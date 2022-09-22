‘Future of cyberspace’ on the line as US, Russia square off

Romania's Palace of the Parliament took 710 architects and up to 100,000 conscripted soldiers plus 'volunteer' labour to create this monument built under dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, known as the Butcher of Bucharest.

Later this month, diplomats from around the world will assemble in Bucharest, Romania. On September 29, the doors to one of the 1100 rooms within the enormous Palace of Parliament, built at the behest of the country’s former communist dictator, Nicolae Ceausescu, will close.

No one will be allowed in or out and voting for what a former US communications regulation chief has described as “the most important election you have never heard of” will begin.

At stake is the position of secretary-general for the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), a United Nations agency that already sets the standards for things like phone calls and radio frequencies and could, if authoritarian states get their way, do the same for the internet.

“It’s an election that will determine the future of cyberspace,” wrote International Strategy Forum fellow Mercedes Page in a piece for the non-partisan Lowy Institute's Interpreter.

1 NEWS Making the announcement beside French President Emmanuel Macron, Ardern said the algorithm partnership was between NZ, the US, Twitter and Microsoft.

READ MORE:

* The Christchurch Call explained

* Christchurch Call: Jacinda Ardern announces new research into algorithms to create a 'secure internet'

* PM Jacinda Ardern's warm welcome at United Nations general assembly

* Russia is building its own sovereign internet – with help from Apple and Google



By its nature, the internet is amorphous, but there are key standards that are needed to let computers talk to each other and web pages load. These are mostly set by NGOs, large companies such as Google, academics and freelance researchers, some of whom have been involved with the internet since its early days as an unregulated utopian experiment.

But governments are increasingly intervening in how the internet works for their people.

Democratic countries have given government agencies power to snoop on users to sniff out security threats, take down objectionable content and intervene in private systems if there is a cyberattack. But there are limits to these powers and free speech generally remains online.

In countries like China, where online identities are tightly monitored and politically sensitive topics censored, that is not the case.

Its telecommunications champion, the giant firm Huawei, which was banned from building Australia’s 5G mobile internet infrastructure, has floated the idea of embedding state surveillance capacity into the very fabric of the internet via the ITU, according to experts. In response to reports in 2020, the company denied those characterisations, saying its proposal was open and designed to meet the evolving needs of the internet.

But writing for Brookings, a prominent US think tank, former US Federal Communications Commission chief Tom Wheeler sounded the alarm last month.

“Russia and China are seeking to move internet governance to the ITU where bottom-up design of internet standards could be replaced with top-down decisions based on the politics of nation-states,” wrote Wheeler, an Obama administration appointee.

The vote in Bucharest is not an outright endorsement of either of these futures – internet standards evolve gradually and previous proposals by China have been knocked back – but it will show which bloc has the numbers in the international arena. And depending on the outcome, it could accelerate the splintering of the internet as countries choose to diverge from international standards.

Doreen Bogdan-Martin, from the United States and a longtime senior ITU mandarin, is one candidate for secretary-general. Rashid Ismailov, from Russia, is the other. He is a former vice-minister of the country’s telecom and mass communications department and executive at a series of industry giants, including Nokia and Huawei.

ROWAN FARRELL/ITU Doreen Bogdan-Martin from the US is a senior ITU mandarin who has served decades with the organisation.

In a video published by the Russian Mission to the United Nations, Ismailov acknowledged that the ITU had been politicised first by questions of access to space for communications satellites and then by the internet. But he portrayed his candidacy as an antidote to that and hit back at attempts to exclude Russia from the organisation because of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

“If I am elected I will strive to avoid this politicisation,” Ismailov said in the translated interview. “I want to make sure the organisation focuses more on its actual objectives: frequencies, standardisation, etcetera. Of course, this won’t be totally possible because technology is now an integral part of our everyday life, including geopolitics.”

He called attempts to pass motions punishing Russia for the invasion a “blatant violation” of ITU rules prohibiting discrimination based on nationality.

Bogdan-Martin’s candidacy, meanwhile, is focussed on her decades of work in the ITU and ensuring digital connectivity for all. The victor will be determined by secret ballot