End of an era as Apple weans itself off the iPhone

Apple will reach a landmark moment this week as it reveals that its iconic handset now makes up less than half of its turnover for the first time since the death of visionary founder Steve Jobs.

Sales of the device, seen by many as the world's most successful consumer product, are expected to fall for a third successive quarter, according to Wall Street. It will mean the iPhone accounts for 49 per cent of sales in the three months to the end of June, according to Morgan Stanley.

GETTY-IMAGES Apple's next phone will be the iPhone 11. However the company's iconic handset now makes up less than half of its turnover for the first time since the death of Steve Jobs.

While the iPhone will continue to be Apple's biggest source of revenue, it will be the first time it has not accounted for a majority of sales since 2012, when most people did not own a smartphone and the company was reeling from Jobs's death the previous year.

At its peak in 2017 it accounted for more than two thirds of the company's revenues. But sales have declined amid economic weakness in China and as consumers hang on to their phones for longer. Worse-than-expected sales forced Tim Cook, the Apple chief executive, to issue a surprise profit warning in January, the first since 2002.

Morgan Stanley expects iPhone revenues to drop from US$30bn ($45.2b) a year ago to US$26b, although total sales will increase slightly, from US$53b to US$54b as other divisions make up for the shortfall.

Apple is relying on fast-growing areas such as its digital services business, which includes iCloud, Apple Music and its forthcoming internet video service, as well as sales of accessories such as the Apple Watch and AirPod earbuds.

AP Apple boss Tim Cook with Oprah Winfrey at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new products back in March.

Quarterly services revenues are predicted to climb by a quarter to US$11.9bn, and its "other products" division, which includes the Apple Watch, AirPods and iPods, by 30 per cent to $11.9bn.

"The iPhone has been the powerhouse for such a long time," said Ben Wood, an analyst at CCS Insight. "On the one side it's positive news for Apple because we are in a market where people are keeping their phones for longer and you've got to drive revenues in other areas. Apple is best to monetise existing devices in the marketplace."

Wood said sales of the iPhone may remain depressed until next year, when the company is expected to release its first phone that features next-generation 5G technology.

Apple is adopting 5G a year later than many of its competitors, in part due to a legal dispute with the chipmaker Qualcomm, whose 5G modems feature in phones from Samsung and others. The companies have since resolved the dispute, but not in time to incorporate its chips into this year's iPhones.

Last week Apple paid US$1b for Intel's modem business, a sign that it plans to secure supply by developing its own in the coming years.

Cook is expected to address the potential impact of US tariffs on China, as well as any retaliation from Beijing, when the company delivers quarterly results on Tuesday. The company is believed to be considering moving some production out of China if the trade situation deteriorates.

The company may also come under scrutiny from antitrust regulators in the US, who are probing the dominance of the tech giants. Any investigation is likely to focus on the App Store through which iPhone software is installed.