Brace for a year of economic gloom, not doom

The economic outlook is now for drizzle, not a downpour.

This was supposed to be the year when the economy took a decent knock as a result of the Reserve Bank dishing out the medicine to rein back inflation.

In December, a record net 70% of firms polled by ANZ for its influential business-confidence survey expected general economic conditions to have deteriorated by the end of 2023.

A net 31% of firms are still expecting worse times in the year ahead.

But a slightly early “pivot” to a stable interest outlook by the central bank in May, strong immigration, and a relatively benign Budget have left more people guessing.

Economic growth: an uninspiring outlook

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell for the second consecutive quarter in March, taking New Zealand into a technical recession.

The Treasury is forecasting economic activity will grow by a sluggish 1% in the year to the end of June next year and fall by 0.4% per capita.

That translates to slightly tougher times ahead for most people, once population growth is taken into account.

The Reserve Bank is a little more downbeat, seeing population-unadjusted growth over the same time frame coming in at only 0.4%.

Are we in for another boom due to migration?

Those figures are after inflation and compare to the average annual real growth rate of 2.6% that the country experienced between 1988 and last year.

The bottom line; this looks like being a year of gloom, though not doom.

Rising unemployment: believe it when you see it.

If there has been one big surprise since the Covid pandemic struck, it has been the low level of unemployment.

The official unemployment statistics may not be a perfect measure of the actual proportion of people out of work, but they are helpful because they are at least consistent.

The Treasury expects official unemployment to rise from its estimate of 3.7% at the end of June to 5% in a year’s time, while the Reserve Bank is expecting a jump to 5.1%.

But that is still below the 5.8% rate that unemployed has averaged during the previous 38 years.

STUFF The official unemployment rate is based on a survey by Stats NZ. To count, people must have actively looked for work in the previous four weeks.

Unemployment has also consistently surprised on the downside in the past few years, and it’s far from clear that it has budged much from the 3.4% rate that Stats NZ last recorded in the first three months of this year.

Updated unemployment figures aren’t due out until August 2 and in themselves are unlikely to have economists tearing up their broader forecasts.

Interest rates: hitting the plateau

The Reserve Bank believes we have reached the long-awaited “pivot”, with the hiking cycle for the official cash rate that has lasted 20 months and taken the OCR to 5.5% now over and a year-long plateau ahead.

The Treasury, which released its Budget forecast shortly before the last rate rise, had forecast the OCR would peak at 5.25%.

But not everyone is so sure rate rises are over, with ANZ bank among those forecasting one more hike in the OCR to 5.75% towards the end of the year.

Whether interest rates have peaked or not, all forecasters agree changes in the OCR should be few and far between in the year ahead.

Most think that if borrowers can survive the new rates they will be re-fixing at this year, then some relief should follow next year.

The Reserve Bank will review the official cash rate on July 12, but there shouldn’t be room for any big surprises until it issues its next full monetary policy statement on August 16.

FESCNZ Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr says it's seeing what it hoped to see.

Inflation: being doused, but risk of flare-up remains

Inflation was last measured at 6.7%.

Most economic forecasts assume that inflation will be all but tamed in a year’s time, but there remains a risk it could flare up again, which would mean most bets on what will happen to the economy could be off.

The Treasury expects annual inflation will be running at 6.2% at the end of June, but will almost halve to 3.3% by June next year.

The Reserve Bank is a bit more guarded, predicting a drop from 6.1% to 3.7% over the same period.

If the bid to drive down inflation does go off track, the first sign of trouble could come on July 19 when Stats NZ releases the consumer price index for the June quarter.

House prices: foundations for a turn-around?

Comments from the Reserve Bank suggests the housing market may be at, or near its bottom, in “nominal terms” at least.

But don’t forget inflation.

The Treasury forecasts average house prices will fall a further 4.6% in the year to June next year, which would equate to an additional decline of 8% in real terms, based on its inflation forecast.

Chris McKeen/Stuff CoreLogic's house price index shows falls sped up from April to May, but they remain lower than the falls seen during 2022.

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr forecast in May that house prices would end up falling by 17% from their peak in 2021, but said then that 14 of those 17 percentage points were already behind the market.

If the sentiment spreads that the market is about to turn, some sort of “bounce” driven based on a fear-of-missing-out would seem possible.

Immigration: back to the future

Higher-than-expected immigration appears to have been largely responsible for slowing the slide of the housing market.

Stats NZ estimates the country experienced a net inflow of 65,400 people who it expected would live here for more than a year, during the 12 months to the end of March.

The Treasury expects annual net immigration to settle back at about 40,000 net arrivals in future years after hitting a peak in the year to June, and the Reserve Bank appears to agree.

But Reserve Bank deputy governor Christian Hawkesby has cautioned it is hard to tell exactly what is going on under the bonnet.

The country’s population mix is also changing as New Zealand citizens continue to leave the country in large numbers, but are replaced by new arrivals.

The exchange rate and the imbalance of payments

The New Zealand dollar will extend its decline by falling slightly in value over the coming year, according to the Treasury’s forecasts.

It expects the trade-weighted value of the kiwi dollar will decline by about 0.9% in the year to June next year, which would push up the price of imports and overseas holidays a little.

But a sharper fall in the currency appears possible if the country doesn’t succeed in reining back its burgeoning current account deficit, which hit almost $34 billion in the 2022 calendar year.

Economists have been assuming that the return of foreign tourists and international students would start to meaningfully chip away at the current account deficit, but has been was worryingly little evidence of that in the seasonally-adjusted trade figures in the first few months this year.