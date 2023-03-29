We're on the road to... somewhere

Making the country’s transport network more resilient to future natural disasters need not necessarily mean abandoning roads that have already been built, says a top roading engineer.

WSP technical leader Pathmanathan Brabhaharan says “building back better” may not involve a retreat, so much as identifying critical connections and looking at ways to build more redundancy into the network.

That could require adding alternative routes that might have less capacity to carry traffic than existing roads but which would still provide access in an emergency, he says.

The immediate focus in the wake of a disaster such as Cyclone Gabrielle needs to be on quick fixes to restore access.

But it is important to then “pause and think”, he says.

Building more resilience into the transport network would be an expensive and a long-term proposition, but was something that could be done “bit by bit”.

Brabhaharan notes it took more than a year to restore access to the areas impacted by the Kaikoura earthquake in 2016, and that Marlborough’s roads are still being patched-up from the flood damage last August, when more than 670km of roading was damaged in a storm.

Waka Kotahi The Coromandel highway has been badly damaged, with a slip more than 100m wide.

But one positive is that engineers won’t be starting from scratch figuring out how to make the roading network more resilient.

WSP produced a study of the state highway network for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency in 2016 which assessed the issues at a high level, and has carried out more detailed studies into some geographies, including Wellington and the Wairarapa.

Its 2016 study showed the problems that were likely to occur in the areas impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle from such an event, he says.

It also showed the impact of the Kaikoura earthquake was entirely predictable, he says.

A business case on “national resilience” carried out for Waka Kotahi by Tonkin & Taylor and Tregaskis Brown in 2020 set out the risks posed to different parts of the roading network by more frequent hazards in some detail, along with some of the possible fixes.

That report stated that resilience was not yet factored into decision-making, while acknowledging that “low frequency events” were difficult to plan for.

Brett Lawson Brett Lawson was on the Napier-Taupō road in the days after Cyclone Gabrielle, making health checks and medical deliveries to those in need on State Highway 5.

There was an “absence of a planning framework at a national level” and business practices were slow to change, it also said.

Ironically, perhaps, the report identified roads in the top of the South Island, Otago and Canterbury as facing the most natural hazards, and roads in Gisborne, Auckland, Hawke’s Bay and Southland the least, though it reported Gisborne was among the most at risk from extreme weather.

Waka Kotahi spokesperson Andrew Knackstedt said in mid-March that it was too soon for it to make any assessment of the repair bill from Cyclone Gabrielle.

If it did decide to move any state highways, those would be “big calls”, he said.

“The Government will be looking at it from the lens of economic development and a whole bunch of other things.”

But one of the more gnarly decisions looks like being how to restore the access previously provided by State Highway 25A, between Kōpū and Hikuai in Coromandel, which has been taken out by a huge slip.

“That is not going to be anywhere close to a quick fix,” Knackstedt says.