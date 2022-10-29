Twitter may not survive the Musk revolution

ANALYSIS: It was already the most over-priced acquisition in corporate history. With the potential return of Donald Trump, it is probably the most controversial.

And with almost the entire top management team fired on the spot, staff in open despair and the new owner wandering around the lobby carrying a sink, it is probably the most chaotic as well.

But amid the carnival that Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has become, there is another point that will soon also be obvious. This may also be one of the most financially catastrophic deals of all time.

With his US$44billion (NZ$77b) takeover of the social media site completed at the close of this week, Musk already has all the headlines he could possibly want.

READ MORE:

* Top Twitter executives fired as Elon Musk takes control of social media giant

* Elon Musk doesn’t seek a ‘free-for-all hellscape’ for Twitter

* 'Chief Twit' Elon Musk lugs sink into Twitter HQ as deadline looms to complete takeover



The Tesla founder – the world’s richest man, and probably the most successful entrepreneur alive today – says he wants to turn Twitter into a “public square”.

His goal is to “help humanity”. Well, perhaps. But in reality it will very quickly turn into a financial black hole.

Elon Musk entering Twitter headquarters carrying a sink through the lobby area in San Francisco.

With thousands of extravagantly paid staff, a wobbly business model even in good times – which these emphatically are not – and a fierce price war for a shrinking internet advertising market, not to mention the huge debts needed to finance the takeover, its future looks precarious. Musk undoubtedly has deep pockets, but not necessarily that deep.

There are lots of different ways this takeover could end, but disaster is certainly possible.

As a spectator sport, Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has been first-class entertainment. After an initial bid for the company in the spring, he then complained about fake accounts and tried to walk away.

Twitter – where the takeover suddenly looked a lot rosier, given a plunging stock market – took legal action and Musk finally decided to go ahead.

The chaos shows no sign of abating now the deal is done. Musk has reportedly appointed himself acting chief executive, fired the most senior executives, and set about reversing many of the company’s most significant policies, including potentially a ban on the former President Donald Trump, while appointing himself “Chief Twit”.

Susan Walsh/AP The Tesla founder – the world’s richest man, and probably the most successful entrepreneur alive today – says he wants to turn Twitter into a “public square”.

For laughs, it can hardly be beaten. There is never a dull day at the office when Elon is around.

Unfortunately for The Musk Show, Twitter is also a major global business, and it is already clear that Musk wildly over-paid for his latest toy.

When he launched the bid, internet stocks were still trading at extravagant prices, and so was the stock market. Since then the shares in rivals such as Meta, the owner of Facebook and WhatsApp, and Snapchat have crashed spectacularly.

If Twitter had simply tracked its peer group, it would be worth perhaps US$15b this week, and even that is a generous estimate. Musk has already paid perhaps US$30b more than the site would have been worth.

And yet that is hardly the worst of it, with the general air of confusion enhanced by the lay-offs of senior executives laid off and a message to staff that they need to change everything.

Tesla software engineers have even been drafted into the office to rewrite Twitter's code, even though it is hardly clear what auto and social media software have in common (unless the plan is to drive Twitter over a cliff).

It is not exactly from the textbook on how to manage an acquisition. Morale-boosting pep talks on integrating the team? A gradual hand-over plan? A well-costed transition, combined with meetings to reassure key clients that the ship is a steady one despite the change at the helm?

To the public eye at least, it seems like there is none of that. Instead, it looks as if Musk is simply setting fire to the whole enterprise in the hope that something better emerges from the ashes.

That is, to put it mildly, optimistic. Twitter is not a cheap business to run. It has 7500 staff with average compensation of more than US$250,000. It has offices and servers to run. In the last year, it had operating expenses of more than US$5b, and that is likely to rise over the year ahead as Musk will have to offer some very generous salaries to tempt anyone into the company right now

It will also have to service the US$12.5bn of debt that Musk has taken on to finance the deal, on top of existing borrowing. In short, it needs lots of money.

Where is that coming from? Despite having more than 200m global users, Twitter has never been a lucrative ad machine to compare with Google or Facebook.

Gregory Bull/AP Twitter is not a cheap business to run. It has 7500 staff with average compensation of more than US$250,000.

The company did have more than US$4.5bn of ad revenue last year, but it is very hard to see the advertisers remaining onside through this kind of turmoil.

Many leading household brands on the site are unlikely to want to be associated with Trump, or any of the controversial figures whose bans appear about to be lifted. Indeed, it is hard to see whether they will want to be associated with the mayhem Musk has unleashed at all.

It is not as if these corporations don’t have other places to spend their advertising budgets, and Twitter was never central to their strategies anyway. Even worse, Tik Tok and Meta are engaged in a bitter price war and the internet ad market is shrinking anyway, making it hard to maintain rates.

Add it up, and the “Chief Twit” could soon be looking at a black hole.

Musk's own fortune is tied up in Tesla. Its stock is already down 23% over the last six months, it doesn’t pay any dividends, and it is unlikely to at any point in the foreseeable future. If Twitter starts consuming US$2b a year or more it will be hard for Musk to keep writing the cheques to keep it afloat.

This takeover could still prove a success. In reality, however, a happy ending seems unlikely - and a complete collapse all too possible.