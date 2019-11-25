Uber loses licence to operate in London over safety issues

London's transit authority says it is not renewing Uber's licence to operate in the British capital.

Transport for London cited "several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk."

The ride hailing company's licence expires at midnight Monday.

Uber vowed to appeal the decision. The company can continue operating while it does.

The transit authority said that despite addressing some issues, it "does not have confidence that similar issues will not recur in the future."

As a result, Transport for London has deemed Uber "not fit and proper at this time."

Uber said in a statement that the decision not to renew its London licence "is extraordinary and wrong."