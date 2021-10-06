Tesla ordered to pay $196 million over racism in rare verdict

Tesla has lost a case in the US against a Black former lift operator and must pay an unprecedented US$137 million (NZ$196m) in damages for having turned a blind eye to racial taunts and offensive graffiti the man endured at the electric car maker's auto plant in California.

Owen Diaz, a former contract worker who was hired in 2015 via a staffing agency, was subjected to a racially hostile work environment, a jury in San Francisco decided Monday.

The award is among the most significant verdicts of its kind.

"I believe that's the largest verdict in an individual race discrimination in employment case," said David Oppenheimer, a clinical professor of law at Berkeley Law.

"Class actions are of course in a different category."

Contract employees Owen Diaz, right, and Demetric Diaz in Oakland, California, US photographed in 2018.

Tesla's vice president of people, Valerie Capers Workman, sent an internal email this week that the company subsequently published in a blog post on its website titled “Regarding Today's Jury Verdict”.

Workman wrote she was "at the defence table for Tesla every day during the trial because I wanted to hear firsthand what Mr Diaz said happened to him." The post said "the Tesla of 2015 and 2016 (when Diaz worked in the Fremont factory) is not the same as the Tesla of today."

Diaz's case marks a rare instance in US$1 million award in May in a case brought by another ex-contract worker that was similar to Diaz's.

The trial could embolden shareholder activists who have pushed Tesla's board, so far without success, to adopt more transparency about its diversity goals and use of arbitration to resolve complaints regarding sexual harassment and racial discrimination. Tesla's annual meeting is scheduled for October 7.

Poet Amanda Gorman at the US Presidential inauguration (left) and on the cover of Time magazine.

In court, Tesla argued it never intended to disregard the rights and safety of African-American workers placed by the staffing agency at the plant and that all incidents reported by Diaz were investigated and resolved.

In her closing arguments to the jury, Tesla lawyer Tracey Kennedy said "Mr. Diaz's story simply doesn't make sense" in light of his encouragement to his son and daughter to take up jobs at the company.

She also said Diaz's claims weren't supported by the evidence.

J Bernard Alexander III, a lawyer for Diaz, told jurors that "as opposed to a zero-tolerance policy, Tesla had a zero-responsibility policy."

The "n-word" was "pervasive and virtually everywhere," Alexander said.

He finished his closing remarks by citing some phrases from The Hill We Climb, a poem by Amanda Gorman, the 23-year-old poet who moved the US at the inauguration of President Joe Biden in January. "Being American" is about stepping into the past and "how we repair it," Alexander said.

Diaz himself testified that be suffered "sleepless nights" and weight loss as he lost his appetite.

"Some days I would just sit on my stairs and cry," he told the jury.

The jury's award included US$6.9 million for emotional distress and US$130 million in punitive damages, according to Diaz's other attorney, Larry Organ. Tesla is the world's most valuable car maker with a market value of around US$783 billion.

Organ said he hopes the ruling encourages Tesla do so "some reevaluation" so none of its other Black workers have to endure similar treatment.

"The jury verdict sends a message to one of the wealthiest companies in the world that it must treat all its employees with dignity and respect," he said.

Organ was also on the legal team representing Melvin Berry, a Black former worker who won the US$1 million arbitration award over claims that the company failed to stop his supervisors at its Fremont plant from calling him the "n-word”.

Tesla faces yet another US case making similar accusations that is proceeding as a class action in California state court in Oakland.