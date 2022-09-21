Beyond Meat suspends executive who allegedly bit a man's nose in road rage fight

A top US executive at plant-based food company Beyond Meat has been charged after a fight outside an American football game in which he was accused of biting a man’s nose.

Doug Ramsey was also charged with making a terror threat after the attack on Saturday in a parking garage outside a college match at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

According to a US police report, Ramsey got angry when another driver inched in front of him in a traffic lane and made contact with the front passenger wheel on Ramsey’s Ford Bronco SUV.

The police report alleges that Ramsey got out of his vehicle and punched through the back windscreen of the other driver’s car.

The driver told police that he got out of his car and Ramsey pulled him close and began punching him.

Ramsey also bit the tip of the other driver’s nose, ripping the flesh, according to the police report.

Washington County, Arkansas Sheriff's Office/AP Douglas Ramsey, an executive of vegan food company Beyond Meat.

The driver and witnesses told police that Ramsey threatened to kill the other man. Occupants of both vehicles got out and separated the two men.

Beyond Meat said Tuesday it has suspended Ramsey indefinitely.

Ramsey, 53, spent more than 30 years at Tyson Foods before joining Beyond Meat as chief operating officer late last year.

At Beyond Meat, he has guided partnerships with fast food companies including McDonald’s and KFC.

The California-based company has struggled as customers dealing with soaring grocery bills have bypassed its higher-priced products. McDonald's also recently ended a US trial of its McPlant meatless burger – developed with Beyond Meat - without confirming future plans for the product.