would a tax levy make any difference?

Stuff Health reporter Hannah Martin speaks to health experts about how disasters effect our mental wellbeing and how we can manage anxieties.

Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr was one of the first to hazard a guess on the likely cost of Cyclone Gabrielle which he put at about $10 billion in the days following the floods.

As of mid-March Kerr believed that was still looking like a fairly sound estimate, though he believes the bill could climb higher and he warns it could be many months before we get a reliable number.

“The reason we came up with that $10b figure was we thought we’d put a figure out there that we can grow into,” Kerr says.

It feels probably about right, but I do think there are some upside risks, and it's unlikely to be much lower.”

READ MORE:

* Federated Farmers puts farm damage from cyclone at about $1 billion

* How your business can recover after Cyclone Gabrielle

* 1% tax on high pay a possible precedent for a cyclone levy, says Reserve Bank deputy

* Will there be a levy on bank profits to pay for the cyclone rebuild?



The forecast was Kiwibank’s estimate of the cost of simply repairing the damage from the cyclone, some of which would be covered by insurance, he says.

But he notes insurance premiums could be expected to rise because of those pay-outs, and his prediction did not cover the cost of building greater resilience into infrastructure, or lost tax revenue.

Bank of New Zealand chief economist Mike Jones says most estimates are coming in at $10b to $15b.

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff The cyclone bill threatens to blow a big hole in the May Budget.

But he is reluctant to put his stamp on a figure, noting rebuild estimates for major disasters “tend to creep up over time”.

“It does seem that it is going to be ‘infrastructure and agriculture’ that are going to be the really big ones in terms of costs,” he says.

But what those costs will be hinges on what is abandoned and what is built back better.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson made another very cautious estimate in the days after the cyclone.

He predicted the cost to the Crown of the cyclone and the earlier Auckland floods would fall somewhere between that experienced from the Kaikoura earthquake and a figure “close to $13b”.

Reserve Bank deputy governor Christian Hawkesby subsequently suggested the fiscal cost would be at the lower end of that band.

But it remains somewhat unclear what the bottom-end of that range actually is.

Late in 2016, the Treasury estimated the fiscal cost of the Kaikoura earthquake at $2b to $3b.

But the Treasury has not confirmed that figure remains current and Kerr notes that, after adjusting for inflation, that $2b to $3b could be closer to $4b in today’s money.

The Insurance Council reported that, as of March 20, insurers had received claims from businesses and individuals totalling $890m, but that certainly won’t be their final figure given assessors are still hard at work.

Estimating the cost of the cyclone is made more difficult by the fact that the Transport Agency had yet to make any estimate of the cost of repairing roads and bridges as of mid-March.

Spokesperson Andrew Knackstedt said that of March 9 there were still places that its engineers had not been able to safely reach.

The cost of damage to farms is still much debated.

Federated Farmers chief executive Terry Copeland made an “educated guess” that costs of the floods to farmers in terms of repairs, replanting and lost income could top $1b, before insurance.

But economist Cameron Bagrie believes that figure is “way too low”, forecasting pip-fruit growers alone would suffer “billions” in lost income.

“This is a multi-year income loss where the sector will be below 2022 production for an extended period. This reality seems to be overlooked,” he said in response to Federated Farmers’ forecast.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Many farms face big bills for replacing fencing, which is rarely insured.

Federated Farmers spokesperson Simon Edwards said some farmers were still assessing the costs, including big bills for replacing fencing.

“The bigger farms on the East Coast might have a fencing budget of $20,000 to $50,000 a year, but in some places fencing has been completely wiped out, and they are looking at bills of $250,000 or $400,000 in one hit.

“There are scores and scores of farms and that situation” and while fencing can be insured, that’s not common, he says.

But it is also clear the impact of the cyclone was highly localised, even within the flood-affected regions.

Kerr says there are three ways the Government could pay its share of the cyclone bill, which would be to take on more debt, raise more tax – perhaps though a cyclone levy – or divert some of its current spending.

He believes, as Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr has also suggested, that it could opt for a mix of all of those approaches.

But he says diverting a lot of money from one area of spending to another would be difficult, especially in an election year.

Hawkesby has said a temporary one-year levy imposed by the Australian government after Cyclone Yasi hit Queensland in 2011 was one precedent the Government could consider for a levy.

That saw Australian taxpayers earning more than A$50,000 (NZ$54,600) required to pay 0.5% of their income on top of their income tax for a year to finance repairs from Cyclone Yasi, with those earning more than A$100,000 paying 1%.

Kerr says that if the Government does follow suit, it would probably make sense to align its levy with the country’s existing tax bands.

An announcement could come in the Budget on May 18, or a little bit earlier, Kerr predicts.

But a 0.5% levy on annual income over $70,000 and a 1% levy on income over $180,000 – the top tax band – would only raise about $300m in a year, so might need to be in place a long time to make much of a dent.

Jones says that whatever the exact make-up of the funding, “a significant proportion” of the cost of the cyclone is going to be funded through debt.

“That’s how we are thinking about it,” he says.