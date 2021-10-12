California law requires retailers to have ‘gender-neutral’ toy sections

A new law in California will require big retailers in the US state to create gender-neutral departments for some toys and childcare items, signalling an increasing shift away from gender labels by younger consumers.

The legislation, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom over the weekend, is the first of its kind in the US.

By the start of 2024, retailers with 500 or more employees in the state have to maintain gender-neutral sections for a "reasonable" amount of kids items. Clothing isn't included.

The new law in does not outlaw traditional boys and girls sections at Californian department stores. Instead, it says large stores must also have a gender-neutral section.

Retailers that fail to comply may face fines of as much as US$500 (NZ$720) per store.

Even before California took this step, companies had been tweaking how they merchandise products for kids. In 2015, Target stopped displaying gender-based signs on its children's departments.

Clothing retailers Nordstrom, Abercrombie & Fitch and Old Navy all offer gender-neutral clothes. The Phluid Project, a gender-neutral clothing brand, has had partnerships with Sephora and others and is planning to create a line for children.

As of last year, 56 per cent of Gen Z, whose oldest members are in their early 20s, shopped outside their gender, according to the marketing agency Wunderman Thompson. Google searches for unisex names, such as Avery and Morgan, have surged since 2019, with searches for "non-binary names" increasing by 550 per cent in the past year.

Customers view toys for sale at a Talbots Toyland store in San Mateo, California

The California law came into existence after Britten Sires, then 9, tried to shop for a dinosaur shirt when studying the topic at school and could only find one in the boys section, said her mother, Danielle Sires. They then pushed for legislation after other parents and students shared similar frustration.

"This shouldn't be a stressful situation," Danielle Sires said.

"Kids shouldn't have a problem or feel stressed when they go shopping for a toy or clothing."

It will take a while for gender-neutral clothes and toys to become mainstream, according to Emily Kane, a sociologist at Bates College.

But "especially among relatively affluent urban consumers, there is movement in that direction, and it will continue".