Trump reveals extent of pandemic damage to business empire

Former US President Donald Trump's empire has been hit hard by coronavirus closures, with revenue from his Washington and Las Vegas hotels down by more than half.

In his last financial disclosure form as president, Trump detailed the damage the pandemic has wrought, at a time when many tourism businesses are suffering from a lack of travellers. As president, the real estate magnate resisted policies to slow the pandemic through mask-wearing, and insisted it remained safe for people to travel domestically.

Revenue from the Trump hotel in Washington, which he had been trying to sell, fell to US$15.1 million (NZ$20 million) from US$40.5 million a year earlier, according to the disclosure posted Wednesday. In Vegas, hotel-related sales were down to US$9.2 million from US$23.3 million. Another important property of Trump's, the Doral Golf Resort in Miami, also saw revenues drop to US$44 million from US$77 million a year earlier.

In the UK and Ireland, revenues at his golf courses dropped by roughly two-thirds, part of a 27 per cent overall decline in golfing revenue from the prior year.

Trump's total income fell to between US$273 million and US$308 million, according to the form, which covers 2020 and the first 20 days of 2021. In his first financial disclosure in 2017, Trump reported making more than US$528.9 million over 15 and a half months, including his first three months as president.

One bright spot in Trump's empire is his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, where the ex-president returned Wednesday after his final day in the White House. Revenue hit US$24.2 million, up from US$21.4 million a year earlier, according to the financial disclosure.

It's one of Trump's few properties that seems unaffected by the pandemic. Just a few weeks ago, the Palm Beach spot hosted a New Year's Eve party attended by Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Rudy Giuliani, with Vanilla Ice performing for a crowd that appeared to be largely without masks.

Trump also reported an uptick in online retail sales year-over-year, up to US$1.96 million from US$930,869 in 2019. However, in-store sales at Trump Tower in New York City fell because of forced closures - down to US$166,064 from US$849,313.

In total, Trump valued the assets from his businesses at between US$1.3 billion and US$1.7 billion. The disclosures are not exact - federal officials give the value of their assets and income in broad ranges, and the top value is "over US$50 million." Trump had 22 assets he listed in that range, including his Mar-a-Lago resort and the Trump International Hotel in Washington.

Michael Nagle/Bloomberg In his last financial disclosure form as president, Trump detailed the damage the pandemic has wrought, at a time when many tourism businesses are suffering from a lack of travellers.

The form also details more than US$40,000 in gifts Trump accepted in his last year in office, including freebies from executives at Boeing, Apple and Ford Motor.

Trump is worth US$2.5 billion, down about US$500 million from when he took office, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His buildings are saddled with more than US$1 billion in debt, most of it coming due in the next three years and more than a third of it personally guaranteed.

His ability to refinance the debt may be more constrained after this month's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Deutsche Bank, his longtime financier, has said it won't do business any more with the former president. Firms such as Cushman & Wakefield, a broker for 40 Wall Street, and PGA of America, are also distancing themselves, while New York City wants to end contracts with the Trump family business, including a carousel and two ice skating rinks in Central Park and a Bronx golf course.