Westpac CEO Brian Hartzer resigns, bank's reputation hit by money laundering allegations

Westpac Bank chief executive Brian Hartzer has resigned after the lender was engulfed by allegations it committed the biggest violation of money-laundering laws in Australian history.

After days of mounting pressure from shareholders and government ministers, chairman Lindsay Maxsted bowed to the inevitable and announced on Tuesday that Hartzer, 52, would step down on December 2. Chief financial officer Peter King will be acting CEO, while the bank undertakes a global search for a successor.

"We sought feedback from all our stakeholders including shareholders and having done so it became clear that board and management changes were in the best interest of the bank," Maxsted said in a statement, adding he will bring forward his own retirement to early 2020.

The announcement comes six days after the nation's financial crimes agency accused Australia's second-largest lender of more than 23 million breaches of money-laundering laws, including failing to detect payments to child pornographers in the Philippines.

READ MORE:

* Westpac executives lose bonuses as bank battles money-laundering crisis

* Westpac Australia accused of 23 million breaches by money laundering watchdog

* CEOs ridiculously overpaid but they pay a high price, says ex-Westpac boss

GABRIELE CHAROTTE/FAIRFAX/GETTY Westpac Bank chief executive Brian Hartzer has resigned following allegations the lender committed the biggest violation of money-laundering laws in Australian history.

The case has triggered a furor in Australia, with a chorus of government ministers demanding accountability and the banking and securities regulators starting their own investigations.

Maxsted had initially stood behind his CEO and commenced a string of meetings with institutional investors in an effort to stave off a shareholder backlash against the board at the bank's annual general meeting on December 12.

SCANDAL ENGULFS BANK

"It's a good start," said Daniel Mueller, a fund manager at Vertium Asset Management in Sydney. "He should have fallen on his sword straight away. Obviously there are some systemic issues that need to be addressed."

More than A$7.5 billion (NZ$7.9 billion) has been wiped off Westpac's market capitalisation since it was slapped with the civil lawsuit on November 20. While Hartzer's resignation may vent some immediate pressure on the bank, it now faces a difficult search for a permanent replacement.

"As CEO I accept that I am ultimately accountable for everything that happens at the bank," Hartzer said in the statement. "And it is clear that we have fallen well short of what the community expects of us, and we expect of ourselves."

Hartzer will be given 12 months' notice and paid out A$2.7m in salary, but will forfeit all bonuses.

SCREENSHOT Westpac's reputation is in tatters after money laundering accusations.

LAUNDERING ALLEGATIONS

The suit against Westpac alleges that between 2013 and 2019, the bank failed to report more than A$11b in payments into and out of Australia, mostly using a bank-to-bank system originally designed to help facilitate pensions transfers.

The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre says Westpac didn't keep proper records or have sufficient knowledge of where the money was flowing. The breaches were systemic and the result of "indifference by senior management and inadequate oversight by the board," Austrac says.

The most serious allegations relate to a separate consumer product known as LitePay. The agency says Westpac failed to carry out proper due diligence on 12 customers whose accounts showed repeated low-value payments to countries in Southeast Asia including the Philippines, even though it knew such transactions were a red flag for possible child exploitation.

In one case, a customer transferred money to a person in the Philippines who was later arrested for child trafficking and exploitation involving the live streaming of child sex.

WAYNE TAYLOR Westpac chairman Lindsay Maxsted will step down next year after the resignation of the bank's CEO.

It's the lack of oversight of customer payments linked to child trafficking and child pornography that's triggered the outcry. Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week insisted the board should consider Hartzer's future, while Treasurer Josh Frydenberg at the weekend said he'd spoken to both the chairman and CEO and "made very clear" the seriousness of the allegations.

CEO DEPARTURES

Hartzer is the latest CEO of an Australian bank to step down as the industry reels from one scandal to another. A national inquiry earlier this year lambasted banks for a runaway culture of greed and poor behaviour.

In August 2017, Ian Narev resigned as Commonwealth Bank of Australia CEO less than two weeks after the lender was sued for more than 53,000 breaches of money-laundering rules. That case was eventually settled with the bank paying a record A$700 million fine.

In February this year, National Australia Bank CEO Andrew Thorburn quit after being the target of withering criticism in a report into financial industry misconduct. Only ANZ Bank's Shayne Elliott is still in his job.

Hartzer joined Westpac as head of its Australian financial services unit in 2012, before being named CEO in early 2015. Prior to joining Westpac, he spent three years in the UK as CEO of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's retail and wealth units; 10 years at ANZ Bank; and 10 years as a financial services consultant in the US and Australia.