'Inheritance impatience' on the rise in Australia as families feel entitled to relatives' funds

Elderly Australians being ripped off by family members impatient for their inheritance are the focus of a new banking industry push for tighter rules.

Australian Banking Association chief executive Anna Bligh will on Wednesday renew the group's calls for the federal government to establish a national register of power-of-attorney documents and a new service to field complaints about abuse.

"Inheritance impatience", she said, was one of the most prevalent forms of financial abuse across Australia, often involving family members buying goods using an elderly relative's funds due to a pre-emptive sense of ownership of the money.

"Bank staff have told me stories of attempting to intervene in situations where they see money drained out of the accounts of pensioners, often for items ... such as holidays or expensive jewellery, but the victim is unwilling or unable to report what is really happening," she said.

"The growing problem of elder financial abuse in our community is an uncomfortable truth that every Australian should be aware of."

The association cited research by YouGov showing that six in 10 Australians are worried about a loved one experiencing financial abuse, with nine in 10 Australians wanting the government to do more to stop the issue.

A 54-year-old aged-care worker from regional Victoria said her family was ripped apart by inheritance impatience.

Her brother quickly started to take advantage of a partnership in her father's farm shortly after he was diagnosed with dementia, she said.

"[My brother] was aware, and was taking advantage of the situation ... all of a sudden A$10,000 was taken out of his bank account," she said.

"I would sit with my father as he would cut out the livestock sales listed in the paper by my brother ... it was just criminal, and there was nothing we could do."

"I did go and seek help from my father's long-term family solicitor. He tried everything he could, but there was nothing he could do."

The banking association will launch a marketing campaign, Stop Elder Financial Abuse, on Wednesday to raise awareness of the issue and seek support for its regulation push.

Seniors Rights Service chief executive Russell Westacott said an overwhelming majority of the cases it saw were based around elder financial abuse.

"Every year we see 650 presentations of people experiencing elder abuse, which means every day our doors are open we see at least two or three people," Westacott said.

"Of these, most people report financial abuse and they carry the shame that it has been perpetrated, most often, by a son, daughter or grandchild.

"This abuse is unacceptable; we need to stop it."