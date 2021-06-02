Klarna shrugs off bank threat in Australia, signs A$AP Rocky as investor

Buy now, pay later giant Klarna has shrugged off the growing competition in Australia from banks including its local partner the Commonwealth Bank, saying it wants to be a shopping platform rather than a mere payments business.

In a sign of how the Swedish rival to Afterpay is trying to stand out in the booming buy now, pay later (BNPL) market, it announced overnight a new global marketing campaign featuring rapper A$AP Rocky, who will also become a shareholder in the business.

Klarna, which also counts rapper Snoop Dogg as a shareholder, is one of the key international competitors to ASX-listed market darling Afterpay, and has attempted to break into the Australian market through a joint venture with banker CBA.

But after launching last year, the company last week shook up its Australian management with the local head of the business to be replaced. Its partner CBA has in recent months also entered the stampede to offer BNPL products, which allow customers to make purchases through interest-free instalments.

Klarna’s global marketing officer David Sandstrom on Monday conceded the company’s experience in Australia had been harder than other markets in some ways, because of how well-known BNPL was in the country. But he said he was unconcerned by banks entering the market because the battle was about more than payments.

“We see right now, most of the banks are launching their pay in four, or pay in six, or pay in three, a lot of competitors are moving into the space. But in all fairness, the ability to split a payment in four parts is not mind-blowing,” Sandstrom said.

THIBAULT CAMUS/AP The partnership with A$AP Rocky is the latest celebrity campaign in the industry as buy now, pay later firms compete for younger shoppers.

“So I do believe that the winner is going to be the one who actually caters to a bigger and richer consumer experience. And I have a huge job in front of me explaining this to the Australian people and to the Australian consumers, but I think we’re going to get there.”

The partnership with A$AP Rocky is the latest celebrity campaign in the industry as BNPL firms compete for younger shoppers, with Afterpay running its own campaign with Rebel Wilson.

Klarna is Europe’s most valuable “unicorn” or unlisted startup, with a valuation of US$31 billion (NZ$42.7bn)in March. There have been reports the company, which was founded in 2005, is set for a listing in London. However, local analysts say it has made slow progress in cracking into Australia’s competitive BNPL market.

Evans & Partners analyst Matthew Wilson referred to the latest figures disclosed by Commonwealth Bank at an investor briefing last week. “CBA noted that Klarna had signed up 700 merchants and had 850k downloads … however, that is clearly a long way from Afterpay at 3.5 million users and 57.7k merchants,” Wilson said.

CBA is a 5 per cent shareholder in Klarna, but in March it surprised the market when it said it would launch its own BNPL service, prompting questions to chief executive Matt Comyn over CBA’s commitment to the Klarna partnership.

“We see them [Klarna] as a really important and strategic partner for the long term, but we’ve been very open with them along the way about our desire to also experiment some other ways, particularly with our own buy now, pay later offering,” Comyn said last week.