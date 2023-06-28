How small tourism operators are faring three years on from start of Covid-19 pandemic

Grant Ross says his 142km-long tourist attraction is in a much better financial position today than it was pre-Covid-19.

Forgotten World Adventures’ guided railway tours in Taumarunui stretch along the Okahukura-Stratford Line and draw in about 7200 visitors each year.

While overall visitor numbers are down about 9% on pre-pandemic levels, the average spend today compared to the 2019 season is up more than 60%.

Ross, the owner and general manager of Forgotten World Adventures, returned to New Zealand in 2022 after more than 30 years in France, to take over the business.

He says the move home has paid off, even in the first year under his ownership.

“We’ve increased across the line, so we’re generally pretty happy.”

He considers 2022/2023 the first season undisrupted and comparable to the pre-Covid 2018/2019 season.

Unlike many tourism businesses, the two years marred by lockdowns and restrictions were actually record years for Forgotten World Adventures.

The business benefitted greatly from shut borders and experienced an influx of New Zealand families visiting.

Ross puts it down to New Zealanders ticking off bucket list places to see and visit at home.

He says the 2020/2021 season was the best year the company ever had, and there was generally a willingness from Kiwis to spend more on domestic experiences.

He described turnover that year as “very attractive” but says earnings had since dropped from that “magical year”. It is currently down 23% by a measure of guests in the most recent season, but still 14% up in terms of the average spend.

“We’re 29% less guests pre-Covid, but we’re 55% more in the average spend.”

supplied/Stuff Grant Ross moved back to New Zealand to take on Forgotten World Adventures in 2021.

Ross puts the outperforming of pre-Covid years down to natural growth in the business – and to word of mouth recommendations.

About two-thirds of its business is made by domestic visitors, and then visitors from Australia and Britain, although he says Forgotten World Adventures has become slightly more international post-Covid.

“We’re growing quickly domestically because word of mouth travels quickly in a small country like New Zealand, but we are feeling we’re putting an imprint into Australia – we get a lot more contact from tour operators there.”

Ross says he is not yet sure what the new season starting October to May will bring or if it will reach the numbers experienced last year. He says it could be weaker with the borders now open without restrictions and New Zealanders back out exploring the world.

“If airlines do drop their prices it will affect our season, people may go overseas a lot more, weather will also have a certain input in how we will perform.

“We’ll have to wait and see what the tourist gods deal to us this year.”

David Lynott, owner operator of Queenstown’s semi-submersible shark ride Hydro Attack, says the attraction has made a quick recovery from the Covid era.

The business did not qualify for any financial help from the Tourism Recovery Fund during the pandemic, but Lynott says strong support from the domestic market helped get the business back on its feet.

It is now in the same financial position it was pre-pandemic.

“While overall visitors numbers to the region haven't fully recovered, we have recovered to pre-pandemic levels in the last 12 months,” Lynott says.

“We’ve always had strong support from the domestic market, which we really appreciate. Since the start of summer, we have also had a strong recovery from many of our traditional international visitor markets like Australia, alongside some unexpected growth from markets that weren't that big for us pre-Covid like the US.”

Supplied/Stuff Queenstown's Hydro Attack tourist attraction is back in the black.

Lynott says Hydro Attack is starting to see a return of visitors from long-haul markets like China and India, and is confident it will have a busy winter and summer season ahead.

“There seems to be a lot of optimism out there, but also caution. Like most small businesses in New Zealand, conditions are pretty tough at the moment with rising costs across all aspects of the business, and economic uncertainty domestically and globally.”

Hydro Attack Queenstown launched in November 2013 and was the world's first commercial operator of the Seabreacher watercraft. It started with one vessel and has seven craft, including six sharks and one killer whale today.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, about four million tourists visited New Zealand.

Stats NZ figures show 1.43 million tourists visited New Zealand last year, compared with just over 206,000 in 2021 and 996,000 in 2020.

In the current year to April, there have been just over 1 million visitors.

Supplied/Stuff David Lynott says strong support from the domestic market had helped his business get back on its feet.

More than 221,000 tourists arrived in April – 72% of the number recorded in the same month in 2019.

Most major tourist groups have returned to similar numbers as recorded prior to the pandemic, except for China, Kim Dunstan, senior analyst and principal travel and migration statistician, says.

“Back in 2019, that was our second-most important source of tourists. That group is currently sitting in seventh [place].”

Australian tourists currently make up the largest tourist market and almost half of visitor arrivals to this country, followed by those from the United States.

Dunstan says Stats NZ expected tourist numbers to edge closer to pre-pandemic figures over the next 12 months, facilitated by more airline routes put on to New Zealand and as airfares came down in price.

The borders have only been fully opened since the start of August of last year.

supplied Pre-Covid-19 pandemic, Chinese tourists were the country’s second-most important visitor market.

Tourism Holdings chief operating officer Matt Harvey says the past few tourism seasons back after the Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions have“definitely had its challenges”.

The tourism business, that deals in campervan rentals and operates a number of tourist attractions including the Kiwi Experience tour bus, and Waitomo Glowworm Caves and The Legendary Black Water Rafting Co through the Discover Waitomo Group, is operating at about half of what it was pre-Covid across all of its businesses, says Harvey.

“Whilst there are good numbers returning, there is still a long way to go and some key markets to come back into the country.

“Certainly through the last season we saw limited Chinese tourists coming through,” says Harvey.

“We’re seeing flights returning, and talk of them getting close to pre-pandemic levels with most routes back flying into New Zealand, so from that perspective we’re optimistic about the season ahead.”

Supplied Waitomo Glowworm Caves is not seeing the same number of Chinese tourists it previously has.

Harvey says the Waitomo Glowworm Cave experience and its other attractions ran smaller tour sizes as part of its efforts to improve its customer experience, meanwhile its fleet of rental vehicles was much smaller than before the pandemic.

The business was starting to see strong customer demand return, and would continue to grow its fleet of vehicles over the coming years. “If you look at Waitomo, we are about half of where we were pre-pandemic and there is still a lot of rebuilding to do.”

Harvey says a strained labour market and lack of access to guides was the Discover Waitomo Group, and the rest of the tourism industry’s, biggest challenge in the previous tourism season.

“It has been challenging for everyone to rebuild coming out of the Covid years, especially getting the crew and people back in to be able to deliver the experience,” he says.

“It is an exciting rebuild time and there are lots of opportunities that have come out of the past few years, but it has also been a challenging time – standing businesses up out of those Covid years is not an easy thing for all operators out there.”