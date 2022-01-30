'TikTok is basically in control': How clothing 'hauls' run teen fashion

In 2019, the giant video sharing app TikTok was not doing anything for 19-year-old Melburnian university student Veronica Gershon.

“You’d say ‘TikTok’. People just cringed.”

But three years is an eternity for a teenager, especially on social media. In 2022, TikTok is back and it has decided that electric blue is the colour of the moment.

“Every business – like clothing, fashion, beauty, anything – they’re using this colour because everyone loves it,” says Gershon, a microinfluencer with about 50,000 TikTok followers.

Such is the power of TikTok, its algorithm, influencers, brands and 1 billion global users. For Gershon, and many teen girls like her, its power over fashion is filtered through highly specific video formats.

The classic is the ‘clothing haul’. In it, a TikToker receives a parcel of clothes, shoes or accessories from a brand. They try them on, music plays, and some influencers render an often glowing verdict on the items.

Most haul videos are over in less than a minute but their power lies in volume. Globally, videos tagged “haul” have been watched 15 billion times.

Where once a brand might have chosen to take out a full-page ad spread with a top model in Dolly or Cleo magazines now many choose instead to work with 200 relatively minor influencers.

Why? “If you’re that sort of microinfluencer, under the 100,000 follower mark, you’re still seen as more authentic,” says Tama Leaver, a professor of internet studies at Curtin University.

Airbrushed perfection is not quite the saleable commodity it once was. Now the local influencer’s imprimatur, which carries with it a mix of aspiration and attainability, is the endorsement many lower end brands want.

There is no better illustration than a $39.99 corset top from the venerable New Zealand chain Glassons, established in 1918. The Australian TikToker Sophia Begg, who goes by the handle Sophadophaa, posted a video wearing the top on October 23. Where her other posts from around the same time garnered 100,000 to 300,000 views, this one received almost 9 million. The top has been almost constantly sold out since.

Begg’s representatives at Zooz, a talent agency, declined to make her available for interview. Glassons did not respond to a request for an interview. But Glassons is far from the only brand to trade on the trend. Cotton On, which also owns Supre, Rubi and Typo, works with influencers including Gershon.

Scott McNaughton/Sydney Morning Herald Veronica Gershon, 19, started paying for her own clothes to shoot try on haul videos. Not anymore.

At least in relative terms though, it is new brands that have come from nowhere and built themselves into major players for the teen fashion dollar that have been the biggest winners. There is Brisbane-based Beginning Boutique, which ships a package a minute; the Brisbane-founded Princess Polly, now part of an $US850 million US fashion conglomerate; and Melbourne’s That’s So Fetch.

Like Beginning, the company is private, so its true scale is hard to gauge, but chief executive Timothy Mcfadyen, 34, says that sales grew 300 per cent in 2021 and 600 per cent in 2020. At any one time, Mcfadyen says, Fetch is working with more than 100 influencers.

(The business, Mcfadyen says, was not named after the perennially popular 2004 comedy Mean Girls but instead inherited its name from a store selling products for pet dogs. When it went under, Mcfadyen bought the web address name as speculation. Years later, when his partner Sam Finlayson, 30, wanted to launch a fashion business, they decided to reuse it.)

Both Fetch and Beginning employ teams of people to find influencers, field requests from those that want to become influencers, and manage their existing roster.

Across the industry, most influencers start out being paid only in free clothes but those with larger followings can earn real money, in the thousands per video, and acquire agents of their own.

TikTok ‘basically in control of everything’

Ruby Henshaw, 21, is an account manager at Sydney’s Born Bred, perhaps the first agency in Australia to really recognise the power of TikTok and harness it for brand deals. Her age, she says, lets her connect to her clients.

“TikTok is basically in control of everything at the moment,” she says. “It runs all the trends globally.”

When a slice of that power is on offer, the prized authenticity of the sales pitch in a clothing haul can become blurred.

Crystal Abidin, an associate professor at Curtin University who studies social media pop culture, says many influencers pursue an “authentic” image through a concept called “calibrated amateurism”.

“In the age of picture-perfect saturation, many influencers have begun to perform or underperformed intentionally or break the fourth wall in a bid to convince people that as much as they have risen up the ranks and become A-listers in terms of income, they’re still very much your girl next door, friendly neighbourhood teen.”

That can mean crying on camera, including bloopers, revealing struggles with acne, or shooting videos against the backdrop of a messy room. “If you’re not casual enough, not ‘accessible and authentic’ enough through your mess and vulnerability, you’re a suspect in this space,” Abidin says.

Unsplash TikTok is a new fashion superhighway for product marketing.

At the same time, brands want to present their products in a desirable light. Balancing the two, says Sarah Timmerman, 37, the founder and chief executive of Beginning, can be tricky.

“It’s definitely a challenge if the space sort of overtakes the clothing or maybe they don’t have a steamer and so the clothes are quite creased,” she says.

“We try to make sure that we still look professional and at the end of the day, we are a business but I do know that it is really important to be authentic, otherwise there’s just no there’s no way you can continue to do business.”

There are other issues too: Curtin professor Leaver says there is research pointing to how visual social media platforms can amplify body image issues in young people.

Abidin also points out that some brands’ commitment to diversity can be limited, only accepting a defined deviation from the well-spoken, young, slender and beautiful industry norm. “This has also meant that a lot of these brands sometimes partake in tokenism,” she says.

Mcfadyen says That’s So Fetch doesn’t have specific policies on working with diverse influencers but receives interest from a wide range of creators. “The more people that want to have collaboration with you, it just makes it easier,” he says, while Beginning does have a diversity target as a key performance indicator for its marketing team. That number has not been made public.

And then there is the toll that TikTok users can take on each other. Abidin says that social media users often conflate the status of a Hollywood celebrity - with PR agents, managers and lawyers at their disposal - with that of a TikTok influencer, sometimes under 18, who enjoys none of that power and is subject to the same level of criticism.

“We forget that internet celebrities are not trained to manage this type of public critique,” Abidin says.

TikTok declined to comment but the app restricts its own Creator Marketplace, where brands can find influencers to work with, to people over 18. It has policies banning harassing or bullying and has partnered with the Butterfly Foundation, a charity to alert users who search for content relating to eating disorders to help and support.

Julia Gershon, Veronica’s mother, is proud of what her daughter creates on TikTok, but has kept an eye out for derogatory comments from other users. “I’m very lucky with a sort of person that Veronica is. She is very resilient. She’s very aware of her rights as a human being.”

Veronica Gershon sees herself as different from, and in a better position, to young models of previous generations. There is no other director controlling her videos; it is just Gershon and her camera trying to create videos that appeal to both her, and TikTok’s opaque algorithm.

“I’m in complete control,” she says.