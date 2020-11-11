Sharesies boss empowering a generation, one investment at a time

Sharesies co-founder and chief executive Brooke Roberts is a finalist in this year’s Women of Influence awards.

Brooke Roberts is a firm believer in embracing your passions, even if they’re not typically “cool”.

Roberts, a finalist in this year’s Women of Influence awards, is co-founder and chief executive of Sharesies, an online investment platform that lets people get started in the sharemarket with just a few dollars.

The company’s mission is simple – to create the most financially empowered generation, Roberts says.

“We want to make sure someone with $5 has the same investment opportunities as someone with $500,000.”

READ MORE:

* Why young people shouldn't lose sight of saving for retirement amid a recession

* What should 1.2 million of us do with our Bonus Bond money?

* Sharesies takes on Hatch to win DIY Kiwi investors keen on US shares



Looking back at her childhood, spent in Manurewa, Mt Maunganui and the United States before attending high school at Hawke’s Bay’s Woodford House, Roberts struggles to pinpoint the root of her interest in finance.

Debrin Foxcroft/Stuff Carmen Hertzig has taken control of her own investment portfolio with Sharesies.

“There’s not really one thing that I think sparked that interest, but I was always entrepreneurial and interested in how the world works and economies thrive.”

The pieces fell into place while she was studying marketing and international business at university.

“I was in a 300-level marketing lecture with 300 students in the class and the lecturer asked who liked numbers,” she recalls.

“Only three of us put our hands up and that was when I thought, ‘Wow, I’ve got to do something with this.’ That’s when I decided to pick up finance and I ran with that.”

After leaving Victoria University with a bachelor of commerce and administration, Roberts gained her master’s in finance from Massey University.

Her plans to travel after graduating were shelved when career opportunities, including finance, product and marketing roles at AJ Park, Kiwibank and Xero, quickly arose in Wellington.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Roberts says she was always entrepreneurial and interested in “how the world works and economies thrive”.

Although she enjoyed the work, Roberts always wanted to start her own business and combine her twin interests in marketing and finance.

The opportunity presented itself care of Sharesies co-founder and fellow Women of Influence finalist Sonya Williams.

Along with the company’s other founders, Leighton Roberts, Ben Crotty, Martyn Smith and Richard Clark, the duo set about making the sharemarket more accessible to New Zealanders.

“We found New Zealanders do want to be investors, but they’re priced out, jargoned out and essentially left out. We knew we could change that.”

Sharesies launched in 2017, with a subscription-based service encouraging investors to drip-feed money into New Zealand shares and funds online.

It has now extended that to include US shares and has attracted 240,000 investors.

The minimum investment is one cent but the average portfolio is about $3000, Roberts says, with more than $700 million invested via the platform.

“We started Sharesies knowing we weren’t just creating a product, we were creating a business and in that, you want to be creating a place where people can thrive and you’ve got values that can grow and you’re driven by the purpose of why you started.

Kevin Stent Sharesies’ six founders – from left: Leighton Roberts, Ben Crotty, Sonya Williams, Brooke Roberts, Martyn Smith and Richard Clark – are all still involved in the company.

“There’s so much more to business than meets the eye and the impact that businesses can have is much more than financial. Businesses are essentially people, at the end of the day.”

In April 2019, Sharesies became New Zealand’s first financial company – and just the 23rd Kiwi company overall – to qualify for B Corp certification.

To earn the B Corp badge, companies have to meet strict standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability.

As interest in and investment through Sharesies took off, Roberts was juggling home renovations, getting married and becoming a mother, along with her role the helm of the rapidly growing company.

“It was a very busy time,” the now mother of two and wife of Sharesies co-founder Leighton Roberts says.

“It’s still very busy but Leighton, Sonya and I are now ‘Three-EOs’ so we’re sharing that CEO responsibility, which is fantastic.”

Sharesies has grown to a staff of 86, though Roberts expects that number to be closer to 100 by the end of the year, and plans to expand into Australia are in the pipeline.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Roberts encourages Kiwis to “go for it”, whatever their passion may be.

It’s a fast-paced industry with plenty of room for expansion and Roberts is excited by that.

“I’m so driven to find a way to give people opportunities to develop their wealth with amounts that they can afford. I love the energy that our team brings to that every day,” she says.

“There’s a lot of opportunity in financial services and there’s so much that needs to change. I think we've set a really awesome standard there in terms of giving people access to this world that they’ve been locked out of.”

Although flattered to be a finalist for the awards on November 17, Roberts says she feels more like a woman of encouragement than influence.

“There are so many incredible wāhine in New Zealand, it’s amazing to be nominated. I do realise in this position that we get more exposure and I have a duty to show other people that they can create something great,” she says.

“Whatever your ‘thing’ might be – whether it’s finance or fashion or something else – just go for it.

“There are so many people that will want to help and see you thrive, so don’t be afraid to reach out to other entrepreneurs and ask for help.”

The Women of Influence awards celebrate women who are leading the way, locally and internationally. The winners will be announced on November 17. For more information visit womenofinfluence.co.nz.