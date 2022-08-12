Google fined for misleading Australian Android users about data collection

Australia’s Federal Court has ordered internet giant Google to pay a NZ$66.2 million (A$60m) penalty for misleading the country’s Android users about its collection and use of their personal location data.

Between January 2017 and December 2018, Google’s Android operating system suggested to some smartphone users that the “location history” setting was the only Google account setting affecting whether the tech giant kept and used personally identifiable location data. But there was another account setting called “web & app activity” that also let Google store and use data, which was on by default.

The Federal Court found in 2021 that Google’s conduct breached Australian consumer law which prevents misleading or deceptive behaviour, but on Friday issued penalties totalling A$60 million for the US$1.5 trillion ($2.33 trillion) company.

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb, whose agency brought the litigation, said the “web & app activity” setting allowed Google to target ads to consumers even if they had “Location History” switched off.

READ MORE:

* Communications Minister says Google upgrade a 'shot in the arm' for economy

* Google's search engine briefly offline around the world

* Trivago fined $48 million over misleading rates in Australia

* Google settings: Australia privacy win could see more litigation for New Zealand courts - lawyer

* Google tracks movements - like it or not



“Some of the users who saw the representations may have made different choices about the collection, storage and use of their location data if the misleading representations had not been made by Google,” Cass-Gottlieb said in a statement.

The ACCC estimated that about 1.3 million Google users in Australia may have seen pages from Google that breached the law.

“Companies need to be transparent about the types of data that they are collecting and how the data is collected and may be used, so that consumers can make informed decisions about who they share that data with,” Cass-Gottlieb said.

Google, which is part of the conglomerate called Alphabet that also owns video-sharing site YouTube, and the ACCC made a joint submission to the Federal Court of a A$60 million penalty in legal proceedings. It is the first public enforcement to come out of the Digital Platforms Inquiry.

Alastair Grant/AP Australian Competition and Consumer Commission estimated that about 1.3 million Google users in Australia may have seen pages from Google that breached the law.

Google took steps to address all the contravening issues by December 20, 2018, so users would no longer see the misleading screens.

In a statement, Google said it had agreed to settle the matter, though that only related to the penalty amount after the court found it had breached the law.

“We’ve invested heavily in making location information simple to manage and easy to understand with industry-first tools like auto-delete controls, while significantly minimising the amount of data stored,” a Google spokesman said.

In 2020, Google made deleting location history data after 18 months the default for new users.

“As we’ve demonstrated, we’re committed to making ongoing updates that give users control and transparency, while providing the most helpful products possible,” the spokesman said.