Computer scientist who pioneered 'copy' and 'paste' has died

Larry Tesler, the Silicon Valley pioneer who created the now-ubiquitous computer concepts such as "copy'' and "paste,'' has died.

Tesler was 74.

AP Larry Tesler uses an early personal computer in the 1970s.

He made using computers easier for generations as a proponent and pioneer of what he called "modeless editing." That meant a user wouldn't have to use a keyboard to switch between modes to write and edit, for example.

"The inventor of cut/copy & paste, find & replace, and more was former Xerox researcher Larry Tesler. Your workday is easier thanks to his revolutionary ideas,'' Xerox said in a tweet Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* Top 10 facts you might not know about Silicon Valley

* The growing appeal of dark mode

* Robert Taylor, whose early vision helped create the internet, dies at 85

Tesler was born in New York and attended Stanford University, where he received a degree in mathematics in 1965.

In 1973, he joined Xerox Palo Alto Research Center, a division of the copier company that worked on creating computer products.

There, he pioneered concepts that helped make computers more user-friendly. That included such concepts as moving text through cut and paste and inserting text by clicking on a section and just typing.

He continued that work when he joined Apple in 1980. At Apple, he worked on a variety of products including the Lisa computer, the Newton personal digital assistant and the Macintosh.

Jenny Kane Tesler's ideas were described as revolutionary, making it easier for people to write and edit on computers.

After leaving Apple in 1997 he co-founded an education software company and held executive positions at Amazon, Yahoo and the genetics-testing service 23andMe before turning to independent consulting.

In 2012, Tesler told the BBC that he enjoyed working with younger people.

"There's a very strong element of excitement, of being able to share what you've learned with the next generation,'' he said.