Lessons from business - and humanity - for a future pandemic

It comes as the country’s north is battling resurgent cases, and reported the first death from the virus in eight months.

Katherine Rich is a business adviser and director with experience in the public and private sectors. She was previously chief executive of the NZ Food and Grocery Council.

OPINION: The Royal Commission of Inquiry into New Zealand’s handling of Covid-19 is in place, but judging progress is a lot like watching Invercargill’s Tuatara - interesting to see but not much obvious movement.

Crisis management is inherently imperfect, and leaders can only make their best judgments, so with the final report I’m not so interested in who got what wrong, more in lessons of what we can do better when we face another pandemic.

Being a small nation dubbed the “team of 5 million” we are the size of an international city so if any group globally can organise effectively, it should be us.

During the first lockdown the grocery industry worked around the clock to keep supermarket shelves full. This mattered not just because of the obvious need to feed people, but to maintain public calm. History regularly shows that citizens can deal with crises for some time, but if there is a food shortage whiff then panic can set in quickly.

The idea that there are only nine meals between humankind and anarchy is often repeated. As someone who was in the thick of primary sector issues, here’s my list of lessons and a few never agains.

We should ditch invented essential and non-essential classifications. The question to ask is can a business trade safely or not. If it’s safe, then we need to keep people and the economy going as much as practicable to reduce the economic damage and lose fewer livelihoods.

The payment we made is evidenced by empty commercial spaces all over Aotearoa. Behind every closed shop or restaurant was a business owner, a family, and a failed dream.

Greengrocers, butchers and other merchandise retailers should be able to trade. There was never any genuine scientific or safety reason their closure. In a country concerned with duopoly market power, the unintended consequence of closing all other retail was to create monopolies as citizens travelled to their closest store.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Some of the rules of the pandemic don’t make much sense in retrospect.

We can continue safe online trade. There was no material safety gain from banning the online sale of products. Transport businesses were out and about with inefficient loads.They had capacity and could deliver goods safely. As bookstore owner Deborah Coddington said at the time, New Zealand was one of the few countries in the world to class books as non-essential and disallow online book sales when it’s well known that reading plays an important role in maintaining mental health.

We should not shut down all non-news media. Magazines could have been produced and safely distributed through the supermarket network. Initially all supermarket suppliers were deemed essential businesses, but somehow magazines got thrown off the bus, becoming the only supermarket product during Covid to be blocked. Many would have enjoyed the comfort of their favourite title.

We should not allow the concentration of so much power in one department or shut down parliamentary scrutiny. The response to another pandemic should be a whole of government leadership team which includes department leaders who know the mechanics of their sectors.

Some health ministry decisions made the food industry’s task much harder.

Not understanding complex food supply chains or the food composition was a problem.

When health officials needed an explanation why a flour miller needs to travel to mill flour, why yeast manufacture is critical to baking bread or tin production is vital to infant formula and other milk powder, it’s a strong indication that that the Health Ministry was not the best one to make food industry decisions.

Next time it would be better for it to recognise its knowledge gaps and devolve decision-making on those matters to the primary sector and business ministries.

We need a better plan that does not rely so heavily on health orders. Health orders provide a legal framework, but they are blunt tools to deal with fast-moving and complex health crises, which require ability to flex when it’s clear a rule is not working.

Ross Giblin Deciding what was essential and what was not was fraught.

Some health edicts were unworkable, others were vague or silent on key issues, leaving food representatives and MPI officials trying to interpret intentions as if we were consulting Celtic runes.

Depending on the reading, hot pies and coffee in service stations were approved, then not approved, then approved again. Merchandisers, essential workers who kept supermarket shelves full, were essential, then non-essential, then essential again.

We need a plan which allows critical skills to get to work. Unexpectedly the Auckland lockdown rules made it harder to keep groceries on the shelf. Many food manufacturers had key staff like maintenance engineers, production managers and safety leads who could not cross the border and the Health Ministry’s one by one approval system caused backlogs and frustration. Some food manufacturers had to shut down production lines, which meant product shortages.

Days were spent on this sort of minutiae. Businesses want to do the right thing to help fight a pandemic, but having to adhere to policy absurdities that had no safety benefit saps goodwill.

That said, some absurd rules did provide lighter moments in pan-industry Zooms. In the officials’ briefing on the new “seated, separated and single server” rules food representatives spent hours trying to apply the edict to food halls. Pooh-like an official wondered aloud, “I think this was drafted by someone who has never visited a food court” unintentionally sparking laughter.

Had the Ministry of Health shared the clipboard of power with MPI there would have been fewer tragic events and near misses like millions of bees starving, food waste, rotting crops and mass pig slaughter panics.

These are just a few lessons from a business perspective, but I’ll finish with a societal one that deeply upset impacted families. Never again should we allow a zero-tolerance strategy to result in the unintentional cruelty of letting people die alone without their dearest.

Barring families from bedsides and funerals was inhumane and unnecessary in retrospect. In the next pandemic we must not forget our humanity.