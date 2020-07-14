Women of Influence: Is flexible working actually a trap for women?

It’s often women who request flexible working arrangements, but does it actually improve their lives?

When New Zealand went into level 4 lockdown, many people had to quickly work out how to take their working lives home. People who had never considered the prospect were suddenly logging in from their kitchen tables, or participating in meetings with children zooming around in the background.

But while it was a sharp introduction for some, flexible working is not new in New Zealand.

There have been demands for flexibility in our workplaces for decades – the acknowledgement of longer leave requirements for Māori needing to go to tangihanga, for example – and technology has meant more of us can work from home or vary our hours. But does it actually help or hinder our work-life balance? Could a flexible role become so fluid that the work day takes over our lives?

One of the most radical leaps in the way we consider our working lives was arguably Perpetual Guardian chief executive Andrew Barnes’ decision in 2018 to trial, and later adopt, a four-day week, which it discovered boosted productivity among its staff by 20 per cent.

Charlotte Lockhart, chief executive of 4 Day Week, the company set up to publicise the concept, said when Barnes told staff about the experiment, it was welcomed by many parents – mainly mothers – who had returned to work four days a week but found themselves doing the equivalent of five days’ work.

Flexible working was good for women because it’s also good for men, Lockhart said ahead of the Stuff-Westpac Women of Influence Awards, celebrating outstanding Kiwi women for an eighth year.

“We’ve got one guy who walks his daughter to school every morning and then comes to work, it’s great for his wife because all she has to do is get up and get herself out the door and she has a much more relaxed morning.”

Perpetual allowed people to opt out of the four-day week, but the policy was applied consistently across employees, unlike other companies where flexibility depended on the attitude of the business owner or a manager.

“We’re all working too much, but working less shouldn’t be a barrier to the C-suite [becoming a senior executive], and one of the best ways of not making it a barrier to the C-suite is that everyone in the organisation does it.”

The four-day week could apply to a wide variety of workplaces, but only if there was a high degree of trust and respect, and a willingness to listen to staff, Lockhart said.

”Normally if you ask your staff to be more productive without giving them the benefit of time off, without giving them something … they hear ‘redundancies’ and ‘you want me to do more with less’.”

She said workplace change was happening quickly, helped along by Covid-19, and the expectations of younger workers.

“The reality is the millennials won’t work the way we work, and so the workplace will change when they have control – the question I suppose becomes, do we not want some of the benefits?”

The balance of power would favour employers as unemployment rose post-Covid, but “as an employer you are kidding yourself if you think that’s the way it’s going to be the way forward forever”, she said.

The question was how to maintain the benefits of flexible and remote working that businesses discovered during lockdown, and incorporate the positive aspects of being in an office, like face-to-face contact.

“There’s also the concept of leaving loud – so instead of doing the Sheryl Sandberg thing with leaving your jacket on the back of your desk and making it look like you’ve merely left your desk for five minutes, to actually leaving loud and proud and say ‘I’m off to pick up the kids’, and normalising that so people aren’t going to say, ‘part-timer’. We need our leaders to be doing that,” Lockhart said.

Research funded by Westpac found only one in four New Zealand workers felt comfortable "leaving loudly" during normal work hours, despite two-thirds of workers having bosses who were happy for them to do so.

HIGH TRUST MODEL

Women dominate many industries where flexible working appears harder – retail, healthcare, hospitality, education. However, many of the male-dominated industries, such as construction, also had flexibility challenges.

Nanotechnologist and science educator Dr Michelle Dickinson, aka Nanogirl, is an outlier with her predominantly female workforce at Nanogirl Labs in an industry dominated by men. She never had flexibility at previous workplaces, but said it was applicable to science and other industries.

Technology was key to communication, and enabling work to happen smoothly. Staff had a chat function with a “water cooler“ feature where informal conversations can happen.

“I think there are so many workplaces that this could work in, it goes back to that trust model – you have to trust your employees and you have to have procedures in place to make sure people aren’t falling through the cracks.”

All her staff chose flexible working. Forty per cent had children, but some staff were contractors, balancing a side hustle or dream project with working for her.

“One of our staff wants to join the circus – the only training was in the day so she goes, ‘I’ll go train when I need to train and I’ll work really early mornings and I’ll work late at night’, and we said ‘cool, go join the circus’.”

The flexibility was something that attracted people to her company, said Dickinson.

”You can work any hours you want as long as the job is done. What we ask is that you let us know your availability, and there’s a little bit of crossover at least a couple of times a week when you can attend our all hands meeting.

“Other than that, we let you manage your time and your responsibilities with your group that you’re working with, and if you do that in advance, people know when you’re in and when you’re not.”

One of the initial challenges was making sure staff actually logged off.

