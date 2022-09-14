ASX takes $69b hit, Aussie dollar tumbles as inflation shock sinks Wall Street

More than A$62 billion (NZ$69b) was wiped off the value of the ASX 200 on Wednesday morning, which plunged 2.8% following shock inflation figures from the US.

Sharemarkets are tumbling across the globe following Wall Street’s sudden realisation that US inflation isn’t slowing as much as hoped. Overnight figures for August came in higher than the market expected, which means interest rate expectations have risen.

“There’s a lot of interaction going on here,” Spotee Connect founder Elio D’Amato said of Wednesdays early trade. “Everyone’s a little bit worried. I think it’s just the shoot first, ask questions later.”

For the rest of the day, D’Amato expects the market to settle, with potential further volatility as the Asian markets start to open.

“The biggest fall in three months is always going to be unnerving on market open,” he said. “Most of the activity will likely come through in the morning trade, but things will settle throughout the day.”

All 11 sectors opened in the red, with mining stocks providing the main drag, down around 2.9%. Financial stocks have slipped 2.9%, with all four big banks in the red.

Lithium company Lake Resources shares have sunk 12.3% so far, as a dispute has arisen between its collaborator for the company’s Kachi Pilot plant.

ComputerShare has so far come out of this morning’s bloodbath unscathed, adding 0.82% to its share price – the only company trading in the green.

Elsewhere, the real estate and tech sectors are down 3.9% and 3.7%, respectively. Market darling WiseTech has trimmed 4.3% of its share price this morning, while accounting software Xero has dropped 6.6%.

The US stock market fell the most since June 2020 following Wall Street's humbling realisation that inflation is not slowing as much as hoped.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 sunk by 4.3% while the Dow Jones tumbled by 3.9% and the Nasdaq plunged by 5.2%. All three indexes notched their biggest one-day percentage drops since June 2020, according to Commsec analyst Steven Daghlian.

“Keep in mind that this follows a four day, 5% winning streak for the US markets,” he added.

Bond prices also fell sharply, sending their yields higher, after a report showed inflation decelerated only to 8.3% in August, instead of the 8.1% economists expected. The US dollar soared, hammering other currencies. The Australian dollar is 2.3% lower at 67.32 US cents at 6.40am AEST.

Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Global Investors says the US Fed has left no ambiguity when it comes to inflation.

“The Fed’s stance is quite clear. Due to the enormity of the inflation task ahead, a weakening economy cannot stand in the way of further monetary tightening, and rates will need to remain at a restrictive setting for a prolonged period. For investors: position portfolios for a more sustained monetary tightening campaign.“

The hotter-than-expected reading means traders are bracing for the Federal Reserve to ultimately raise interest rates even higher than expected to combat inflation, with all the risks for the economy that entails.

“We now expect the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) to increase the Fed Funds rate by 75 basis points (with risk of 100bp) when they meet next week,” Commsec said on Wednesday.

“This is expected to be followed by 50bp rate hikes in November and December, to a peak of 4% to 4.25%.”

Fears about higher rates sent prices dropping for everything from gold to cryptocurrencies to crude oil.

“Right now, it’s not the journey that’s a worry so much as the destination,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. “If the Fed wants to hike and hold, the big question is at what level.”

Most of Wall Street came into the day thinking the Fed would hike its key short-term rate by a hefty three-quarters of a percentage point at its meeting next week. But the hope was that inflation was in the midst of quickly falling back to more normal levels after peaking in June at 9.1%.

Investments seen as the most expensive or the riskiest are the ones hardest hit by higher rates. Bitcoin is 9.4% lower at US$20,296 at 6.57am AEST on Bitstamp.

Apple, Microsoft and Amazon all fell more than 5% and were the heaviest weights on the market.

The inflation figures were so much worse than expected that traders now see a one-in-five chance for a rate hike of a full percentage point by the Fed next week. That would be quadruple the usual move, and no one in the futures market was predicting such a hike a day earlier.

Traders now see a better than 60% likelihood the Fed will pull its federal funds rate all the way up to a range of 4.25% to 4.50% by March. A day earlier, they saw less than a 17% chance of such a high rate, according to CME Group.

The Fed has already raised its benchmark interest rate four times this year, with the last two increases by three-quarters of a percentage point. The federal funds rate is currently in a range of 2.25% to 2.50%.

“The Fed can’t let inflation persist. You have to do whatever is necessary to stop prices from going up,” said Russell Evans, managing principal at Avitas Wealth Management.

“This indicates the Fed still has a lot of work to do to bring inflation down.”

