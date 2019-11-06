'Undervalued' employee jailed for defrauding luxury cruise line of $3.5 million

An Australian bookkeeper who defrauded a luxury cruise line of A$3.7 million (NZ$3.5m) because she felt "hard done by" at work has been jailed for eight years.

Mary Ann Abellanoza wept as the sentence was handed down, after the NSW District Court heard she intends to spend the rest of her life trying to pay back the money.

However, Judge Jane Culver said the 53-year-old's expressions of "heartfelt remorse" had to be treated with a "considerable degree of caution" because a significant amount of the stolen money remains unaccounted for.

Judge Culver also pointed out the "sheer extent" of the offending.

As part of her A$88,000 employment package, Abellanoza received a free voyage each year on one of the company's lavish vessels.

Over five years while working for Silversea Cruises, Abellanoza made 236 fraudulent payments into seven bank accounts across three different financial institutions.

Abellanoza pleaded guilty to four charges of dishonestly obtaining a financial benefit by deception and three charges of dealing with the proceeds of crime, the latter related to the laundering of the money through poker machines at clubs in Sydney's west.

With a discount for her early guilty plea, Abellanoza was imprisoned for eight years with a five-year non-parole period.

"These crimes can cause financial devastation on a company, its clients, shareholders and have a great impact on other people working within the organisation," Judge Culver said.

Silversea Cruises is headquartered in Monaco and has 11 ships, with prices that can reach A$136,000 per person for a 140-day world cruise.

Abellanoza, of Plumpton in Sydney's west, was hired in 2010 as branch accounting supervisor for the company's Sydney office.

She was on a A$88,000 salary and was entitled to an annual free voyage on one of Silversea's lavish vessels.

But Abellanoza's lawyers told the court she started to feel "hard done by" and "undervalued" as her work increased.

Mary Ann Abellanoza who felt "hard done by" at work has been jailed for eight years.

She was promised an assistant to ease the "unrealistic" demands but one was not forthcoming, despite the cruise line "investing in other areas", the court heard.

Abellanoza started making fraudulent payments to herself as a way of "proving" Silversea's systems were faulty, audit processes were lacking and additional staff were required, her lawyers alleged.

They also blamed Abellanoza's behaviour on mental health issues, a difficult home life growing up in the Philippines and the need to finance a gambling addiction.

But a Silversea Cruises spokesperson disputed this, saying it offered an "additional resource" to Abellanoza but she declined.

"The allegations of work pressure and inadequate auditing were not raised by Ms Abellanoza during Silversea Cruises' internal review into this matter or during the subsequent civil proceedings," the spokesperson said.

The fraud was perpetrated by changing the payment details on legitimate invoices, or creating invoices from fake suppliers, so money was directed into Abellanoza's accounts.

Silversea Cruises added a 14m section to the middle of its Silver Spirit ship.

Judge Culver noted there was a "degree of sophistication" in shifting money around to ensure suppliers were eventually paid and did not twig to the scheme.

"I don't say it amounted to a Ponzi scheme but it had that flavour of continuing offending to cover her tracks," she said.

Some of the A$3.7m Abellanoza stole was transferred to the Philippines and some was withdrawn from ATMs to pay for personal expenses.

The vast majority, A$3.1m, was put through poker machines at Rooty Hill RSL Club, Dooleys Catholic Club at Lidcombe and Canterbury League Club.

Judge Culver pointed out her gambling account was set up "around the time of her criminal activity".

"The only view that can be rationally taken of those figures and circumstances was that the gambling was the primary vehicle for money laundering," Judge Culver said.

Judge Culver ranked the offences as between the middle and the top range of criminality.

Abellanoza had no prior criminal history and was assessed as a low chance of reoffending.

The Silversea Cruises spokesperson said the company was grateful to authorities for "bringing the criminal proceedings to a just conclusion".