Coronavirus: Sweden's economy benefits from relaxed approach to Covid-19

People drink and eat at an outdoor restaurant in Stockholm, Sweden, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sweden has kept large parts of society open for normal life to continue while observing some advice, although this has also attracted criticism.

Sweden has reaped the benefits of keeping its economy out of lockdown after escaping the dramatic growth slumps suffered by European rivals.

The Scandinavian country has taken a far more relaxed approach to tackling the coronavirus than much of the West, keeping most schools, restaurants and businesses open and relying on a voluntary approach to social distancing.

Official figures show the country's economy shrank by just 0.3 per cent in the first three months of 2020, a far smaller decline than most forecasters and its central bank expected. The Riksbank had pencilled in a drop of between 0.8 per cent and 1.8 per cent.

AP People use the popular Hellasgarden recreational area in the outskirts of Stockholm, Sweden during the coronavirus pandemic.

The smaller scale of the fall contrasts with record slumps seen across the Eurozone over the quarter as governments imposed more stringent measures. France's economy tumbled 5.8 per cent, Italy's 4.7 per cent and Spain's by 5.2 per cent, while the eurozone's output overall sank by 3.8 per cent - the worst decline in its history. The figures are likely to be far worse in the second quarter as lockdowns grind on.

Sweden has only gone as far as banning gatherings of more than 50. It has suffered more than 23,000 cases of Covid-19 and 2854 deaths so far - more than its Scandinavian neighbours - although health authorities' data showed similar success in controlling infection rates to locked-down Denmark.

The flash estimates showed Sweden's exports contributing to growth, although falling investment dragged its economy back.

However, economists warned that the nation is unlikely to escape so lightly in the current quarter as more timely figures show its manufacturing slumping at the fastest pace since 2009 last month. The purchasing managers' index, where a score below 50 signals contraction, fell to 36.7 in April from 42.6 - although this is higher than the 32.6 registered in the UK.

AP A member of the medical staff swabs for a Covid-19 test at a test facility in a tent outside Skane University Hospital in Lund, Sweden.

Olle Holmgren, at Swedish bank SEB, said the economy could sink as much as 14 per cent in the second quarter and nearly 7 per cent over the whole of 2020. He said: "The relatively strong GDP supports our view that Sweden will do better than many other countries, but it does not change the outlook for a severe downturn in the economy in the second quarter and the grim outlook for the business cycle for an extended period of time."

The forecast is likely to force the Riksbank to cut interest rates again, after lifting them out of negative territory for the first time in five years in December.

AL JAZEERA As restrictions lifted, social distancing measures enforced as masks preferred as way to try and limit more outbreaks.

Neal Kilbane, at Oxford Economics, said: "A small open economy dependent on trade with the eurozone, Sweden will not be able to continue to go it alone. The severity of the crisis will mean the Riksbank will eventually have to deploy all of its policy tools, including a return to negative interest rates."

Experts have also warned against using the growth figures to hold up Sweden's light-touch approach as a model for other countries to emulate. Investment bank Goldman Sachs highlighted Sweden's much lower population density compared to countries such as Italy. The country also has a higher number of single-person households and fewer homes where several generations live in one house, curbing infections.

The bank's economist Sven Jari Stehn said: "In our view, the Swedish experience therefore cannot be extrapolated to support a swift reopening elsewhere."