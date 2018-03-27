Worker in Australia sacked for taking a day of sick leave after being paid nothing for four months

SUPPLIED The Indian national had hoped the company would sponsor him on a work visa.

An Australian employer who sacked a worker by text message for taking a day of sick leave after being paid nothing for four months of work has been fined A$200,000 (NZ$212,127).

The Indian national, who was on a bridging visa, was 24 years old when he started work as a cook at a Perth restaurant in 2012 after responding to a job advertisement on Gumtree.

The Fair Work Ombudsman successfully prosecuted Indian restaurant owner Simon Peter Mackenzie, who owned and ran The Curry Tree restaurant in Nedlands before it burnt down in 2014.

The Federal Circuit Court has penalised Mackenzie A$34,815 and his company, Siner Enterprises Pty Ltd, an additional A$174,075.

The Court also ordered Mackenzie and his company to pay the worker a total of A$32,661 in outstanding wages and compensation for the economic loss he suffered as a result of being sacked.

The worker was paid A$200 cash for his first few days of work but was paid nothing for his six evenings per week of work for the next four months.

The Fair Work Ombudsman said the worker was reluctant to complain because he had hoped Mackenzie's company would sponsor him on a work visa, allowing him to stay in Australia.

The Ombudsman said that when the worker sent Mackenzie a text message saying he would not attend work because he was unwell and would provide a medical certificate the following day, Mackenzie allegedly responded with a series of text messages terminating his employment.

The Ombudsman alleged Mackenzie texted the worker saying "dont come back" and a short time later sent another text saying: "Dont expect .any sympathy,pls don't my lawyer sue you for defamation of/mycharacter. Pls return key today" [sic].

Mackenzie then allegedly sent a follow-up text stating "If you dont answer i will ring the police and say you possession of my keys to my business and I want them bak. they will come to your house and arrest you for theft".

Mackenzie denied committing any contraventions of workplace laws but the Federal Circuit Court found that he and his company had committed contraventions the Fair Work Ombudsman had alleged.

The Court found Mackenzie and his company had contravened workplace laws that prohibit taking adverse action against an employee, such as dismissing them for accessing a workplace entitlement such as sick leave.

Federal Circuit Court Judge Antoni Lucev described the contraventions as "egregious".

Judge Lucev said Mackenzie's conduct had displayed "sheer belligerence" and "hostility" towards the worker and the Fair Work Ombudsman's legal representatives.

Judge Lucev said Mackenzie had shown no remorse, having told the court that "there will be no apology".

Judge Lucev said the penalty should deter employers in the restaurant and hospitality industry from similar conduct.

"The maintenance of the safety net is particularly pertinent in an industry such as the restaurant and hospitality industry where it is now almost notorious that there are significant pockets of non-compliance in relation to the payment of wages and entitlements," he said.

Fair Work Ombudsman Natalie James said the case involved "shameful exploitation of a vulnerable worker and the employer's conduct in this matter thoroughly deserved the strong criticisms it received from the Court".

"Migrant and overseas workers in Australia are lawfully entitled to the same minimum wages and conditions as any other worker," James said.

"There is no place in Australia for this kind of highly exploitative and callous treatment of a young, overseas worker – and we will not hesitate to pursue any business operator who seeks to engage in this type of conduct."

James said employers should be aware that the Fair Work Amendment (Protecting Vulnerable Workers) Act 2017 has now come into effect, significantly increasing maximum penalties for conduct including deliberate exploitation of workers.

- Sydney Morning Herald