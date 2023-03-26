How KiwiSaver could fund the infrastructure we need

Sam Stubbs is chief executive of KiwiSaver provider Simplicity and a regular Stuff opinion contributor.

OPINION: Cyclone Gabrielle is another stark reminder of just how short New Zealand is of critical infrastructure.

The Infrastructure Commission calculates that 8.9% of GDP is required to be invested in infrastructure each year, for the next 30 years. That’s $33 billion a year, before inflation. Our current spend is well below that.

But there is a silver lining.

Fortunately, at the same time as we need huge amounts spent on infrastructure, the pool of long-term KiwiSaver savings is growing rapidly. Already over $86b, the Treasury predicts KiwiSaver could grow to $200b by 2030 and $400b by 2050.

Yet over 60% of KiwiSaver savings is now invested overseas, with the amount going offshore growing daily. Why? Because of a lack of local investment opportunities.

So why is there so much money around, yet so little invested in our infrastructure? Politics plays a big part.

Left-leaning governments are typically opposed to any private capital – including KiwiSaver funds – owning public infrastructure. It is pitched to the public as “selling the family silver”.

And due to our small capital markets, there are few ways to invest in non-government infrastructure, aside from owning shares in the power companies, Infratil and (perhaps) Fletcher Building. Nothing of any size has been listed for a decade.

So how do we fix this and get serious local money into building the infrastructure we clearly need?

To my mind, we need a very large, listed Kiwi Infrastructure Fund. And it should be structured and governed like our existing listed state-owned enterprises (SOE). It’s a model that works.

The SOE model has been blessed by all major parties. Labour kickstarted a new wave of minority listings with the sale of a stake of the post office. And while no SOE has been listed under this Labour Government, its hasn’t reversed the status quo either.

National is clearly a fan, having listed the electricity companies, and local fund managers know the advantage of the SOE model, as they already own plenty of shares in all the listed power companies and Air New Zealand – all of which are majority government owned.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Air New Zealand is majority government owned, as are the listed power companies (file photo).

With a Kiwi Infrastructure Fund majority owned by the government, KiwiSaver managers, ACC, NZ Super Fund and iwi would happily own minority stakes, and in turn help fund the infrastructure we need.

Majority government ownership would make it politically acceptable, scalable, and give others an enduring reason to invest for the long term.

And let’s not forget that listed SOEs have paid their government majority owner large dividends too.

How would this work in practice?

Using the existing SOE model, infrastructure assets the government already owns could be sold or gifted to the fund.

The government would always keep a majority stake, and therefore always have control of the fund and its assets. Having raised the money, the government could then either reinvest in the fund (so it can build further infrastructure) or fund anything else it wanted to.

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF Sam Stubbs is chief executive of KiwiSaver fund Simplicity.

With good assets and plenty of investors, the fund could build, own and operate the infrastructure we all need. And with only approved local investors in the fund, the government wouldn’t be selling the family silver to foreigners. Only our local investors would be involved.

This is a win-win. The government gets local investors, retains control and can afford to fund a lot more infrastructure.

From the perspective of a KiwiSaver or iwi investor, it’s a great deal too. Why? Because it would allow for the funding of quality, long-term investments, otherwise unavailable, and could generate stable returns, which is just what long-term investors need.

As a majority government-owned entity, the fund could have a first right of refusal on the sale of any government-owned asset. And it could fund regional infrastructure projects. The fact that it’s 100% locally owned removes a lot of the political objections.

And having access to these opportunities to invest would be a real incentive for KiwiSaver managers because it would be a serious long-term competitive advantage.

There is precedence for preferred access. The ACC and NZ Super Fund were offered a stake in Kiwibank without anyone else getting a look in.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The ACC and NZ Super Fund were offered a stake in Kiwibank without anyone else getting a look in.

And the fund may choose to fund projects independent of central or local government.

The other attraction would be scale. The fund could take on large projects costing billions, which would offer consistent, long-term returns that rewarded the size of investment, the diversity of projects funded and the risks taken.

And the structure and governance of the fund would be on an arm’s length basis. Good governance is the key to long-term success of any enterprise, and this would be no exception.

And there would be proper investment discipline. It would be project agnostic and focused on long-term economic returns for its shareholders, including KiwiSavers.

Another key advantage is the ability of the fund to borrow to invest. Banks would be amenable to funding a large-scale, listed, government-backed fund, borrowing large amounts over the long term. And none of that debt would be on the government’s or council’s books.

And because the fund was listed, it would be much more attractive to large investors, who would be allowed to own more shares because they could sell them on the stock exchange.

The fund could, quite quickly, be the largest listed entity in New Zealand. And with KiwiSavers, iwi and others “investing in the hood”, it’s very likely to be good for our economic growth too.

Economists estimate that the economic impact of a dollar of local money invested is double that of a dollar from offshore. Why? Because locals invest for the long term.

And they could be great investments too. Who wouldn’t want to own a part of the drains, power and sewer lines, water pipes and roads we use?

Supplied Infrastructure such as power lines took a real hit in the recent severe weather.

For a listed infrastructure fund to be palatable to the public, it must be a 100% Kiwi solution. No foreigners should get access to the fund, or own or profit from our key national infrastructure.

In the past there simply wasn’t the collective savings to contemplate a 100% Kiwi solution. But now we can, because KiwiSaver, iwi, the ACC and NZ Super Fund already have over $220b of investment horsepower – and it’s rising all the time.

We can now fund our own infrastructure solutions.

The existence of the fund would also encourage large foreign contractors to establish a deeper and more permanent presence in New Zealand. This would help foster competition in construction and ensure on-time, on-budget delivery.

Given the carnage of Cyclone Gabrielle, I suspect most Kiwis would agree that had their KiwiSaver been invested in drains and stopbanks, it would have been a wise investment.

So it’s time to take what’s already working, the SOE model, and make it work to provide the infrastructure we all need. It’s local money, funding local needs and Kiwis investing in the hood.

Isn’t that what we all want?