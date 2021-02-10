Interpol issues alert for New Zealand banker wanted by Germany for suspected fraud

The international hunt is on for 53-year-old Paul Robert Mora.

The hunt is on for Paul Robert Mora, who is suspected of facilitating and concealing fraudulent transactions worth nearly $190 million.

International policing agency Interpol has issued a global alert for the 53-year-old New Zealand banker who is wanted by Germany authorities.

Interpol's website shows a “red notice” - an internationally-wanted persons alert - has been issued for Mora in connection with the fraudulent trades worth more than €113m.

The website states that Mora is suspected of facilitating and then concealing fraudulent transactions for an investor during his time as the head of division at a major bank between 2006-2008.

READ MORE:

* Why a Kiwi accused of financial crimes in Germany won't attend his trial

* Co-defendant of accused Kiwi Paul Robert Mora found guilty in separate 'cum-ex' trial in Bonn

* Private bank that survived Nazis may be broken by German tax scandal



Screenshot/ Interpol International policing agency Interpol has issued a global alert for the 53-year-old Paul Robert Mora, a New Zealand banker, who is wanted by Germany. Pic for Interpol story. Good version of image.

According to AP, the case against Mora is part of a broader investigation into a sophisticated tax fraud scheme known as “cum-ex”. This involved financial institutions helping a buying party claim withholding tax credits on shares which had never been withheld, Interpol's website states.

German tax authorities are believed to have lost more than €10 billion as a result of cum-ex transactions, and perhaps twice as much through other controversial dividend arbitrage schemes, before law-makers clamped down in 2012.

Mora was originally due to be tried in court in Wiesbaden, Germany in October 2020 along with five co-accused, however this was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The trial is now due to begin on March 25, AP reported.

Frankfurt prosecutors said Mora has connections in New Zealand, the UK, Switzerland, Australia and Spain.

Anyone with information about Mora's location is asked to contact the Bundeskriminalamt (federal criminal police office of Germany) or Interpol’s Fugitives unit.