“We had to be really strict with our staff, saying it’s about flexi time, not all the time.”

Employees were regularly consulted about how flexible working is working for them, and Dickinson wanted it to be driven by them.

“You have to trust your staff and you have to believe that people will come to you when it’s not working for them – those are the two things, and making sure it’s a two-way conversation. What might work now might not work two months from now.”

It was not the easiest way to do things, she said, but it brought out the best in everybody and empowered employees.

“We just know that when people are able to follow their passions and do what they love as well as work, actually they bring their best selves.”

MAKING THE GOOD BETTER, AND THE BAD WORSE

Lockdown has shown what is possible, whether it’s successfully hiring someone via video, training through Zoom, call centre staff working remotely, or teaching children from home.

“After Covid, we’ve opened up a new feeling of what is possible,” said Lillian Grace, founder and trustee of Figure.NZ and founder of Figure Group.

“We have a living memory example of doing things differently now, not just a theoretical thing that the futurists are talking about.”

Grace said remote and flexible working exacerbated what already existed in an organisation, good and bad.

“If you have a team that has great collaboration skills and great relationships, then it can often make it a really positive experience.

“If you have a team that has tension, if you have people living in homes where they are being abused, or have to carry more of a heavy household load, which women are often carrying, then those things get exacerbated and can become worse,” she said.

She found working from home during the level 4 lockdown, with her husband and 12-year-old also at home, surprisingly difficult at first.

”The first week or two of lockdown was the most tension in our home that we’ve ever had and it was really interesting because we’re so privileged in many ways to have a safe warm home, but what I realised was that I was getting all of the questions, ‘how do I do this, can you help me with this’.

“We’re normally really calm, and it was very hard, it was so fascinating.”

The office routine could not be just lifted and shifted, particularly when some staff members were working in different time zones or doing very different hours.

“You actually have to change how you communicate, the cadence of information flow and decision-making, so that some people don’t have an advantage over others.”

Key lessons included the importance of building relationships with new staff so they became part of the team; how remote working could make some staff more vulnerable than others; and the need to address tensions quickly.

”So if people were discussing something in chat and something wasn’t go well, you had to go, let’s have a video call – you had to lift the bandwidth because otherwise whatever is happening just gets exacerbated.”

The thing about flexible working was that no-one believed you really meant it, she said.

“I’ve employed such wonderful, creative smart people who come from a variety of backgrounds and I think every single person had to take a period of time, anywhere from a couple of months to over a year, to actually believe I meant it when I said that being late wasn’t a thing because they could choose when they worked.

“Even sometimes two years after someone’s been working for me, and [they] message me to say I’m going to be late on Thursday, and I’m like, what are you talking about?”

WHAT ABOUT HOSPITALITY?

Sacha Coburn is chief operating officer at Coffee Culture, with coffee shops around the country.

The company can provide flexibility to its traditional office staff, store owners and managers. And with the stores open from early morning until late at night, seven days a week, the 300-odd rostered staff in the shops can work a full-time job outside the strict nine to five.

”But there’s really limited flexibility in rostered work,” Coburn said.

“It’s not a situation where they can say, I'll come to work and make some coffee for a few hours and then I’ll go away and come back for another two hours. There needs to be that certainty around who’s going to turn up at any given time.”

As people move into managerial roles, there is some work that doesn’t physically have to be done in-store.

”There’s this really interesting distinction between working from home and taking your work home, and particularly for women that’s a real challenge where women traditionally have done most of the child-raising,” Coburn said.

“As a working mum I used to find that when I was at work I’d feel guilty and be thinking about the children, and when I was with the children in the evening, I’d be ratty with them because I was thinking about work or trying to get my emails done.

“We’ve got to be really careful that when we give people more flexibility, as employers we don’t just insidiously creep into every aspect of their life with the increasing expectation that they’re always available.”

Those who worked from home said they had higher quality breaks – whether it was being able to eat in peace rather than in a noisy space, get some chores done, or take the dog for a walk, she said.

Gina Dellabarca, Westpac general manager of consumer banking and wealth, and a Women of Influence judge, said more of the bank’s employees wanted to work flexibly post-Covid.

A successful flexible working policy relied on honesty and good frequent communications, and clear boundaries and expectations, she said.

“In our experience, there has been very little slacking off or gaming the system, and team members are able to trust each other to work effectively from home.

“However, we would emphasise the need for regular communications between team members and leaders to ensure arrangements are working suitably for everyone.”

Flexible working improved engagement and productivity, and helped the bank attract and keep talented people, she said.

* Nominations for Stuff and Westpac NZ's annual Women of Influence Awards are now open. For more information about the programme and this year’s virtual Speaker Series visit www.womenofinfluence.co.nz.