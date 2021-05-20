Qantas says more jobs to go, reveals $17.2b revenue hole

Qantas will shed several hundred more jobs from its international workforce and impose a two-year wage freeze as it forecasts Covid-19 travel restrictions to have blown an A$16 billion (NZ$17.26b) hole in its revenue by the middle of this year.

The airline announced the news in a trading update on Thursday morning as it flagged it was heading for a loss of more than A$2 billion (NZ$2.15b) this financial year despite a rapid recovery in domestic travel.

Supplied Qantas had intended to restart international flights in late October.

Domestic flying was on track to hit 95 per cent of pre-Covid levels in the June quarter, with all short-haul aircraft back in service, before going above pre-Covid levels next year.

The airline last week pushed back the resumption date of most international flying from late October to late December, when it believes Australia’s international border should reopen following the completion of the vaccine roll-out.

READ MORE:

* #BoycottVirgin trends as airline CEO's border comments face backlash

* Qantas extends international flight pause

* Trans-Tasman bubble: NSW travel freeze resulted in 51 cancelled flights

* Virgin Australia CEO calls for open borders, even if ‘some people may die’

* Australian vaccine delay casts doubt over Qantas' international restart plans



This is despite the country’s federal budget stating that Australia’s border will probably remain shut until the middle of next year.

“No one wants to lose the tremendous success we’ve had at managing Covid but rolling out the vaccine totally changes the equation,” Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said.

“The risk then flips to Australia being left behind when countries like the US and UK are getting back to normal.”

The airline said it expected “several hundred” international cabin crew to leave the company in a new round of voluntary redundancies announced on Thursday, which comes on top of 8500 jobs already lost since the start of the pandemic.

Stuff Qantas boss Alan Joyce. The airline says the pandemic will have cost it A$16 billion (NZ$17.2b) in lost revenue by the middle of this year.

Around 16,000 of the company’s 22,000 remaining staff were back at work following mass stand downs last year. The company said it would impose a two-year wage freeze on staff.

Qantas said that the pandemic will have cost it A$16 billion (NZ$17.2b) in lost revenue by the middle of this year, but that its finances were buoyed by the strong recovery in domestic travel with revenue in the June half expected to be double that in the December half.

Qantas’s domestic capacity would be 7 per cent above pre-Covid levels next financial year while its budget arm Jetstar would be 20 per cent higher, with the group moving six aircraft to Australia from its Jetstar Japan subsidiary and flying long-haul 787 Dreamliners on domestic routes.

Based on current trading, the company said it expected to be free cash flow positive this half and to have cut its net debt at June 30 to below its December level of A$6.05 billion, after peaking at A$6.4 billion in February.

“We have a long way still to go in this recovery, but it does feel like we’re slowly starting to turn the corner,” Joyce said.

“The fact we’re making inroads to the debt we needed to get through this crisis shows the business is now on a more sustainable footing.”