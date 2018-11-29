Bank of England governor unleashes 'Project Hysteria' over Brexit

Governor of the Bank of England says the bank's ready for Bexit, but that doesn't guarantee a good economic outcome for the UK.

The Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, has been accused of undermining the Bank of England's "independence and credibility" after publishing an analysis of the economic impacts of no deal so bleak it has been labelled "Project Hysteria".

Carney claimed that the country could endure the worst economic shock since the Second World War in the event of a disorderly Brexit.

His "doomsday" analysis warned that in such a scenario, the economy would shrink by 8 per cent in just one year and be tipped into a recession, property prices would fall by almost a third, the pound would plummet and interest rates would soar.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Tory Eurosceptic MP, said that the Bank's intervention would only serve to entrench opposition to the Prime Minister's Brexit deal ahead of the vote in the Commons.

READ MORE:

* UK government says Brexit will make the country poorer

* Brexit deal in peril after two UK cabinet ministers quit, May under pressure

* Britain raises rates to highest since 2009, despite Brexit worries

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AP Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney said the country could endure the worst economic shock since the Second World War in the event of a disorderly Brexit.

He told The Daily Telegraph: "This is Project Hysteria. Before the referendum, we were threatened with the plague of frogs. Now they warn of the death of the firstborn. The Bank of England has gone from being discredited to being hysterical." Separately, Rees-Mogg said: "I think it discredits the Governor - who is basically a failed second-rate Canadian politician who is talking down the pound, which I think is unprecedented."

Andrew Sentance, a former member of the Bank of England's monetary policy committee, described the analysis as "highly speculative and extreme".

He added: "It will add to the view that the Bank is getting unnecessarily involved in politics and that will further undermine perceptions of its independence and credibility. The Bank of England has a range of responsibilities and it needs to avoid blurring the lines between them, which has happened a lot recently."

Theresa May defended the bank's independence while David Gauke, the Justice Secretary, suggested that its analysis was "broadly right". He wrote on Twitter: "Of course, people can disagree with BoE view. But to dismiss the possibility that it may be broadly right seems like an act of faith not reason."

Earlier, the Government published an analysis that claimed a no-deal Brexit would mean the economy being up to 10.7 per cent smaller over the next 15 years compared with staying in the EU.

JACK TAYLOR/GETTY The former governor of the Bank of England, Lord King, has criticised the Government's handling of Brexit negotiations, labelling the preparations as "incompetent".

Ministers will also warn today that Britain would be at greater risk of terror attacks after no deal because it would be unable to access EU databases with information about suspects.

The bank's analysis for a "worst case scenario" found that national income could fall by 10.5 per cent over a five-year period, while house prices could fall by 30 per cent, significantly worse than during the financial crisis, when GDP fell by 6.35 per cent and property prices by 17 per cent.

It claimed that in response to a 7.5 per cent rise in inflation, interest rates would have to increase by 5.5 per cent, to more than seven times the current level. Unemployment would rise to 7.5 per cent. The pound would lose 25 per cent of its value against the dollar, the Bank claimed, while net migration would reverse, with more people leaving the UK than coming in.

The consequences of a no-deal Brexit would be particularly severe because the majority of companies had failed to make sufficient preparations for leaving the EU without a deal. However, Sentance described the claim that the bank would raise rates by such an extent as "flying pig time".

Paul Krugman, the Nobel Prize-winning US economist who has been critical of Brexit, said the bank's worst-case scenario "looks extremely high", adding it had "really gone pretty far out on a limb here".

The bank's analysis was greeted with scepticism by several ministers, with one describing it as "mad, bonkers and b.......".

In stark contrast to its dire no-deal warnings, the bank suggested May's Brexit deal had the potential to create an economic boost over the next five years.

JACK TAYLOR/GETTY "Before the referendum, we were threatened with the plague of frogs. Now they warn of the death of the firstborn," said MP Jacob Rees-Mogg.

It said that if ministers agreed a close economic partnership with the EU, national income could rise by as much as 1.75 per cent by 2023. A "less close" partnership with checks on UK and EU trade could see the economy shrink by 0.75 per cent.

The bank concluded that despite the severity of the forecasts, the financial system could withstand the impact of a no-deal Brexit.

Carney denied the analysis was part of "Project Fear". He said: "These are scenarios, not forecasts. They illustrate what could happen, not necessarily what is most likely to happen."

However, the government's own Brexit analysis threatened to undermine the prime minister's deal after it said that the UK would be unable to strike "highly ambitious" free trade deals. It showed that far from leading to "frictionless" EU trade, May's Brexit plans could lead to more red tape, with GDP 3.9 per cent lower over 15 years than if the UK stayed in the EU.

The economic analysis, based on Treasury modelling, found that May's deal could "constrain the UK's ability to further reduce non-tariff barriers", which can include quotas on imports, subsidies and checks on goods. This would limit the ability of the UK to strike deeper trade deals with countries such as China and the US.

Hammond said all possible Brexit options would make Britain economically poorer compared with the scenario of remaining in the EU.