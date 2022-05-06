Australian ice cream shop no wider than two freezers sells for millions

A tiny ice cream shop in Australia has broken records after selling for almost $3 million (NZ$3.3m).

The 16-square-metre store on Macquarie St in the heart of Sydney’s CBD has set a new Australian record of $185,000 per square metre.

The tiny patch of Sydney real estate sold for exactly $2.97m.

The property has been owned by a family for 20 years and has never been vacant due to its prime location on the golden mile, the retail strip leading up the Sydney Opera House precinct.

"The location is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase a trophy retail investment right on the doorstep of the Opera House," Andrew Vines from Retail Commercial Consultancy said.

9News The store sold for nearly $3 million ($NZ 3.3 million).

Despite the eye-watering price, Vines was hoping to break records even more.

"It was obviously a really great result, I would have liked to get a little bit more," he said.

Vines said this sale is a 20% increase on the last purchase per square metre.

There were seven bidders at the auction but one lucky private investor based in Melbourne took out the prime location.

The mammoth sale comes despite interest rates rising which will put pressure on mortgage holders and housing prices.

This story was originally published on 9News