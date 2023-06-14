Recession is here, but that’s only part of the story

Finance Minister Grant Robertson faces questions about the economy after news it shrank 0.6% in the final three months of last year. (First published 16/03/23)

Mike Jones is chief economist at the Bank of New Zealand

OPINION: News that the Treasury and Reserve Bank don’t see eye-to-eye on whether we’ll see a recession this year has enlivened the “will we/won’t we” recession debate.

For the record, we’re in the “we will” camp. Actually, that should probably be “we had”. We think there’s a good chance this week’s first quarter GDP figures will confirm a technical recession was recorded over the six months ended March 2023.

We first laid out our recession expectations around this time last year, a minority of one at the time. Our motivation in doing so wasn’t that we necessarily saw it as a sure thing – if only our forecasting ability was that reliable. It was more about flagging to people the risk that economic conditions would deteriorate sharply this year.

But now that those conditions are here, the “R word” loses some of its usefulness. For a couple of reasons.

First, it’s a technical, definitional term. GDP figures have been wildly volatile through the pandemic. Whether we record two consecutive negative quarters of GDP growth – within the context of generally recessionary conditions – is neither here nor there for just about everyone who’s not an economist.

For example, suppose we registered a 1% decline in economic output, followed by a 0.1% increase, followed by another 1% decline. Technically, that doesn’t count as a recession, even though the economy would have gone backwards to the tune of almost 2%, likely pushing many into hardship.

Regardless of whether a recession is confirmed, our broader view is that top-line economic growth is going to remain sluggish for the next 12 months. The economy will struggle to expand at all this year.

The second point is that “recession” captures the average. By definition, it smooths out the edges. What’s often more interesting and useful to people is what’s going on beneath the surface. How the feel and performance of the economy differ across sectors and regions.

One of our key messages about the economic slowdown we’re now experiencing is just how mixed it is around the grounds. A lot of that reflects the main factor putting the squeeze on –interest rates. Those sectors, businesses, and households particularly sensitive to higher interest rates will end up shouldering much more of the burden. The most obvious sectoral candidates are residential construction and retail spending. Notably, the latter has been in recession for some time. Quarterly spending volumes have contracted in four out of the last five quarters. This retrenchment is clear evidence of the increasing strain placed on household finances both from much higher mortgage rates, and the rising cost of living.

At the same time, the tourism sector is experiencing a post-Covid resurgence, with tourist numbers already two-thirds of the way back to the 2019 peak. In turn, that’s helping to buoy the accommodation and hospitality sectors in some regions. International students are flooding back to our education providers, migration is booming, and reconstruction will boost activity in those communities devastated by recent weather events.

The net of all this still adds up to flat-lining economic growth, but the point is that everyone’s perception of the recession will be different depending on where you live and in which sort of industry you work.

This raises another point. For most people, labour market conditions are where the recession rubber really hits the road. Part of the reason the mention of recession inspires dread is the association with heavy job losses. But that’s not our base case this time around. Yes, average earnings growth will moderate over the next few years – to rates around 5% to 6%, from current record highs around 8%. Unemployment is also expected to rise to around 5% by this time next year. But not only is that a relatively modest increase, it’s also expected to be driven more by extra labour supply, courtesy of surging migration. Our projections have aggregate employment numbers barely falling at all. As far as recessions go, we’re talking about a mild one.

When might we start thinking about recovery? It’s still a bit early. The lagged impact of the Reserve Bank’s interest rate increases and a still-fragile global backdrop are casting long shadows. What we really need to see first is more progress in beating back inflation. There have been some encouraging signs of this front. Global supply chain pressure has been mostly released, and firms, both in surveys and anecdotally, now say it’s much easier – though still far from “easy” – to source both materials and labour.

This supply-side, inflation-reducing progress is important. It means that some of the (tentative) economic green shoots we’re witnessing in indicators like business confidence might more reflect the unshackling of supply constraints than a pop in demand. If so, they’re not something the Reserve Bank necessarily needs to squash with even higher interest rates, as some have suggested. The outlook is still murky, but we think the Reserve Bank can now afford to hold tight and keep the Official Cash Rate where it is. Assuming we’re right, 2024 is shaping up as a better year.