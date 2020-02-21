It might sound creepy but employee surveillance in the office is big business

Being watched can be an uncomfortable feeling. That constant urge to glance over your shoulder can make it an anxious and stress-inducing experience.

But that hasn't stopped some of Britain's biggest companies from using new technology to adopt an increasingly watchful approach towards their employees.

News that Barclays had installed - and subsequently scrapped - Big Brother-style employee monitoring software at its London HQ should perhaps come as no great surprise.

After all, employers have monitored staff emails, search histories, and direct messages for years, particularly in the finance sector where the risk of fraud is more pronounced and strict regulations force companies to retain detailed records of communications.

These days, however, new technology is opening up whole new avenues for companies to develop a far more accurate picture of the productivity of individual workers.

Humanyze, a Boston-based start-up, has developed technology that embeds microphones inside regular staff ID badges to detect the tone of employees' voices to monitor stress levels. It was also trialled in meetings to determine who dominates conversations.

The technology is designed to detect tensions between individuals or within teams. They can use this information to then determine if some employees are more domineering or if the views of others are being ignored. Tracking the location of staff as they move around the office can demonstrate wasted time, while inactivity at the computer can now show up extended lavatory breaks.

It might sound creepy but employee monitoring is big business. A more detailed view will allow companies to squeeze more out of their workers, or so the argument goes. The productivity gains have proven too tempting to some firms, which have dismissed the inevitable privacy concerns.

"There is something problematic when there is an environment where managers are seen not to trust their staff," says Kate Bell, the head of rights at the TUC.

The trade union umbrella body researched employee attitudes to such monitoring with many comparing it to being dealt with "like children". More than half of workers said they thought they were already being monitored at work, according to a 2018 survey.

Workers cited everything from work emails, files and browsing histories as being under surveillance. Similar attitudes were found towards CCTV cameras, phone logs and recorded calls.

But workplace monitoring has come a long way in the past few years.

Dallas-headquartered Sapience was the company behind the Barclays monitoring software. Its system monitors the activity of staff through their computers and reportedly recorded lavatory breaks as "unaccounted activity".

A British start-up that develops artificial intelligence to help employers snoop on their staff has attracted the attention of SoftBank. The Japanese technology titan is reportedly edging closer to a US$100m (NZ$158 million) investment in Behavox. The company predominantly serves global companies such as investment bank Jefferies and miner Anglo American.

Behavox allows employers to track workers' emails, text messages and calls in real-time. It is able to help compliance and security staff zoom in on unusual behaviour patterns.

Meanwhile, Microsoft's sales team were given their own dashboards, which pointed out how they spend their time. The company's managers, however, were not privy to the information. Monitoring "tone" has become a big part of monitoring the way employees behave in the workplace. The way in which staff engage with one another in meetings, via instant messaging, or over the phone has become a focus for inventive start-ups. One such, Bunch.ai, monitors Slack channels to determine the morale of employees within a team.

While most employee monitoring systems have provoked criticism from privacy advocates, not all are as invasive as others.

London-based start-up Unifi.id develops ID cards with location chips in them to provide security personnel with a top down view of where the inhabitants of the building are. A spokesman said that its software came into its own during a fire or a terrorist incident.

The TUC's Bell says in some cases the use of employee data can be "of benefit" but that it needs to be used with their consent.

Amazon is another company that has deployed its own employee monitoring kit. The ecommerce giant has come under intense scrutiny over work practices at its "fulfilment centres". The company has faced allegations of overworking and even banning lavatory breaks, although Amazon has shrugged it off as "simply not true".

The employee monitoring system is used at the company's distribution centres in order to maintain the flow of deliveries at a constant pace. "Everything needs to flow at the same speed across the entire year. The way we can ramp up the number of orders at peak times is by having more people with us," a spokesman said.

However, Big Brother Watch director Silkie Carlo says new monitoring practices deny staff the "privacy, respect and dignity they deserve at work".

"Managers would never get away with breathing down employee's necks, personally monitoring their screens or logging toilet and water breaks," she says.

"The availability of technology to surveil staff surreptitiously does not make it any more acceptable.

"The use of this technology is creepy and should be urgently reviewed." Laws around employee snooping in the UK remain relatively vague. Employers are allowed to collect data that is adequate and relevant but not "excessive". Legal experts suggest the open-ended definition of "excessive" leaves considerable room for interpretation.

"We've been clear that we need stronger protections against intrusive monitoring," the TUC's Bell says. The TUC maintains that a policy of voluntary opting in or out could lead to some workers being discriminated against.

Either way, employee monitoring represents a major privacy battleground, while many companies view it as a potentially lucrative industry.